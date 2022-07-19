Limited-edition Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition launched at ₹1.52 lakh

Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of the new Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition in the country. This is a limited-edition bike that has been priced at ₹1.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike sets aim at seasoned off-roaders who aim to take the adventure riding to a whole new level, and as per Hero, the new Rally Edition comes with ‘amplified off-roading capabilities’. The bike is available for bookings on the company’s online sales platform – eSHOP from July 22nd, 2022, 12 pm onwards till July 29, 2022, 12 pm.

The new Rally Edition comes draped in the company's factory racing colours of white and red. This colour scheme sets it apart from the standard edition.

One of the key highlights of the new bike includes the taller and fully-adjustable front suspension with 250mm travel. This is backed up with a fully-adjustable 10-step rear suspension with 220mm travel. This setup, as per Hero, allows the user to fine-tune the suspension to the terrain and personal riding style. In addition to this, the bike also gets a considerably higher seat height of 885mm and a massive ground clearance of 270 mm which should allow it to be driven throughout challenging terrains without any drama. While the wheelbase of the bike has been set at 1426 mm, the trail has been increased to 116 mm. In addition, it also gets a longer gear shift lever and a lengthened side stand.

The adventure-oriented bike also gets 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in dual-purpose rubber. However, the hardware that's been retained in comparison to the standard model includes its brakes, LED illumination and Bluetooth-compatible console.

“Hero Xpulse 200 has created a league of its own. For the Adventurer making its own track, technology and performance packed to go anywhere, the Xpulse 200 4V is the best companion. The Rally Edition brings exceptional off-road capabilities through factory fitted Rally kit and tuned for the very best riders, together with a unique design inspired by our Dakar machines. If you want to experience years of learning from Hero Motorsports into Rally Raid, the Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition is for you," says Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp.

