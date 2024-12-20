HT Auto
Bajaj Chetak 2024 Front View
UPCOMING

BAJAJ Chetak 2024

Exp. Launch on 20 Dec 2024
1 - 1.2 Lakhs*Expected price
About Bajaj Chetak 2024

Chetak 2024 Latest Update

  • Bajaj responds to Chetak fire incident in Aurangabad, says no battery issues found
  • Bajaj Chetak incident brings back EV fire concerns. Key tips to follow if you own an electric vehicle

    • Chetak 2024 Launch Date

    The Bajaj Chetak 2024 is expected to launch on 20th Dec 2024.

    Chetak 2024 Launch Price

    It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1 - 1.2 Lakhs*.

    Chetak 2024 Rivals

    Vida V2, Lectrix NDuro, Suzuki Burgman Street Electric, Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 and Rowwet Rame are sought to be the major rivals to Bajaj Chetak 2024.

    ...Read More

    Bajaj Chetak 2024 Images

    Bajaj Chetak 2024 Image 1
    Bajaj Chetak 2024 Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Bikes, Scooter
    Charging PointYes

      Bajaj Chetak 2024 News

      Smoke emanating from a Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has again brought back concerns of EV fire to the fore. (Image: X/The MotorOLA Man)
      Bajaj responds to Chetak fire incident in Aurangabad, says no battery issues found
      10 Dec 2024
      If you own an electric vehicle, you must be aware of the risks that can result in an EV fire. Here are some simple yet useful tips you must follow to prevent your electric vehicle from catching fire. (Representational image)
      Bajaj Chetak incident brings back EV fire concerns. Key tips to follow if you own an electric vehicle
      9 Dec 2024
      Smoke emanating from a Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has again brought back concerns of EV fire to the fore. (Image: X/The MotorOLA Man)
      Smoke from Bajaj Chetak electric scooter. Here's what the manufacturer has to say
      9 Dec 2024
      Hyundai Motor has decided to increase the prices of all its cars from January next year. The Korean auto giant said the upcoming price hike has become necessary to offset some of the costs to manufacture the vehicles.
      Auto recap, Dec 5: Hyundai to hike car prices, new Bajaj Chetak EV to launch this month
      6 Dec 2024
      The new-gen Bajaj Chetak will come with several improvements with bigger storage space likely to be a big change
      Next-gen Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to be launched on December 20
      5 Dec 2024
      Bajaj Chetak 2024 FAQs

      The Bajaj Chetak 2024 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1-1.2 Lakhs.
      The Bajaj Chetak 2024 is expected to launch on 20th Dec 2024.
      It has an automatic transmission.
      The Bajaj Chetak 2024 faces competition from the likes of Vida V2 and Lectrix NDuro , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

