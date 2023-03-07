Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Super Splendor comes with 124.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Super Splendor starts at Rs. 68,900 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Super Splendor sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hero Super Splendor price starts at ₹ 68,900 and goes upto ₹ 80,500 (Ex-showroom). Hero Super Splendor comes in 2 variants. Hero Super Splendor top variant price is ₹ 72,606.
₹68,900*
124.7 cc
10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm
₹72,606*
124.7 cc
10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price