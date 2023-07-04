HT Auto
Honda Shine Specifications

Honda Shine starting price is Rs. 78,687 in India. Honda Shine is available in 4 variant and Powered by a null engine.
78,687 - 83,800*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Honda Shine Specs

Honda Shine comes with 123.94 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Shine starts at Rs. 78,687 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda Shine sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in ...Read More

Honda Shine Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Disc OBD2
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L
Length
2046 mm
Ground Clearance
162 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg
Height
1116 mm
Saddle Height
791 mm
Width
737 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
577.5 Km
Max Speed
102 Kmph
Max Power
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Motor IP Rating
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Electric
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed
Bore
50 mm
Emission Type
BS6
Chassis
Diamond Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type
Speedometer
Analogue
Call/SMS Alerts
No
Internet Connectivity
No
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
No
Underseat storage
No
Bluetooth Connectivity
No
Mobile Application
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
No
Seat Type
Pillion
Additional Features
Silent Start with ACG
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
No
USB Charging Port
No
Display
No
Battery Capacity
12V,4.0Ah
Low Battery Indicator
No
Tail Light
Halogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
No
Headlight
Halogen Bulb

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Honda Shine News

Honda Activa
Activa and Shine help Honda increase sales to 3,24,093 units in June 2023
4 Jul 2023
Honda Shine 125 in Rebel Red Metallic colour scheme.
2023 Honda Shine launched: 5 things you should know
21 Jun 2023
Honda Shine 125 in a Decent Blue Metallic paint scheme.
OBD2-compliant 2023 Honda Shine 125 launched, gets up to 10-year warranty
20 Jun 2023
Honda two-wheeler sales slid 6.7% in May, increasing the delta when compared to Hero, while TVS closes in on the manufacturer
Honda Two-Wheeler sales slide 7% in May despite new launches Shine 100, Activa H-Smart
3 Jun 2023
Delivery of 500 units of Shine 100 across Uttar Pradesh on the first day
Honda commences deliveries of Shine 100 in India
20 May 2023
Honda Shine Variants & Price List

Honda Shine price starts at ₹ 78,687 and goes upto ₹ 83,800 (Ex-showroom). Honda Shine comes in 4 variants. Honda Shine top variant price is ₹ 83,800.

Drum
78,687*
123.94
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Get On Road Price
Drum OBD2
79,800*
123.94 cc
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Get On Road Price
Disc
82,687*
123.94 cc
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Get On Road Price
Disc OBD2
83,800*
123.94 cc
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Get On Road Price
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

