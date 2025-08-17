Which is the top variant of Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport? The top variant of Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport is the 5.2kWh.

What are the key specifications of the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport? The Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 242-320, it has a charging time of 6 Hours and a battery capacity of 4-5.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport have, and what is the price range? The Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, 4kWh is priced at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 5.2kWh is priced at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport? The Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport is an electricScooters, powered by a high-capacity 4-5.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 242-320 on a single charge.