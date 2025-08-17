PriceSpecs & FeaturesImages
OLA ELECTRIC S1 Pro Sport

1.5 - 1.65 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
S1 Pro Sport Key Specs

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Variants

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport price starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.65 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport comes in 2 variants. Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport's top variant is 5.2kWh.
2 Variants Available
S1 Pro Sport 4kWh
₹1.5 Lakhs*
13 kW
128 kmph
242 km
S1 Pro Sport 5.2kWh
₹1.65 Lakhs*
13 kW
141 kmph
320 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Images

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Image 1

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport Specifications and Features

Max Power5.5 kW
Battery Capacity4-5.2 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range242-320
Charging Time6 Hours
Max Speed141 kmph
View all S1 Pro Sport specs and features

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport comparison with similar bikes

₹1.5 Lakhs*
₹1.27 Lakhs*
₹1.29 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.52 Lakhs*
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
2 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
4-8 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Range
320 km
Range
175 km
Range
150 km
Range
140-160 km
Range
161 km
Range
120 km
Motor Power
5.5 kW
Motor Power
7.5 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
6400 W
Motor Power
-
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Kerb Weight
148 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
239 kg
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
    Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport FAQs

    The top variant of Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport is the 5.2kWh.
    The Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 242-320, it has a charging time of 6 Hours and a battery capacity of 4-5.2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, 4kWh is priced at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 5.2kWh is priced at Rs. 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport is an electricScooters, powered by a high-capacity 4-5.2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 242-320 on a single charge.
    The Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport has a charging time of 6 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

