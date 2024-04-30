HT Auto
Ampere Nexus e-scooter launched in India at 1.10 lakh, offers 136 km range

Ampere Nexus e-scooter launched in India at 1.10 lakh, offers 136 km range

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 30 Apr 2024, 16:34 PM
The new Ampere Nexus is the production version of the NXG concept, which is completely designed and developed in India. The new e-scooter packs connec
Ampere, the electric two-wheeler brand of Greaves Electric Mobility, has launched the new Nexus electric scooter in India. The new Ampere Nexus is the brand’s first premium electric scooter and prices start from an introductory 1.10 lakh for the EX, going up to 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the ST variant. Prices will rise by 10,000 once the introductory period ends, the company said. Bookings for the new Nexus have been open since last month, while deliveries are set to begin from the second half of May.

The new Ampere Nexus is the production version of the NXG concept first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. The company says the offering has been completely designed and developed in India, and packs a host of innovations. The Nexus rides on a hybrid swingarm with twin suspension.

Also Read : Ampere trademarks Aspirus and Nexus names. New e-scooters incoming?

Powering the Ampere Nexus is a 3 kWh LFP battery pack that promises a range of 136 km on as single charge. The LFP chemistry makes the battery 1.3 times more durable, while the charging time is said to be faster of 3 hours and 22 minutes. The battery powers the mid-mounted PMS motor tuned for a nominal output of 3.3 kW (4.42 bhp) and peak output of 4 kW (5.3 bhp). The electric scooter is offered with four ride modes - Eco, City, Power and Limp Home. There’s also the Reverse mode. The company claims a top speed of 93 kmph, which is capped at 63 kmph in City and 42 kmph in Eco mode. The Nexus has a gradeability of 16 degrees.

Ampere says the chassis is four times stronger with a load-stratified design enabled with Nex.Armor. The e-scooter has a slender frame and a flat floorboard and rides on 12-inch alloy wheels. The Ampere Nexus comes with diamond-cut LED headlamps and Arctic Tern-inspired taillights. The model also comes with a large seat and an aluminium grab handle.

Also Read : Ather Rizta family electric scooter launched, prices start at 1.10 lakh

On the feature front, the Ampere Nexus comes with a 7-inch TFT touchscreen dashboard and the Nex.IO user interface, developed by the company. It also features Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The base version though will come with a 6.2-inch LCD screen.

The new Ampere Nexus will take on a host of premium electric scooters including the Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Air, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and more. Ampere currently has over 400 dealerships across the country and will be growing its presence.

First Published Date: 30 Apr 2024, 16:34 PM IST
Ampere Nexus Ampere Electric Ampere Nexus Greaves Cotton Greaves Mobility electric scooter

