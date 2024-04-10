2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 launch confirmed on May 3

For several years now, there have been rumours about a 400 cc Pulsar. People have been making speculations and renders for since the brand first introduced the Pulsar NS200 in the Indian market. Now, finally Bajaj Auto has confirmed that it will be launching its biggest Pulsar yet on May 3. As expected, the motorcycle will be called Pulsar NS400.

Because the manufacturer is using the ‘NS’ moniker in the nameplate, it can be expected that the frame will be shared with the Pulsar NS200. So, expect it to be a Perimeter frame that will be suspended by up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties will be done by a disc at both ends. It can be expected that the braking and suspension hardware could be shared with the Pulsar N250 and Pulsar NS200.

In terms of features, there would be a dual-channel Anti-lock braking system with three modes for it. There would be Rain, Road and On/Off. There would be new switch gear on offer to control the new instrument cluster which is also expected to be shared with the new Pulsars.

It is an all-new all-digital unit that comes with Bluetooth connectivity through the Bajaj Ride Connect mobile application. The instrument cluster can show notifications, and call management as well. Moreover, there is also a USB port to charge the mobile device. The new cluster can show real-time updates on fuel consumption, average fuel economy, and gear position.

As of now, it is not confirmed which engine Bajaj will use for the upcoming NS400. It could be the 373 cc unit that is doing duty on the Dominar 400 and comes from the previous-gen 390 Duke. Or, the brand will rework the new 399 cc engine that made its debut with the new-gen 390 Duke.

