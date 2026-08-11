In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or Seeka SSeagun choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka SSeagun Price starts at Rs. 1.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of RV400 up to 150 km/charge and the SSeagun has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
RV400 vs SSeagun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rv400
|Sseagun
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.52 Lakhs
|Range
|150 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|3-7 Hours