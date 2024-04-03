Xiaomi SU7 EV clocks over one lakh booking within 6 days, deliveries start

SU7, Xiaomi's first electric car, has generated massive interest among potential Chinese customers. The tech giant from China has already clocked more than one lakh booking for the EV, which aims to take on the likes of Tesla and BYD in the domestic market. Xiaomi had launched the SU7 electric sedan during an event held in Beijing on March 28. Priced at around ₹25 lakh, the SU7 EV offers at least 700 km of range, sport car-like performance and numerous features.

Xiaomi has started to deliver the first set of the SU7 electric sedan to its customers from today. The EV maker said that the initial deliveries will include the first batch of 5,000 electric vehicles the company has manufactured. However, rest of the customers will need to wait up to seven months or more given the demand this electric car has already generated. Xiaomi says the waiting period could range between four and seven months for now.

Priced less than Tesla Model 3 in China, the Xiaomi SU7 electric car is capable of competing with the Tesla Roadster as well. Xiaomi SU7 EV is has been launched in four variants, including an entry-level version, a Pro variant, a Max version as well as a limited Founders Edition.

Xiaomi SU7: Promise of exhilarating performance

Xiaomi claims the the top-end Max version of the SU7 can hit a top speed of 265 kmph. It can also sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 2.78 seconds which is close to some of the supercars available globally. The limited Founders Edition, which comes equipped with a dual-motor and four-wheel-drive powertrain, can offer nearly 986 bhp of power and 0-100 kmph sprint in just 1.98 seconds. The range of the Max variants goes up to 810 kms on a single charge, which is by far the best among EVs with similar specs. Even the base variant promises a range of up to 700 kms on a single charge.

Xiaomi SU7: Battery, charging

Xiaomi has equipped the SU7 with two choices of battery sourced from CATL. There is a 73.6 kWh battery pack for the entry-level variant while the top variant gets a larger 101 kWh battery pack. Xiaomi is also expected to launch a larger 150 kWh battery pack next year which promises to offer 1,200 km range. The batteries can support ultra fast charging with a 486V architecture. It can allow the EV to recharge enough to run 350 kms with just 15 minutes of charging. It also offers a bigger 871V architecture which can help the EV to recharge enough to run 510 kms within the same duration of charging.

