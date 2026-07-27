Revolt Motors RV400 Key Specs
- Speed85 kmph
- Range150 km
- Charging3.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity3.24 kWh
- Motor Power3 kW
The Revolt RV400 stands as one of India's pioneer AI-enabled electric motorcycles. Designed specifically for daily urban commutes, this electric street bike combines sporty design, smart connectivity, and low running costs. With swappable battery technology, customizable exhaust sounds, and multiple riding modes, the RV400 offers an engaging alternative to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) commuters.
The Revolt RV400 starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.40 Lakhs (Rs. 1,39,950). It is available in distinct variants tailored for urban riders looking for style and smart connectivity.
|Variant Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Top Speed
|Claimed Range (IDC)
|Key Features
|Revolt RV400 STD
|Rs. 1.40 Lakhs
|85 kmph
|150 km
|Full AI Connectivity, Swipe to Start, Adjustable Monoshock
|Revolt RV400 Cricket Special Edition
|Rs. 1.40 Lakhs
|85 kmph
|150 km
|Special Edition Graphic Decals, Smart App Features
At the heart of the Revolt RV400 is a high-performance electric powertrain built for responsive city riding. The mid-drive motor delivers immediate torque to help navigate dense traffic effortlessly.
The RV400 features three distinct riding modes that balance performance and battery range:
Range anxiety is mitigated on the RV400 thanks to flexible charging solutions and portable battery design.
The RV400 is built on a lightweight single-cradle frame, giving it agile handling characteristics for urban commuting.
Parameter Measurement Length 2,156 mm Width 813 mm Height 1,112 mm Wheelbase 1,350 mm Ground Clearance 215 mm Seat Height 814 mm Kerb Weight 108 kg
The Revolt RV400 offers standard digital and smart features through its dedicated MyRevolt mobile application:
The Revolt RV400 comes in five striking paint schemes:
In the growing electric two-wheeler space, the Revolt RV400 competes against both electric street bikes and high-speed commuters:
The Revolt RV400 starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.40 Lakhs (Rs. 1,39,950).
The RV400 delivers an IDC claimed range of 150 km in Eco Mode. In Normal Mode, the range is approximately 100 km, while Sport Mode provides around 80 km on a full charge.
The 3.24 kWh swappable battery charges from 0 to 80% in 3 hours 30 minutes using a standard charger. Fast charging can top up the battery to 80% in about 80 minutes.
Yes, Revolt Motors offers a 5-year or 75,000 km warranty on the 3.24 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
The Revolt RV400 remains an appealing entry-level electric motorcycle for daily urban commutes. With a competitive starting price of Rs. 1.40 Lakhs, a lightweight kerb weight of 108 kg, a practical 150 km range, and portable swappable battery technology, it provides a cost-effective, zero-emission solution for city riders.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Revolt Motors RV400
|Rs. 1.4 LakhsOnwards
|170 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|150 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|3000 W
|Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|109 km
|4-5 Hrs.
|6.37 kW
|RV400VSFerrato Disruptor
|Avore EX2
|Rs. 1.46 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Sports Naked Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|260 km
|2 Hours
|10.5 kW
|RV400VSEX2
|Avore EX1
|Rs. 1.25 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Sports Naked Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|160 km
|-
|7.5 kW
|RV400VSEX1
|Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|56 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|100 km
|40 min
|-
|RV400VSEvolve Z
|Revolt Motors RVX
|Rs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards
|-
|230 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|120 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|160 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.3 kW
|RV400VSRVX
|Oben Rorr Evo
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|250 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|140 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|180 km
|90 Minutes
|9 kW
|RV400VSRorr Evo
Revolt Motors RV400 is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the stylish design, instant torque, and practicality of the RV400 for city commutes. However, they express dissatisfaction with service quality and range in Sport mode.
|Max Power
|3000 W
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Battery Capacity
|3.24 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|150 km
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|Max Speed
|85 kmph
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