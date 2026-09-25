Honda QC3 vs Bajaj Chetak vs Vida VX2: Monthly EMI comparison

Honda has launched the QC3 , which is the latest electric scooter from the brand after the Activa E and QC1 . The Honda QC3 comes as a practical, regular commuting electric scooter, which is priced at ₹1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by a 3.0 kWh fixed battery pack, the Honda QC3 is capable of running up to 145 km on a single charge, as the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has claimed.

Honda QC3 is the latest entrant in the Indian electric scooter market, where it will compete with rivals such as Vida VX2, Bajaj Chetak, and TVS iQube, among others.

Honda might be a late entrant in the rapidly growing Indian electric two-wheeler market, where brands like Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, etc., have already established a strong footprint, but the company is leaving no stone unturned in attempting to grab a sizeable chunk. The electric scooters from the brand comes testifying that.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Honda QC3 ₹1.35 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,900/ month Check Eligibility Bajaj Chetak ₹1.05 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,500/ month Check Eligibility Vida VX2 ₹79,490 EMI starting at just ₹1,100/ month Check Eligibility Ather Energy Konarc ₹1.02 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,500/ month Check Eligibility Simple Energy Wave ₹1.10 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,600/ month Check Eligibility Yamaha EC-06 ₹1.68 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹2,400/ month Check Eligibility

If you have been planning to buy the Honda QC3, and also considering the Vida VX2 and Bajaj Chetak, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the possible monthly EMI these models command.

Honda QC3 vs Bajaj Chetak vs Vida VX2: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the base variants of the Honda QC3, Bajaj Chetak and Vida VX2. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price of all three of these electric scooters, while the rate of interest and repayment tenures have been considered as 9.5% and 24 months, respectively.

Honda QC3 vs Bajaj Chetak vs Vida VX2: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Honda QC3 Standard ₹ 135,000 9.5% 24 months ₹ 6,198 Bajaj Chetak C2501 ₹ 104,802 ₹ 4,812 Vida VX2 Go 2.2 ₹ 79,999 ₹ 3,673

According to the calculation, the Honda QC3 commands a monthly EMI of ₹6,198, while the Bajaj Chetak C501 commands a monthly EMI of ₹4,812. The Vida VX2 Go 2.2, which is the base variant of the Vida VX2, commands a monthly EMI of ₹3,673.

However, the buyers must remember one key point: the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, which include the variant selected, the offer and discount available, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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