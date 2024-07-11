Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special

Revolt Motors, the electric two-wheeler arm of RattanIndia Enterprises, has rolled out special financing options for its RV400 electric motorcycle under the new ‘4 Chauke Offer.’ The electric two-wheeler maker is offering zero down payment with a monthly payment of ₹4,444 through its financial partners. The financing scheme will be available through a hassle-free, paperless digital process, the company said in a statement.

Revolt says the new financial schemes make the RV400 “almost free" when compared to a typical petrol-powered motorcycle. The scheme promises to negate fuel bills altogether with the EMI being the only big monthly expense on the electric motorcycle. The RV400 was the first electric bike to be launched in India and continues to be the most sold as well. The model takes on the petrol-powered bikes in the 125-150 cc segment.

The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ can be purchased with an EMI of ₹ 4,444 under the new offer

Commenting on the scheme, Anjali Rattan Nashier, Co-Chairperson - RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, said, "At Revolt Motors, we are committed to making electric vehicles more accessible and appealing to everyone. The finance scheme exemplifies this commitment. We believe this unique scheme not only simplifies ownership but will eliminate a major barrier for potential EV riders and empower them to switch to a cleaner, more sustainable future."

Revolt RV400 Price Cut

The new finance scheme arrives amidst a price revision released in May for the RV400 and RV400 BRZ. The Revolt RV400 BRZ now retails at ₹1.43 lakh, while the RV400 is priced at ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Both models received a price cut of ₹5,000. Revolt is also offering additional discounts worth ₹15,000 on both versions, according to its website.

Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ Specifications

Both the Revolt RV400 BRZ and RV400 share the same design and powertrain. The BRZ is slightly more affordable between the two. The e-bikes get a 3.24 kWh battery pack promising a range of 150 km (claimed) on a single charge. Power comes from the 3 kW (4 bhp) mid-drive motor with a charging time of 4.5 hours from 0-100 per cent. The e-bikes feature an LED headlamp, regenerative braking, side-stand cut-off, combi-braking, a digital console and more. The company offers a warranty of 5 years/75,000 km (whichever is earlier).

