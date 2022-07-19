HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Limited Edition Hero Xpulse 200 4v Rally Edition Launched At 1.52 Lakh

Limited-edition Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition launched at 1.52 lakh

Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition is available for bookings on the company’s online sales platform – eSHOP from July 22nd, 2022, 12pm onwards till July 29, 2022, 12pm.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jul 2022, 09:52 AM
The new XPulse 200 Rally Edition comes draped in Hero's factory racing colours of white and red.
The new XPulse 200 Rally Edition comes draped in Hero's factory racing colours of white and red.
The new XPulse 200 Rally Edition comes draped in Hero's factory racing colours of white and red.
The new XPulse 200 Rally Edition comes draped in Hero's factory racing colours of white and red.

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of the new Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition in the country. This is a limited-edition bike that has been priced at 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike sets aim at seasoned off-roaders who aim to take the adventure riding to a whole new level, and as per Hero, the new Rally Edition comes with ‘amplified off-roading capabilities’. The bike is available for bookings on the company’s online sales platform – eSHOP from July 22nd, 2022, 12 pm onwards till July 29, 2022, 12 pm. 

The new Rally Edition comes draped in the company's factory racing colours of white and red. This colour scheme sets it apart from the standard edition. 

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp launches ‘XCLAN’ riding club for XPulse owners in these cities)

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Hero Xpulse 200t (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200t
199.6 cc
₹94,000 - 1.18 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v
159.7 cc
₹1.04 - 1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Xpulse 200 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200
199.6 cc
₹1.13 - 1.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 200 4v
197.75 cc
₹1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Nyx (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Nyx
₹1,350 - 82,990 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Flash (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Flash
₹1,350 - 55,990 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

One of the key highlights of the new bike includes the taller and fully-adjustable front suspension with 250mm travel. This is backed up with a fully-adjustable 10-step rear suspension with 220mm travel. This setup, as per Hero, allows the user to fine-tune the suspension to the terrain and personal riding style. In addition to this, the bike also gets a considerably higher seat height of 885mm and a massive ground clearance of 270 mm which should allow it to be driven throughout challenging terrains without any drama. While the wheelbase of the bike has been set at 1426 mm, the trail has been increased to 116 mm. In addition, it also gets a longer gear shift lever and a lengthened side stand.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The adventure-oriented bike also gets 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in dual-purpose rubber. However, the hardware that's been retained in comparison to the standard model includes its brakes, LED illumination and Bluetooth-compatible console. 

“Hero Xpulse 200 has created a league of its own. For the Adventurer making its own track, technology and performance packed to go anywhere, the Xpulse 200 4V is the best companion. The Rally Edition brings exceptional off-road capabilities through factory fitted Rally kit and tuned for the very best riders, together with a unique design inspired by our Dakar machines. If you want to experience years of learning from Hero Motorsports into Rally Raid, the Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition is for you," says Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp. 

First Published Date: 19 Jul 2022, 09:51 AM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp Hero XPulse XPulse 200 4V XPulse 200 4V Rally Hero MotoCorp India
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara will be officially revealed on July 20th.
Maruti Grand Vitara confirmed to get panoramic sunroof
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
Maruti Suzuki teased the new Grand Vitara SUV with a coupe-like profile ahead of its official unveiling on July 20.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, rival to Creta and Seltos, to get coupe-like profile
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Ertiga CNG highway drive review: Same comfort at fraction of running cost
Ertiga CNG highway drive review: Same comfort at fraction of running cost
EVeium launches three electric scooters starting from ₹1.44 lakh
EVeium launches three electric scooters starting from 1.44 lakh
Mahindra Electric celebrates 50,000-EV three-wheeler sales milestone
Mahindra Electric celebrates 50,000-EV three-wheeler sales milestone
Limited-edition Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition launched at ₹1.52 lakh
Limited-edition Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition launched at 1.52 lakh
Indian Army flags off six-day motorcycle expedition to honor Kargil War victory
Indian Army flags off six-day motorcycle expedition to honor Kargil War victory

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city