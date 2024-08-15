Ola Electric Roadster price starts at ₹ 74,999 and goes up to ₹ 2.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric Roadster comes in 8 variants. Ola Electric Roadster's top variant is Pro 16 kWh.
|Battery Capacity
|2.5-16 kWh
|Max Speed
|105-194 kmph
|Range
|117-579 km
|Charging time
|4-8 Hours
|Body Type
|Electric Bike,Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|2.5-16 kWh
|Charging Point
|4-8 Hours
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|117-579 km
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hours
|Model Name
Ola Electric Roadster
|Ola Electric S1 Pro
|Bajaj Chetak
|Vida V1
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
|Bounce Infinity E1
|Ather Energy 450S
|Okinawa iPraise+
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs
₹1.32 Lakhs
₹99,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
₹1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
₹1.03 Lakhs
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹1.15 Lakhs
₹59,000 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹1.3 Lakhs
₹99,708
|Expert Ratings
-
-
-
4 out of 5
-
-
-
-
4.5 out of 5
-
|Battery Capacity
2.5-16 kWh
4 kWh
2.8-3.2 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
2.5 kWh
1.9-2.5 kWh
2.9 kWh
3.3 kWh
|Range
117-579 km
195 km
113-127 km
100-110 km
150 km
95-151 km
150-201 km
70-100 km
115 km
139 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
|1 & above
|2 & above
|3 & above
|4 & above
|5 rating