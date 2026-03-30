Yamaha EC-06 first ride review: Gets a lot right, but not everything

Japanese brands have taken their time bringing electric products to India. While the four-wheeler EV space is still finding its feet, two-wheelers have seen much stronger adoption.

Most major manufacturers already have an electric scooter on sale, but Yamaha has only just entered the space. And it hasn’t done it alone; the EC-06 comes through a collaboration with River Mobility, sharing its base with the Indie.

What’s Different?

The EC-06 is a good-looking scooter. Yes, you can tell where it comes from, but Yamaha has made enough changes to give it its own identity.

The biggest difference is right up front. The twin-headlamp setup from the Indie has been replaced with a single LED unit. The front apron has been completely redesigned, and so have the side panels and rear section.

Overall, this looks more streamlined, less rugged than the Indie. But there are compromises. The EC-06 doesn’t get the front storage compartment, which immediately takes away some practicality. And underseat storage drops to 24.5 litres, which feels quite limited for a scooter like this.

The display is easy to read, with clear, large fonts. It’s not fancy, but it works well.

Features

The feature list is fairly simple. You get LED lighting all around, a 6-inch LCD display, three riding modes, Eco, Standard and Power, along with reverse mode and a pass switch.

The display is easy to read, with clear, large fonts. It’s not fancy, but it works well. Switchgear is also well sorted. Everything feels natural to use, and importantly, Yamaha has kept the indicator and horn in their usual positions. There’s also app connectivity through Y-Connect R.

The three riding modes make a big difference. Eco feels relaxed, Standard is balanced, and Power mode gives you that extra push, especially useful on inclines.

Performance

The EC-06 uses a 4kWh lithium-ion battery paired with an IPMSM motor producing 6.7kW and 26 Nm of torque. In typical EV fashion, it feels quick off the line. Acceleration is smooth, and the scooter responds well to throttle inputs.

The three riding modes make a big difference. Eco feels relaxed, Standard is balanced, and Power mode gives you that extra push, especially useful on inclines.

Yamaha claims a 169km IDC range. In our short ride, the display showed around 111km in Eco mode at close to full charge. That could vary depending on how the scooter is ridden, so it’s something we’ll need to test properly over a longer period. Charging times stand at about 8 hours for 0–80% and roughly 10 hours for a full charge.

The suspension, telescopic forks at the front and a coil spring at the rear, does a decent job over most surfaces.

Ride and Handling

At 132kg, the EC-06 is on the heavier side. You feel it at low speeds and while moving it around, but once you’re on the move, it’s manageable.

The suspension, telescopic forks at the front and a coil spring at the rear, does a decent job over most surfaces. It absorbs bumps well enough, and interestingly, the ride feels slightly better with a pillion.

Handling is predictable, though these impressions come from a short ride. Braking comes from 200mm discs at both ends with CBS, and it feels adequate for everyday use.

From this short ride, the EC-06 feels like it has potential. It looks good, rides well, and feels sorted in most areas.

Verdict

From this short ride, the EC-06 feels like it has potential. It looks good, rides well, and feels sorted in most areas. The connection to the River Indie gives it a strong base, and that shows.

But at ₹1.67 lakh (ex-showroom), it sits in a space where an owner expects more, whether that’s range, features, or practicality. And that’s where it feels like it gives up a bit too much. It’s a good scooter underneath. Just not the most complete package at this price.

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