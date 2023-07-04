Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda Shine comes with 123.94 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Shine starts at Rs. 78,687 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda Shine sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Honda Shine price starts at ₹ 78,687 and goes upto ₹ 83,800 (Ex-showroom). Honda Shine comes in 4 variants. Honda Shine top variant price is ₹ 83,800.
₹78,687*
123.94
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
₹79,800*
123.94 cc
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
₹82,687*
123.94 cc
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
₹83,800*
123.94 cc
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
