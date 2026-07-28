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HERO XPulse 200 4V

₹1.4 - 1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.6
132
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Latest Updates on Hero XPulse 200 4V

The Hero XPulse 200 4V has garnered attention for being a versatile and robust adventure tourer, designed for both urban commuting and off-road escapades. The XPulse 200 4V boasts a dynamic four-valve engine, enhancing performance and power delivery. Key highlights of the 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V include the introduction of three ride modes facilitated by advanced ABS technology, modern aesthetics, and refined tuning. In 2024, Hero introduced a Pro Dakar edition for the more adventurous riders, incorporating robust features like fully adjustable suspension for optimal handling on various terrains. Overall, the Hero XPulse 200 4V is an exciting addition to the adventure motorcycle segment, blending performance with style and comfort.

Hero XPulse 200 4V Price

The Hero XPulse 200 4V is priced competitively, offering great value for money in the adventure motorcycle segment. The base variant, known as the STD, starts at 1,51,500. As we move up the range, the prices go up to 1,64,500 for the Pro variant. The Pro Dakar Edition, engineered for more hardcore riding, is available for 1,67,500, making it ideal for serious off-road enthusiasts. 

Hero XPulse 200 4V Launch Date

The latest iteration of the Hero XPulse 200 4V was launched in May 2023. The adventure tourer was upgraded with fully adjustable front forks and a range of new features. It is powered by a 199.6 cc, four-valve engine that was updated for OBD2 compliance and E20 fuel compatibility. The bike further got three new riding modes, a new windscreen and headlamp setup, and an updated switchgear. 

Hero XPulse 200 4V Variants

The 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V comes in three variants, with the base model priced at 1,51,500 (ex-showroom). The Pro variant comes at 1,64,500 (ex-showroom) with fully adjustable suspension components. This variant brings an increased ground clearance of 270 mm and has a taller seat. The Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar edition is available at 1,67,500 (ex-showroom). This variant comes in a Gloss Goldfish Silver colour scheme with exclusive graphics and carries the same specifications as the Pro variant. 

Hero XPulse 200 4V Design and Exterior

The 2023 Hero XPulse 200 4V's design combines rugged styling with functional upgrades. Its muscular stance and aggressive front end give it a commanding presence, whether on city streets or off-road trails. Hero offers a range of dual-tone colour schemes, including Matte Nexus Blue, Techno Blue, and Black Sports Red, adding a modern touch to its adventure-ready look. The updated LED headlamp now features a projector setup with improved brightness, ensuring better visibility for night rides. For those looking for an even more rally-inspired aesthetic, the Pro Dakar Edition stands out with exclusive graphics and a rally-style windshield that reinforces its off-road credentials.

Hero XPulse 200 4V Features

The interior of the Hero XPulse 200 4V is designed with the rider's comfort and utility in mind. The motorcycle features a seat height that has been raised to 850mm, ensuring a commanding riding position that’s also accessible for most riders. The newly designed handlebar risers allow for a relaxed riding posture, reducing fatigue on long rides. The bike’s updated instrument console displays vital information at a glance, featuring an easy-to-read layout with new switchgear. The USB charging port has been repositioned for easier access, enabling convenient charging of devices on the go. 

Hero XPulse 200 4V Engine Options

The Hero XPulse 200 4V is powered by a 199.6 cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine mated to a five-speed gearbox with a multi-plate clutch. This four-valve motor makes 18.9 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.35 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm.  

Hero XPulse 200 4V Fuel Efficiency

The Hero XPulse 200 4V's updated engine allows it to run on E20 fuel, and the bike is capable of delivering an ARAI-claimed mileage of 36 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

The Hero XPulse 200 4V includes several notable safety features, such as the three multi-terrain ABS modes—Road, Off-road, and Rally. With this, the bike allows riders to adjust their braking capabilities according to the terrain and riding style. The adventure tourer's robust frame absorbs shocks effectively, ensuring stability at high speeds and on uneven ground. The updated headlamp and reflective elements contribute to increased visibility, ensuring safer rides at night. 

Hero XPulse 200 4V Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    199.6 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    36 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    19.16 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    135 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    17.35 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    159 kg
View All XPulse 200 4V SpecsView specs icon

Hero XPulse 200 4V Variants

Hero XPulse 200 4V price starts at ₹ 1.4 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hero XPulse 200 4V comes in 3 variants. Hero XPulse 200 4V's top variant is Pro Dakar Edition.
3 Variants Available
XPulse 200 4V STD
₹1.4 Lakhs*
199.6 cc
135 kmph
XPulse 200 4V Pro
₹1.52 Lakhs*
199.6 cc
135 kmph
XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition
₹1.55 Lakhs*
199.6 cc
135 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hero XPulse 200 4V Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Jul 2026
Hero MotoCorp enters German market with XPulse 200 4V, expanding its global reach to 53 countries.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jun 2026
3 Bikes I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Hero Xpulse 200
Calendar icon20 May 2026
Hero MotoCorp launched the XPulse 200 series in the UK, aiming to strengthen its presence in the adventure motorcycle market.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
India's ethanol push aims to reduce oil dependence while ensuring sustainability and environmental protection through careful implementation.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 Mar 2026
Portronics launched the ‘Tune Prime’ wireless adapter, converting wired infotainment systems to wireless, priced at ₹11,999.Read Full Story

