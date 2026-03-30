Yamaha EC-06 Key Specs
- Speed79 kmph
- Range169 km
- Charging8 hrs
- Battery Capacity4 kWh
- Motor Power4.5 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Yamaha EC-06
|Rs. 1.68 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|169 km
|8 Hours
|4.5 kW
|Ather Energy 450x
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|4 Hours 30 Minutes
|6400 W
|EC-06VS450x
|Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|118 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|320 km
|-
|5.5 kW
|EC-06VSS1 Pro Sport
|Simple Energy OneS Gen 2
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|52 Nm
|Scooters
|118 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|190 km
|4 Hours
|8.5 kW
|EC-06VSOneS Gen 2
|Ather Energy Rizta
|Rs. 75,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|125 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|159 km
|5 Hours 45 Minutes
|4.3 kW
|EC-06VSRizta
|Okaya EV Motofaast
|Rs. 1.39 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy Wheels
|110-130 km
|4-5 Hours
|2300 W
|EC-06VSMotofaast
Yamaha EC-06 is available in the 1 Colour in India.
|Max Power
|4.5 kW
|Battery Capacity
|4 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|26 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|169 km
|Charging Time
|8 Hours
|Max Speed
|79 kmph
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