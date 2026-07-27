The Revolt RV400 stands as one of India's pioneer AI-enabled electric motorcycles. Designed specifically for daily urban commutes, this electric street bike combines sporty design, smart connectivity, and low running costs. With swappable battery technology, customizable exhaust sounds, and multiple riding modes, the RV400 offers an engaging alternative to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) commuters.

Revolt RV400 Price and Variants

The Revolt RV400 starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.40 Lakhs (Rs. 1,39,950). It is available in distinct variants tailored for urban riders looking for style and smart connectivity.

Variant Name Ex-Showroom Price Top Speed Claimed Range (IDC) Key Features Revolt RV400 STD Rs. 1.40 Lakhs 85 kmph 150 km Full AI Connectivity, Swipe to Start, Adjustable Monoshock Revolt RV400 Cricket Special Edition Rs. 1.40 Lakhs 85 kmph 150 km Special Edition Graphic Decals, Smart App Features

Battery, Motor, and Performance Specifications

At the heart of the Revolt RV400 is a high-performance electric powertrain built for responsive city riding. The mid-drive motor delivers immediate torque to help navigate dense traffic effortlessly.

Motor Power: 3,000 W (3 kW Mid-Drive Motor)

Peak Torque: 170 Nm

Battery Capacity: 3.24 kWh Lithium-ion

Battery Protection: IP67 Water & Dust Resistance Rating

Battery Type: Portable / Swappable

Transmission: Belt Drive Automatic

Riding Modes and Top Speed

The RV400 features three distinct riding modes that balance performance and battery range:

Eco Mode: Top speed restricted to 45 kmph (Optimised for maximum range up to 150 km). Normal Mode: Top speed restricted to 65 kmph (Offers a balanced city range of approximately 100 km). Sport Mode: Unlocks full performance with a top speed of 85 kmph (Delivers a range of approximately 80 km).

Range, Charging, and Swappable Technology

Range anxiety is mitigated on the RV400 thanks to flexible charging solutions and portable battery design.

Claimed Range: Up to 150 km per single charge (in Eco Mode).

Up to 150 km per single charge (in Eco Mode). Charging Time (0 to 80%): 3 Hours 30 Minutes.

3 Hours 30 Minutes. Fast Charging Time: Approximately 80 Minutes.

Approximately 80 Minutes. Swappable Battery Feature: The 3.24 kWh battery pack can be easily detached and charged indoors using a standard 15A household power socket.

Chassis, Suspension, and Brakes

The RV400 is built on a lightweight single-cradle frame, giving it agile handling characteristics for urban commuting.

Frame: Lightweight Single Cradle Frame

Front Suspension: Upside Down (USD) Telescopic Forks

Rear Suspension: Adjustable Monoshock

Front Brake: 240 mm Disc

Rear Brake: 240 mm Disc

Braking System: Combined Braking System (CBS)

Wheels: 17-inch Alloy Wheels

Front Tyre: 90/80-17 (Tubeless)

Rear Tyre: 120/80-17 (Tubeless)

Dimensions and Weight

Parameter Measurement Length 2,156 mm Width 813 mm Height 1,112 mm Wheelbase 1,350 mm Ground Clearance 215 mm Seat Height 814 mm Kerb Weight 108 kg

Smart Connectivity, Features, and Technology

The Revolt RV400 offers standard digital and smart features through its dedicated MyRevolt mobile application:

MyRevolt App Integration: Enables Geo-fencing, complete trip history, live vehicle tracking, battery status monitoring, and Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates.

Enables Geo-fencing, complete trip history, live vehicle tracking, battery status monitoring, and Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates. Artificial Exhaust Sounds: Allows riders to select from multiple synthetic motor sounds (such as Revolt, Rebel, Roar, and Rage) or turn them off for silent running.

Allows riders to select from multiple synthetic motor sounds (such as Revolt, Rebel, Roar, and Rage) or turn them off for silent running. Keyless / Remote Operation: Features push-button start/stop and remote keyless operation via the mobile app.

Features push-button start/stop and remote keyless operation via the mobile app. Lighting: All-LED lighting package including a projector LED headlamp, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), LED tail lamp, and LED turn indicators.

All-LED lighting package including a projector LED headlamp, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), LED tail lamp, and LED turn indicators. Display: Fully digital instrument console detailing real-time speed, battery percentage, selected riding mode, trip meter, and ambient temperature sensor.

Available Colour Options

The Revolt RV400 comes in five striking paint schemes:

Mist Grey

Lightning Yellow

India Blue

Eclipse Red

Cosmic Black

Market Competitors

In the growing electric two-wheeler space, the Revolt RV400 competes against both electric street bikes and high-speed commuters:

Revolt RV400 BRZ

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Revolt RVX

Matter Aera

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

Oben Rorr EZ

Revolt RV400 Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ex-showroom price of the Revolt RV400?

The Revolt RV400 starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.40 Lakhs (Rs. 1,39,950).

What is the real-world range of the Revolt RV400 on a single charge?

The RV400 delivers an IDC claimed range of 150 km in Eco Mode. In Normal Mode, the range is approximately 100 km, while Sport Mode provides around 80 km on a full charge.

How long does it take to fully charge the Revolt RV400 battery?

The 3.24 kWh swappable battery charges from 0 to 80% in 3 hours 30 minutes using a standard charger. Fast charging can top up the battery to 80% in about 80 minutes.

Does the Revolt RV400 battery come with a warranty?

Yes, Revolt Motors offers a 5-year or 75,000 km warranty on the 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Summary

The Revolt RV400 remains an appealing entry-level electric motorcycle for daily urban commutes. With a competitive starting price of Rs. 1.40 Lakhs, a lightweight kerb weight of 108 kg, a practical 150 km range, and portable swappable battery technology, it provides a cost-effective, zero-emission solution for city riders.