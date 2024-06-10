HT Auto
Ather Rizta production begins. Check out price, range of latest e-scooter

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 10 Jun 2024, 09:13 AM
  Ather Rizta is priced upwards of 1.10 lakh and bookings for the electric scooter were opened earlier this year at 999.
Ather Energy has entered the family electric scooter segment by launching the Rizta in the Indian market. It is quite different when compared to the 450X and 450 S electric scooters that Ather is currently selling in the country. 
Ather Energy is offering the Rizta with two battery pack options. There is a 2.9 kWh battery pack and a 3.7 kWh battery pack. The IDC range is of 123 km and 159 km respectively. 
The Rizta is offered in two variants - Z and S. The 2.9 kWh battery pack is offered only on the S variant whereas the 3.7 kWh battery pack is available with both variants. Moreover, the customer needs to pay <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 extra for the Pro Pack that enables a lot of additional features.
The TrueRange is rated at 105 km for the smaller battery pack and 123 km for the larger battery pack. What is interesting is that the 3.7 kWh battery pack takes 4 hours 30 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent whereas the 2.9 kWh battery pack takes 5 hours and 45 minutes. 
The underseat storage is rated at 34 litres. Ather is also selling a basket and an organizer for the underseat storage. There is also a separate frunk that fits behind the apron. It has a storage space of 22 liters. 
The S variant gets a 7-inch DeepView display that is shared with the 450S whereas the Z gets a 7-inch TFT display but it is not a touchscreen unit. Instead, the rider needs to use the joystick on the left switch cube to navigate through the user interface. 
The Z variant comes with a pillion backrest as standard. Ather says that the seat of the Rizta is the largest in the segment. The floorboard is also flat and there are two hooks for groceries and stuff. There is also a difference between the seats of both variants. The S gets the standard seat whereas the Z variant comes with a premium seat.
The Rizta has a top speed of 80 kmph. The electric motor puts out a power output of 4.3 kW and a peak torque output of 22 Nm. The 0-40 kmph acceleration time is of 4.7 seconds and gradeability is of  15 degrees. 
Only the 3.7 kWh Z variant comes with 700W charger. The 2.9 kWh battery pack comes with 350W charger. However, both battery packs support support for Ather Grid that can recharge 15 km of range in just 10 minutes. 
Suspension duties are performed by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a disc in the front and a drum at the rear. There is Combi-braking system on offer as well. 
Ather Rizta takes a direct aim at the likes of TVS iQube and Ola S1 Air while also gunning for conventional scooter models like Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter.
Production of the newly-launched Ather Rizta has commenced at the company's manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu's Hosur with the first batch of units rolling out from here recently. The Ather Rizta was launched earlier this year at a starting price of 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) and is available in three variants and seven colour options.

The production of Ather Rizta commenced at the Hosur manufacturing facility of Ather Energy recently, and the official announcement was made on Monday morning on social-medial platform X by co-founder and CEO Tarun Mehta. Ather is pinning a lot of its hopes on the all-new Rizta electric scooter and has underlined its ability to be a comfortable ride option for families.

Ather Energy Rizta (HT Auto photo)
Ather has been a formidable player in the Indian electric scooter space even though it is one of the relatively newer players, founded less than a decade ago - in 2003. The likes of the Ather 450S, 450X and 450 Apex have done fairly well against a rising number of rivals but the Ather Rizta, as an entirely new model, is looking at intensifying the competition. That it is a conventional-looking electric scooter could help its case even against the likes of Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter.

What is the price of Ather Rizta?

The Ather Rizta was officially launched in the Indian market in April at a starting price of 1.10 lakh and pricing goes up to around 1.46 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The Rizta electric scooter may also be eligible for various subsidies applicable on select models in various states of the country.

What is the range of Ather Rizta?

The Ather Rizta gets multiple battery-pack options and the range will vary between each. The most-affordable version of Rizta comes with a 2.9 kWh battery pack which promises 105 kilometres per charge. Then there is a bigger 3.7 kWh battery pack which offers a claimed range of around 125 kilometres.

What are the special highlights of Ather Rizta?

Powered by a PMS electric motor mounted to the frame, the Ather Rizta claims to accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 80 kmph. The feature list of Ather Rizta includes a TFT touch-enabled digital instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone connectivity, mono-LED headlamp, LED taillights and 12-inch alloy wheels. The Rizta also boasts of the biggest seat on any electric scooter in India while packing in 34 litres of cargo area under it.

Which models compete against Ather Rizta?

The Ather Rizta draws inspiration from the 450 Series but is built on an entirely new platform with a significantly different design. The Rizta rivals electric scooters like TVS iQube and Ola S1 Air, and also takes on petrol-powered models like Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter.

