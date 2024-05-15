Mahindra XUV.e9 EV spotted while charging at Tata dealership

Mahindra is working on a slew of new electric vehicles for the Indian market. The homegrown manufacturer showcased new concepts back in 2022 and is currently testing them on Indian roads. One of the five electric SUVs was the XUV.e9 which was spotted recently while it was charging at a Tata Motors dealership.

One of the first things that we can notice is that the charging port is located on the rear left-hand side. We have seen from the earlier spy shots that there is a plastic piece that covers the charging port. There is a C-shaped LED tail lamp that wraps around the charging port.

A look at the charging port that is covered by a plastic piece. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Anto Leo Thomson)

We also get a close look at the front-end design of the SUV Coupe. The LED headlamps are the same ones that are doing duty on the XUV.e8 so they are vertically stacked and have copper elements in them. There is also a slim air dam in the bumper for the airflow required for electrical components. There are also newly designed alloy wheels on the side with flush sitting door handles.

Mahindra XUV.e9 charging at a Tata dealership ((Twitter/TeslaClubIN))

The Mahindra XUV.e9 will have dimensions of 4,790 mm in length, 1,905 mm in width, and a height of 1,690 mm. It will be based on the INGLO platform and feature a wheelbase of 2,775 mm. The XUV.e9 does look rather imposing and dominating because of its size which will be larger than the XUV700 for reference.

Mahindra has already revealed that the XUV.e9 will be launched in April 2025. It will be the second ‘Born Electric’ vehicle to come from Mahindra's stable after XUV.e8 which will be launched by the end of 2024. The XUV.e8 is essentially an electrified version of the XUV700 and the XUV.e9 is the SUV Coupe version of the XUV.e8.

