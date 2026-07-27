PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/8

REVOLT MOTORS RV400

₹1.4 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
4.0
51
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

The Revolt RV400 stands as one of India's pioneer AI-enabled electric motorcycles. Designed specifically for daily urban commutes, this electric street bike combines sporty design, smart connectivity, and low running costs. With swappable battery technology, customizable exhaust sounds, and multiple riding modes, the RV400 offers an engaging alternative to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) commuters.

Revolt RV400 Price and Variants

The Revolt RV400 starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.40 Lakhs (Rs. 1,39,950). It is available in distinct variants tailored for urban riders looking for style and smart connectivity.

Variant NameEx-Showroom PriceTop SpeedClaimed Range (IDC)Key Features
Revolt RV400 STDRs. 1.40 Lakhs85 kmph150 kmFull AI Connectivity, Swipe to Start, Adjustable Monoshock
Revolt RV400 Cricket Special EditionRs. 1.40 Lakhs85 kmph150 kmSpecial Edition Graphic Decals, Smart App Features

Battery, Motor, and Performance Specifications

At the heart of the Revolt RV400 is a high-performance electric powertrain built for responsive city riding. The mid-drive motor delivers immediate torque to help navigate dense traffic effortlessly.

  • Motor Power: 3,000 W (3 kW Mid-Drive Motor)
  • Peak Torque: 170 Nm
  • Battery Capacity: 3.24 kWh Lithium-ion
  • Battery Protection: IP67 Water & Dust Resistance Rating
  • Battery Type: Portable / Swappable
  • Transmission: Belt Drive Automatic

Riding Modes and Top Speed

The RV400 features three distinct riding modes that balance performance and battery range:

  1. Eco Mode: Top speed restricted to 45 kmph (Optimised for maximum range up to 150 km).
  2. Normal Mode: Top speed restricted to 65 kmph (Offers a balanced city range of approximately 100 km).
  3. Sport Mode: Unlocks full performance with a top speed of 85 kmph (Delivers a range of approximately 80 km).

Range, Charging, and Swappable Technology

Range anxiety is mitigated on the RV400 thanks to flexible charging solutions and portable battery design.

  • Claimed Range: Up to 150 km per single charge (in Eco Mode).
  • Charging Time (0 to 80%): 3 Hours 30 Minutes.
  • Fast Charging Time: Approximately 80 Minutes.
  • Swappable Battery Feature: The 3.24 kWh battery pack can be easily detached and charged indoors using a standard 15A household power socket.

Chassis, Suspension, and Brakes

The RV400 is built on a lightweight single-cradle frame, giving it agile handling characteristics for urban commuting.

  • Frame: Lightweight Single Cradle Frame
  • Front Suspension: Upside Down (USD) Telescopic Forks
  • Rear Suspension: Adjustable Monoshock
  • Front Brake: 240 mm Disc
  • Rear Brake: 240 mm Disc
  • Braking System: Combined Braking System (CBS)
  • Wheels: 17-inch Alloy Wheels
  • Front Tyre: 90/80-17 (Tubeless)
  • Rear Tyre: 120/80-17 (Tubeless)

Dimensions and Weight

ParameterMeasurement
Length2,156 mm
Width813 mm
Height1,112 mm
Wheelbase1,350 mm
Ground Clearance215 mm
Seat Height814 mm
Kerb Weight108 kg

Smart Connectivity, Features, and Technology

The Revolt RV400 offers standard digital and smart features through its dedicated MyRevolt mobile application:

  • MyRevolt App Integration: Enables Geo-fencing, complete trip history, live vehicle tracking, battery status monitoring, and Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates.
  • Artificial Exhaust Sounds: Allows riders to select from multiple synthetic motor sounds (such as Revolt, Rebel, Roar, and Rage) or turn them off for silent running.
  • Keyless / Remote Operation: Features push-button start/stop and remote keyless operation via the mobile app.
  • Lighting: All-LED lighting package including a projector LED headlamp, LED daytime running lights (DRLs), LED tail lamp, and LED turn indicators.
  • Display: Fully digital instrument console detailing real-time speed, battery percentage, selected riding mode, trip meter, and ambient temperature sensor.

