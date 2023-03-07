HT Auto
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
View all Images
6/6

Hero Super Splendor Specifications

Hero Super Splendor starting price is Rs. 68,900 in India. Hero Super Splendor is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
68,900 - 80,500*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Hero Super Splendor Specs

Hero Super Splendor comes with 124.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Super Splendor starts at Rs. 68,900 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Super Splendor sits in the Commuter ...Read More

Hero Super Splendor Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Disc
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2042 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Height
1102 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm
Width
740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 90/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
52.4 mm
Chassis
Tubular Diamond
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Rear Suspension
5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Analogue
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System
i3s Technology
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
MF Battery

Hero Super Splendor Alternatives

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Super Splend... vs Splendor Plu...
Honda Shine 100

Honda Shine 100

64,900 Onwards
Check latest offers
Super Splend... vs Shine 100
TVS Star City Plus

TVS Star City Plus

63,338 - 72,515
Check latest offers
Super Splend... vs Star City Pl...
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

65,740 - 75,400
Check latest offers
Super Splend... vs Passion Pro
Bajaj Platina 110

Bajaj Platina 110

59,245 - 67,808
Check latest offers
Super Splend... vs Platina 110

Hero Super Splendor News

The Super Splendor gets new paint schemes now. It also gets a new LED headlamp and a visor as well.
Hero Super Splendor XTEC launched: 5 things to know
7 Mar 2023
Hero Super Splendor XTEC is available in two variants - drum brake and disc brake.
Hero Super Splendor XTEC launched, gets updated styling and new features
6 Mar 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched the all-black edition of the Splendor 125 cc motorcycle in India on July 25.
Hero MotoCorp launches Super Splendor Canvas Black Edition at 77,430
26 Jul 2022
Hero MotoCorp has teased the new Super Splendor 125cc motorcycle ahead of its launch in India.
Hero Super Splendor 125 motorcycle teased, to launch in India soon
25 Jul 2022
Hero Passion XTec.
Hero MotoCorp reports 12% dip in total sales in July at 3.91 lakh units
2 Aug 2023
View all
 

Hero Super Splendor Variants & Price List

Hero Super Splendor price starts at ₹ 68,900 and goes upto ₹ 80,500 (Ex-showroom). Hero Super Splendor comes in 2 variants. Hero Super Splendor top variant price is ₹ 72,606.

Drum
68,900*
124.7 cc
10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Disc
72,606*
124.7 cc
10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Hero Bikes

Trending Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Hero Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details