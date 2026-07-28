Hero XPulse 200 4V Key Specs
- Engine199.6 cc
- Mileage36 kmpl
- Power19.16 ps
- Speed135 kmph
- Max Torque17.35 Nm
- Kerb Weight159 kg
The Hero XPulse 200 4V has garnered attention for being a versatile and robust adventure tourer, designed for both urban commuting and off-road escapades. The XPulse 200 4V boasts a dynamic four-valve engine, enhancing performance and power delivery. Key highlights of the 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V include the introduction of three ride modes facilitated by advanced ABS technology, modern aesthetics, and refined tuning. In 2024, Hero introduced a Pro Dakar edition for the more adventurous riders, incorporating robust features like fully adjustable suspension for optimal handling on various terrains. Overall, the Hero XPulse 200 4V is an exciting addition to the adventure motorcycle segment, blending performance with style and comfort.
The Hero XPulse 200 4V is priced competitively, offering great value for money in the adventure motorcycle segment. The base variant, known as the STD, starts at ₹1,51,500. As we move up the range, the prices go up to ₹1,64,500 for the Pro variant. The Pro Dakar Edition, engineered for more hardcore riding, is available for ₹1,67,500, making it ideal for serious off-road enthusiasts.
The latest iteration of the Hero XPulse 200 4V was launched in May 2023. The adventure tourer was upgraded with fully adjustable front forks and a range of new features. It is powered by a 199.6 cc, four-valve engine that was updated for OBD2 compliance and E20 fuel compatibility. The bike further got three new riding modes, a new windscreen and headlamp setup, and an updated switchgear.
The 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V comes in three variants, with the base model priced at ₹1,51,500 (ex-showroom). The Pro variant comes at ₹1,64,500 (ex-showroom) with fully adjustable suspension components. This variant brings an increased ground clearance of 270 mm and has a taller seat. The Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar edition is available at ₹1,67,500 (ex-showroom). This variant comes in a Gloss Goldfish Silver colour scheme with exclusive graphics and carries the same specifications as the Pro variant.
The 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V's design combines rugged styling with functional upgrades. Its muscular stance and aggressive front end give it a commanding presence, whether on city streets or off-road trails. Hero offers a range of dual-tone colour schemes, including Matte Nexus Blue, Techno Blue, and Black Sports Red, adding a modern touch to its adventure-ready look. The updated LED headlamp now features a projector setup with improved brightness, ensuring better visibility for night rides. For those looking for an even more rally-inspired aesthetic, the Pro Dakar Edition stands out with exclusive graphics and a rally-style windshield that reinforces its off-road credentials.
The interior of the Hero XPulse 200 4V is designed with the rider's comfort and utility in mind. The motorcycle features a seat height that has been raised to 850mm, ensuring a commanding riding position that’s also accessible for most riders. The newly designed handlebar risers allow for a relaxed riding posture, reducing fatigue on long rides. The bike’s updated instrument console displays vital information at a glance, featuring an easy-to-read layout with new switchgear. The USB charging port has been repositioned for easier access, enabling convenient charging of devices on the go.
The Hero XPulse 200 4V is powered by a 199.6 cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine mated to a five-speed gearbox with a multi-plate clutch. This four-valve motor makes 18.9 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.35 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.
The Hero XPulse 200 4V's updated engine allows it to run on E20 fuel, and the bike is capable of delivering an ARAI-claimed mileage of 36 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
The Hero XPulse 200 4V includes several notable safety features, such as the three multi-terrain ABS modes—Road, Off-road, and Rally. With this, the bike allows riders to adjust their braking capabilities according to the terrain and riding style. The adventure tourer's robust frame absorbs shocks effectively, ensuring stability at high speeds and on uneven ground. The updated headlamp and reflective elements contribute to increased visibility, ensuring safer rides at night.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Hero XPulse 200 4V
|Rs. 1.4 LakhsOnwards
|199.6 cc
|19.16 PS
|17.35 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes
|159 kg
|2222 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Hero XPulse 210
|Rs. 1.62 LakhsOnwards
|210 cc
|24.67 PS
|20.7 Nm
|Off Road Bikes
|170 kg
|2254 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|XPulse 200 4VVSXPulse 210
|Honda CB200X
|Rs. 1.47 LakhsOnwards
|-
|184.4 cc
|17.26 PS
|15.5 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|147 kg
|2035 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|XPulse 200 4VVSCB200X
|Ultraviolette Shockwave
|Rs. 1.75 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|505 Nm
|Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
|120 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|XPulse 200 4VVSShockwave
Hero XPulse 200 4V is available in the 4 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Hero Xpulse 200 4V excels in off-road capabilities, user comfort, and fuel efficiency. Highlights include robust build, practical features, and reliable electronics. Concerns about luggage space and high-speed stability remain.
|Max Power
|19.16 PS
|Body Type
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes
|Max Torque
|17.35 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|36 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|Yes
|Engine
|199.6 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|135 kmph
Popular Hero Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes