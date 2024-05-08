Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh

HT Auto
Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ now get a price drop of ₹5,000 and an additional discount of ₹10,000 over and above the current discount. The ma
...
Revolt RV400 RV400 BRZ
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with ₹5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional ₹10,000 flat discount
Electric two-wheeler maker, Revolt Motors has revised prices on the RV400 and RV400 BRZ models. While the RV400 BRZ was launched at an introductory price of 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom) earlier this year, its prices were hiked recently by 10,000. Both models now get a price drop of 5,000 with the Revolt RV400 BRZ now retailing at 1.43 lakh, whereas the RV400 is priced at 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company has also rolled out offers to make the e-bikes even more accessible. Revolt Motors is offering a flat discount of 10,000 on both models. This brings the effective price on the RV400 BRZ to 1.33 lakh and on the RV400 to 1.40 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. Customers can also avail of an extra 5,000 by trading in their old bikes as part of a special exchange program.

Also Read : Revolt RV400 BRZ launched, gets up to 150 km of range

Revolt RV400
Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals
Speaking about the price revision, Anjali Rattan, Co-Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises Limited, the parent company ofRevolt Motors, expressed her excitement, saying, “We are delighted to unveil this new pricing and exclusive offers to ensure our electric bikes deliver the best value possible. Customer satisfaction remains our utmost priority, and we are committed to making high-quality, environmentally friendly mobility accessible to all."

The Revolt RV400 BRZ is the more accessible version of the two e-bikes. Both offerings though share the same design and mechanicals. The bikes come equipped with a 3.24 kWh battery pack promising a range of 150 km on a single charge in Eco mode, which drops to 100 km in Normal mode and 80 km in Sport mode. The charging time stands at 4.5 seconds from 0-100 per cent. Power comes from the 3 kW (4 bhp) mid-drive motor, while the feature list comprises regenerative braking, combi braking, side-stand cut-off, digital instrument console and more.

Revolt RV400
The Revolt RV400 competes with the Tork Kratos R, Oben Rorr, Svitch CSR762 and the like in the segment
Both offerings get USD front forks and monoshock at the rear while braking performance comes from disc brakes on either end. Other features include all-LED lighting, 215 mm of ground clearance, a seat height of 814 mm, and a warranty period of five years and 75,000 km. The Revolt RV400 BRZ and RV400 take on the Tork Kratos R, Oben Rorr, Svitch CSR762 and the like in the segment.

First Published Date: 08 May 2024, 17:42 PM IST
TAGS: Sport Revolt Motors Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 Revolt RV400 BRZ Electric Motorcycles Electric Bikes

