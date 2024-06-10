Ather Rizta production begins. Check out price, range of latest e-scooter

Production of the newly-launched Ather Rizta has commenced at the company's manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu's Hosur with the first batch of units rolling out from here recently. The Ather Rizta was launched earlier this year at a starting price of ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) and is available in three variants and seven colour options.

The production of Ather Rizta commenced at the Hosur manufacturing facility of Ather Energy recently, and the official announcement was made on Monday morning on social-medial platform X by co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta. Ather is pinning a lot of its hopes on the all-new Rizta electric scooter and has underlined its ability to be a comfortable ride option for families.

The first production versions of Rizta are starting to roll off the line now! pic.twitter.com/vy7OH9aRJx — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) June 10, 2024

Ather has been a formidable player in the Indian electric scooter space even though it is one of the relatively newer players, founded less than a decade ago - in 2003. The likes of the Ather 450S, 450X and 450 Apex have done fairly well against a rising number of rivals but the Ather Rizta, as an entirely new model, is looking at intensifying the competition. That it is a conventional-looking electric scooter could help its case even against the likes of Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter.

What is the price of Ather Rizta?

The Ather Rizta was officially launched in the Indian market in April at a starting price of ₹1.10 lakh and pricing goes up to around ₹1.46 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The Rizta electric scooter may also be eligible for various subsidies applicable on select models in various states of the country.

What is the range of Ather Rizta?

The Ather Rizta gets multiple battery-pack options and the range will vary between each. The most-affordable version of Rizta comes with a 2.9 kWh battery pack which promises 105 kilometres per charge. Then there is a bigger 3.7 kWh battery pack which offers a claimed range of around 125 kilometres.

What are the special highlights of Ather Rizta?

Powered by a PMS electric motor mounted to the frame, the Ather Rizta claims to accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 80 kmph. The feature list of Ather Rizta includes a TFT touch-enabled digital instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone connectivity, mono-LED headlamp, LED taillights and 12-inch alloy wheels. The Rizta also boasts of the biggest seat on any electric scooter in India while packing in 34 litres of cargo area under it.

Which models compete against Ather Rizta?

The Ather Rizta draws inspiration from the 450 Series but is built on an entirely new platform with a significantly different design. The Rizta rivals electric scooters like TVS iQube and Ola S1 Air, and also takes on petrol-powered models like Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter.

