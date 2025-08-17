Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport price starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.65 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport comes in 2 variants. Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport's top variant is 5.2kWh.
Category Average: 91.6 kmph
S1 Pro Sport: 141.0 kmph
Category Average: 175.85 km
S1 Pro Sport: 281.0 km
Category Average: 4.5 hrs
S1 Pro Sport: 6.0 hrs
Category Average: 3.34 kwh
S1 Pro Sport: 4.0 - 5.2 kwh
|Max Power
|5.5 kW
|Battery Capacity
|4-5.2 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|242-320
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|Max Speed
|141 kmph
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport
₹1.5 Lakhs*
₹1.27 Lakhs*
₹1.29 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.52 Lakhs*
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
2 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
4-8 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Range
320 km
Range
175 km
Range
150 km
Range
140-160 km
Range
161 km
Range
120 km
Motor Power
5.5 kW
Motor Power
7.5 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
6400 W
Motor Power
-
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Kerb Weight
148 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
239 kg
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
