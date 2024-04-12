|Battery Capacity
|3.5 kWh
|Max Speed
|85 kmph
|Range
|150 km
|Charging time
|3-7 Hrs.
Seeka SSeagun price starts at ₹ 1.52 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.52 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Seeka SSeagun comes in 1 variants. Seeka SSeagun's top variant is STD.
₹1.52 Lakhs*
85 Kmph
150 Km
|Model Name
Seeka SSeagun
|Seeka SBolt
|Revolt Motors RV400
|Kabira Mobility KM 4000
|Oben Rorr
|Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.52 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.69 Lakhs Onwards
₹1.27 - 1.44 Lakhs
₹1.37 Lakhs
₹1.5 Lakhs
₹1.3 Lakhs Onwards
|Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh
3.5 kWh
3.24 KWh
4.4 kWh
4.4 kWh
96 Ah
|Range
150 km
140 km
80-150 km
150 Km
187 km
100 km/charge
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
