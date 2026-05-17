5 electric scooters I would immediately switch to if petrol crosses 100/litre in Delhi

What has changed over the last couple of years is that EV scooters are no longer niche products meant only for early adopters. Several manufacturers now offer very practical, value-focused options that deliver enough range, performance and convenience to comfortably replace a petrol scooter for daily city use. Here are five electric scooters that feel like the smartest switches right now for Delhi commuters:

Delhi’s petrol prices are inching dangerously close to the ₹100-per-litre mark, making everyday commuting significantly more expensive. And that is exactly where electric scooters begin to make a lot more sense.

1 TVS iQube View Offers View More Details The TVS iQube continues to be one of the safest all-round choices in the electric scooter segment. It avoids flashy styling and instead focuses on practicality, comfort and ease of use, exactly what most family buyers actually want. The 2.2 kWh variant is priced from ₹94,434 ex-showroom and delivers a claimed IDC range of 94 km. Power comes from a hub-mounted BLDC motor producing 4.4 kW peak power, while top speed is rated at 75 km/h. The iQube’s biggest strength is how normal it feels to ride. It is refined, easy-going and perfectly suited to everyday urban commuting.

2 Ather Rizta S View Offers View More Details Unlike the sportier Ather 450 series, the Ather Rizta focuses heavily on comfort and practicality, which immediately makes it more relevant for family buyers and daily users. The Rizta S is priced from ₹1.10 lakh ex-showroom and comes with a claimed IDC range of 123 km. It uses a PMSM motor producing 4.3 kW peak power and 22 Nm torque, while top speed stands at 80 km/h. Its spacious seat, usable storage and relaxed riding nature make it one of the most sensible electric scooters currently on sale.

3 Bajaj Chetak C2501 View Offers View More Details The Bajaj Chetak takes a more premium approach than most affordable electric scooters. Its metal body panels instantly give it a sturdier and more substantial feel than many rivals in the segment. Priced at around ₹1 lakh ex-showroom, the C2501 uses a 2.5 kWh battery pack and offers a claimed range of 113 km. The electric motor develops up to 4.2 kW peak power, while the top speed is rated at around 60 km/h. It may not be the quickest EV scooter on sale, but for calm and comfortable city commuting, the Chetak feels mature and well-engineered.

4 VIDA VX2 Go Hero’s VIDA VX2 Go positions itself as a relatively accessible EV scooter without compromising too much on usable performance. Priced from ₹99,490 ex-showroom, the scooter uses a 2.2 kWh removable battery pack. Hero claims a certified range of 92 km, while top speed is rated at 70 km/h. The electric motor develops 6 kW peak power and 25 Nm torque. The removable battery setup is especially useful for apartment owners who may not have direct access to charging infrastructure in their parking spaces.

5 Honda Activa e View Offers View More Details If there is one electric scooter that could convince traditional petrol scooter buyers to finally consider EVs, it is probably the Honda Activa e. Honda has wisely kept the formula simple, familiar styling, easy ergonomics and a focus on everyday usability rather than outright performance. The Activa e is priced from around ₹1.17 lakh ex-showroom and uses Honda’s swappable battery setup. The scooter delivers a claimed range of 102 km, while the electric motor produces 6 kW peak power and 22 Nm torque. Top speed is rated at 80 km/h. More importantly, it carries the trust and familiarity of the Activa badge, which still remains one of the strongest names in India’s scooter market.

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