Hero MotoCorp launches ‘XCLAN’ riding club for XPulse owners in these cities

Hero MotoCorp on Thursday announced the launch of its XCLAN riding club exclusively for the XPulse riders in India. The company has announced that its latest introduced XCLAN platform will serve as the official riding club and provide the Xpulse owners an opportunity to connect and engage with each other. The company has introduced the inaugural chapter in five key Indian cities including Dehradun, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Cochin and Mumbai – and will be subsequently expanded to additional cities later in 2022. 

The membership for the Hero XCLAN riding club costs 2,000 per rider on an annual basis. The company announced that the membership brings along numerous exciting benefits to customers, including onboarding kit, invitation to chapter rides/rally events across India, and complimentary Hero Goodlife Platinum Membership.  

Hero MotoCorp will commence the customer engagement rides and events for the XCLAN community members this July. The ride events will take place in three categories - Sunrise Rides, Overnight Rides, and Expedition rides. “Motorcycling is an experience like no other to explore one’s passion of travelling, discovering new places, and enjoying a sense of being one with nature. These experiences are heightened when accomplished with partners who have similar tastes. We are bringing the two – the globally popular Xpulse and riding enthusiasts – together through XCLAN so that people across the country can have unique experiences and create memories with their tribe of fellow motorcyclists," says Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp. 

The automaker has further announced that the XCLAN platform will be expanded to tier II-III cities in the later stage, allowing more customers to join the community. 

First Published Date: 09 Jun 2022, 05:33 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp Hero bikes India. Hero XPulse XPulse 200 XPulse 200XT Hero MotoCorp XPulse