Available Colour Options

The Revolt RV400 comes in five striking paint schemes:

  • Mist Grey
  • Lightning Yellow
  • India Blue
  • Eclipse Red
  • Cosmic Black

Market Competitors

In the growing electric two-wheeler space, the Revolt RV400 competes against both electric street bikes and high-speed commuters:

  • Revolt RV400 BRZ
  • Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
  • Revolt RVX
  • Matter Aera
  • Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
  • Oben Rorr EZ

Revolt RV400 Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ex-showroom price of the Revolt RV400?

The Revolt RV400 starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.40 Lakhs (Rs. 1,39,950).

What is the real-world range of the Revolt RV400 on a single charge?

The RV400 delivers an IDC claimed range of 150 km in Eco Mode. In Normal Mode, the range is approximately 100 km, while Sport Mode provides around 80 km on a full charge.

How long does it take to fully charge the Revolt RV400 battery?

The 3.24 kWh swappable battery charges from 0 to 80% in 3 hours 30 minutes using a standard charger. Fast charging can top up the battery to 80% in about 80 minutes.

Does the Revolt RV400 battery come with a warranty?

Yes, Revolt Motors offers a 5-year or 75,000 km warranty on the 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Summary

The Revolt RV400 remains an appealing entry-level electric motorcycle for daily urban commutes. With a competitive starting price of Rs. 1.40 Lakhs, a lightweight kerb weight of 108 kg, a practical 150 km range, and portable swappable battery technology, it provides a cost-effective, zero-emission solution for city riders.

Revolt Motors RV400 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    85 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    150 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    3.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    3.24 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    3 kW
View All RV400 SpecsView specs icon

Revolt Motors RV400 Variants

Revolt Motors RV400 price starts at ₹ 1.4 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.4 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Revolt Motors RV400 comes in 2 variants. Revolt Motors RV400's top variant is STD.
2 Variants Available
RV400 Cricket Special Edition
₹1.4 Lakhs*
85 kmph
150 km
RV400 STD
₹1.4 Lakhs*
85 kmph
150 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Revolt Motors RV400 Latest Updates

Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
In May 2026, Indian automobile dealers saw increased interest in fuel-efficient vehicles following rising fuel prices, with EV sales exceeding 11%.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Jun 2025
Revolt Motors celebrates the production of its 50,000th electric motorcycle, emphasizing growth and commitment to sustainable transportation in India.Read Full Story

Revolt Motors RV400 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with RV400.
Revolt Motors RV400
Avore EX1
VS
Revolt Motors RV400Select model
Avore EX1Select model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Left View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Revolt Motors RV400 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Revolt Motors RV400
Revolt Motors RV400 image
Rs. 1.4 LakhsOnwards
4.051
170 NmSports Bikes108 kgDiscDiscAlloy150 km3 Hours 30 Minutes3000 W
Okaya EV Ferrato DisruptorOkaya EV Ferrato Disruptor imageRs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
4.5102
-Sports Bikes-DiscDiscAlloy109 km4-5 Hrs.6.37 kWRV400VSFerrato Disruptor
Avore EX2Avore EX2 imageRs. 1.46 LakhsOnwards--Sports Naked Bikes-DiscDiscAlloy260 km2 Hours10.5 kWRV400VSEX2
Avore EX1Avore EX1 imageRs. 1.25 LakhsOnwards--Sports Naked Bikes-DiscDiscAlloy160 km-7.5 kWRV400VSEX1
Earth Energy EV Evolve ZEarth Energy EV Evolve Z imageRs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards-56 NmSports Bikes-DiscDiscAlloy100 km40 min-RV400VSEvolve Z
Revolt Motors RVXRevolt Motors RVX imageRs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards-230 NmSports Bikes120 kgDiscDiscAlloy160 km3 Hours 30 Minutes5.3 kWRV400VSRVX
Oben Rorr EvoOben Rorr Evo imageRs. 99,999Onwards
3.81
250 NmSports Bikes140 kgDiscDiscAlloy180 km90 Minutes9 kWRV400VSRorr Evo