Hero XPulse 200 4V Visual Comparison

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Hero XPulse 200 4V comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V image
Rs. 1.4 LakhsOnwards
4.6132
199.6 cc19.16 PS17.35 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes159 kg2222 mmDiscDiscSpoke
Hero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 210 imageRs. 1.62 LakhsOnwards
4.88
210 cc24.67 PS20.7 NmOff Road Bikes170 kg2254 mmDiscDiscSpokeXPulse 200 4VVSXPulse 210
Honda CB200XHonda CB200X imageRs. 1.47 LakhsOnwards-184.4 cc17.26 PS15.5 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes147 kg2035 mmDiscDiscAlloyXPulse 200 4VVSCB200X
Ultraviolette ShockwaveUltraviolette Shockwave imageRs. 1.75 LakhsOnwards
3.92
--505 NmDirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes120 kg-DiscDiscSpokeXPulse 200 4VVSShockwave

Hero XPulse 200 4V Images

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Hero XPulse 200 4V Image 6

Hero XPulse 200 4V Colours

Hero XPulse 200 4V is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Black Sport Red
Rally Edition White
Matte Nexus Blue
Techno Blue
Black sport red

Hero XPulse 200 4V Alternatives

Hero XPulse 210

Hero XPulse 210

1.62 - 1.71 Lakhs
XPulse 200 4VvsXPulse 210
Honda CB200X

Honda CB200X

1.47 Lakhs
XPulse 200 4VvsCB200X
Ultraviolette Shockwave

Ultraviolette Shockwave

1.75 Lakhs
XPulse 200 4VvsShockwave

Hero XPulse 200 4V User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.5Safety
4.7Design
4.7Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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Hero XPulse 200 4V User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Hero Xpulse 200 4V excels in off-road capabilities, user comfort, and fuel efficiency. Highlights include robust build, practical features, and reliable electronics. Concerns about luggage space and high-speed stability remain.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent mileage
  • check circle iconGood off-road performance
  • check circle iconComfortable ergonomics
  • check circle iconRobust build quality
  • check circle iconResponsive brakes

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconNot the most powerful in its segment
  • warning iconBumpy at higher speeds
  • warning iconWeak LED high beam
  • warning iconCramped with luggage
  • warning iconMid-range pulling response is top tier but sluggish beyond 110 kmph

User Reviews

The Perfect Adventure Companion
The Xpulse 200 4V Pro is an excellent adventure motorcycle that offers a perfect balance of performance, comfort, and versatility. Its refined 4-valve engine delivers smooth power, making both city rides and highway cruising enjoyable. The long-travel suspension and increased ground clearance handle rough roads and off-road trails with confidence. The riding posture is comfortable even on long journeys, and the bike feels lightweight and easy to control. With modern features, an attractive design, and reliable build quality, it offers great value for money. Overall, the Xpulse 200 4V Pro is an ideal choice for adventure enthusiasts.
By: Vivek (Jul 23, 2026)
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Absolute budget king
No other brand provides this layout of functional offroad capability at this cost scale. Total value champion for India.
By: Debasish Behera (Jul 13, 2026)
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Balanced low torque
Pulling away from standstill traffic handles effortlessly without requiring excess throttle slip. Very maturely tuned single cylinder unit.
By: Rakesh Pradhan (Jul 13, 2026)
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Strong wheel rims
Took multiple hard hits against sharp tarmac cracks at speed. Rims remained completely true without any bend issues.
By: Tapas Mallick (Jul 13, 2026)
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Dakar style flyscreen
The tall standard transparent flyscreen blocks direct cold morning windblasts beautifully. Minimizes neck fatigue during open cruising lanes.
By: Arup Guha (Jul 13, 2026)
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Hero XPulse 200 4V Related News

Hero MotoCorp has launched the XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the German market.
Hero MotoCorp enters Germany, expands European presence with XPulse 200 4V range
17 Jul 2026
Hero MotoCorp has launched the XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the UK with off-road-focused hardware and adventure-ready features.
Hero MotoCorp launches XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 Pro in the UK
20 May 2026
In terms of design, both motorcycles do look quite similar as they are designed to tackle off-road situations.
Hero XPulse 210 vs XPulse 200 4V: Price, specs and features compared
28 Mar 2025
Both motorcycles are designed for off-road.
Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar vs Yezdi Adventure: Which ADV should you buy?
19 Dec 2024
Hero is offering the Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar edition at a premium of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000 to the standard Xpulse 200 4V Pro.
Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar Edition launched: Here's what's different from the standard model
18 Dec 2024
View all
 Hero XPulse 200 4V Related News

Hero XPulse 200 4V Specifications and Features

Max Power19.16 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Max Torque17.35 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage36 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightYes
Engine199.6 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed135 kmph
View all XPulse 200 4V specs and features

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