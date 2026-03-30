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YAMAHA EC-06

₹1.68 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹3398
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Yamaha EC-06 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    79 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    169 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    8 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    4 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    4.5 kW
View All EC-06 SpecsView specs icon
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Yamaha EC-06 Variants

Yamaha EC-06 price starts at ₹ 1.68 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
EC-06 STD
₹1.68 Lakhs*
6.7 kW
79 kmph
169 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Yamaha EC-06 Latest Updates

Calendar icon2 Feb 2026
Yamaha launched its first electric scooter, the EC-06, in India, featuring a 4kWh battery and three riding modes.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Nov 2025
Yamaha Motor India plans to launch two electric scooters, Aerox E and EC-06, by 2026, focusing on innovative design and performance.Read Full Story

Yamaha EC-06 Videos

  • Quick Shorts
Meet Yamaha EC-06: Designed for interurban mobility with enhanced first- and last-mile connectivity.
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Meet Yamaha EC-06: Designed for interurban mobility with enhanced first- and last-mile connectivity.

Yamaha EC-06 Visual Comparison

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Yamaha EC-06
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Yamaha EC-06 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Yamaha EC-06
Yamaha EC-06 image
Rs. 1.68 LakhsOnwards--Scooters132 kgDiscDiscAlloy169 km8 Hours4.5 kW
Ather Energy 450xAther Energy 450x imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
4.53
-Scooters108 kgDiscDiscAlloy161 km4 Hours 30 Minutes6400 WEC-06VS450x
Ola Electric S1 Pro SportOla Electric S1 Pro Sport imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
3.81
-Scooters118 kgDiscDiscAlloy320 km-5.5 kWEC-06VSS1 Pro Sport
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
4.6115
52 NmScooters118 kgDiscDrumAlloy190 km4 Hours8.5 kWEC-06VSOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy RiztaAther Energy Rizta imageRs. 75,999Onwards
4.28
-Scooters125 kgDiscDrumAlloy159 km5 Hours 45 Minutes4.3 kWEC-06VSRizta
Okaya EV MotofaastOkaya EV Motofaast imageRs. 1.39 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDiscAlloy Wheels110-130 km4-5 Hours2300 WEC-06VSMotofaast

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Yamaha EC-06 Images

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Yamaha EC-06 Colours

Yamaha EC-06 is available in the 1 Colour in India.

White
Bluish white

Yamaha EC-06 Alternatives

Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
EC-06vs450x
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

1.5 - 1.65 Lakhs
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EC-06vsS1 Pro Sport
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
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EC-06vsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
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EC-06vsRizta
Okaya EV Motofaast

Okaya EV Motofaast

1.39 Lakhs
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EC-06vsMotofaast
Simple Energy One Gen 2

Simple Energy One Gen 2

1.7 - 1.78 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
EC-06vsOne Gen 2

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Yamaha EC-06 Specifications and Features

Max Power4.5 kW
Battery Capacity4 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque26 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range169 km
Charging Time8 Hours
Max Speed79 kmph
View all EC-06 specs and features

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