EV Travel Cost Calculator

Estimate how much you can save by switching to an Electric Vehicle. Calculate yours by using this tool.
Revolt Motors RV400
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
VS
Selected Electric Bike
Revolt Motors RV400Select model
Select Petrol Bike
Bajaj Pulsar 220 FSelect model
 km
100 km4000 km
 / kWh
₹4 / kWh₹30 / kWh

Revolt Motors RV400 Images

Revolt Motors RV400 Image 1
Revolt Motors RV400 Image 2
Revolt Motors RV400 Image 3
Revolt Motors RV400 Image 4
Revolt Motors RV400 Image 5
Revolt Motors RV400 Image 6

Revolt Motors RV400 Colours

Revolt Motors RV400 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Mist Grey
Lightning Yellow
India Blue
Eclipse Red
Cosmic Black
Mist grey

Revolt Motors RV400 Alternatives

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
RV400vsFerrato Disruptor
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
RV400vsEX2
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
RV400vsEX1
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

1.3 Lakhs
RV400vsEvolve Z
Revolt Motors RVX

Revolt Motors RVX

1.24 Lakhs
RV400vsRVX
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.3 Lakhs
RV400vsRV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 User Reviews & Ratings

4.2Engine & Performance
4Features
3.8Safety
4.3Design
4Value For Money
3.9Comfort
Write a Review

Revolt Motors RV400 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the stylish design, instant torque, and practicality of the RV400 for city commutes. However, they express dissatisfaction with service quality and range in Sport mode.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design and modern aesthetics
  • check circle iconInstant torque for quick acceleration
  • check circle iconEasy handling and maneuverability
  • check circle iconConvenient charging options
  • check circle iconGood value for money considering savings on fuel

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconInconsistent service experiences
  • warning iconDisappointing range in Sport mode
  • warning iconAverage quality of some plastic components
  • warning iconSlow after-sales support
  • warning iconRecharge time may be longer than expected

User Reviews

BEAST LOOK
It looks amazing. I really like it, and I think everyone would love it because it is a true road warrior and a dream bike for every rider.
By: Good (Jun 11, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Solid performance
The motor has plenty of torque. It climbs inclines easily. The build quality is impressive. Very happy with the purchase.
By: Kavita M (Mar 5, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Good eco-mode range
I get great range in Eco mode. It’s perfect for cruising in the city. The bike feels very well-balanced. I’m very happy with my decision.
By: Vijay P (Mar 5, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Stylish & Fast
I love the speed in Sport mode. It’s so much fun! The design is aggressive and sporty. Very happy with the performance.
By: Leena T (Mar 5, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Worth the switch
Best move I made this year. So much money saved on fuel. The bike is reliable and fun to ride. A great all-rounder.
By: Mohan R (Mar 5, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Revolt Motors RV400 Related News

The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
8 May 2024
The Revolt RV400 is now available in the Lightning Yellow colour option and is now available in a total of six colours
Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle arrives in new Lightning Yellow colour
12 Dec 2023
The Revolt RV400 is now available in the Eclipse Red shade, in addition to the existing colours on offer
Revolt Motors adds new Eclipse Red colour scheme to RV400 electric motorcycle
28 Nov 2023
View all
 Revolt Motors RV400 Related News
Download brochure widget pattern
Download bike brochure

Revolt Motors RV400 Brochure

Download brochure for:
  • Checkmark iconColours & Specs
  • Checkmark iconDetailed info on specs & features
WhatsApp IconGet Brochure

Revolt Motors RV400 Specifications and Features

Max Power3000 W
Body TypeSports Bikes
Battery Capacity3.24 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range150 km
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes
Max Speed85 kmph
View all RV400 specs and features

Popular Revolt Motors Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Revolt Motors Bikes

Top Electric Bikes

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Ola Electric S1 Air
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Sports Bikes

Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

3.99 Lakhs
Tuono 457 Price in Delhi
Aprilia Tuono 660

Aprilia Tuono 660

17.44 Lakhs
Tuono 660 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 180

Bajaj Pulsar 180

1.22 Lakhs
Pulsar 180 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707
Pulsar N125 Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.71 Lakhs
Pulsar RS200 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Sports Bikes

view all specs and features