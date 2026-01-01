The S1 Pro Sport 5.2kWh, is listed at ₹1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the S1 Pro Sport offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The S1 Pro Sport 5.2kWh is available in 6 colour options: Industrial Silver, Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Passion Red, Porcelain White, Stellar Blue.
In the S1 Pro Sport's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs or the Yamaha EC-06 priced ₹1.68 Lakhs.
The S1 Pro Sport 5.2kWh has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Passenger Footrest and Charging at Home.