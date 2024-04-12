Which is the top variant of Seeka SSeagun? Seeka SSeagun comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Seeka SSeagun? The Seeka SSeagun is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 150 km, it has a charging time of 3-7 Hrs and a battery capacity of 3.5 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Seeka SSeagun have, and what is the price range? The Seeka SSeagun offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Seeka SSeagun? The Seeka SSeagun is an electric sports Bikes, powered by a high-capacity 3.5 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 150 km on a single charge.