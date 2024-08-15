HT Auto
Ola Electric Roadster

OLA ELECTRIC Roadster

Launch Date: 15 Aug 2024
4.8
4 Reviews
74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ola Electric Roadster Key Specs
Battery Capacity2.5-16 kWh
Max Speed105-194 kmph
Range117-579 km
Charging time4-8 Hours
About Ola Electric Roadster

Latest Update

  • Ola Roadster electric motorcycle teased in video. Check out its features
  • Ola Roadster Pro electric motorcycle in mind? Key highlights you should know

    Ola Electric Roadster Alternatives

    Ola Electric S1 Pro

    Ola Electric S1 Pro

    1.32 Lakhs
    RoadstervsS1 Pro
    Bajaj Chetak

    Bajaj Chetak

    99,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
    RoadstervsChetak
    UPCOMING
    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Onwards
    Vida V1

    Vida V1

    1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
    RoadstervsV1
    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

    1.03 Lakhs
    RoadstervsEPluto 7G Pro
    Ola Electric S1 X

    Ola Electric S1 X

    89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    RoadstervsS1 X
    Ola Electric Roadster Variants

    Ola Electric Roadster price starts at ₹ 74,999 and goes up to ₹ 2.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric Roadster comes in 8 variants. Ola Electric Roadster's top variant is Pro 16 kWh.

    8 Variants Available
    ₹74,999*
    Max Power
    11 W
    Speed
    105 kmph
    Range
    117 km
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock: Digital
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Roadside Assistance
    Battery Capacity: 2.5 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Reverse Assist
    ₹84,999*
    Max Power
    11 W
    Speed
    117 kmph
    Range
    159 km
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock: Digital
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Roadside Assistance
    Battery Capacity: 3.5 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Reverse Assist
    ₹99,999*
    Max Power
    11 W
    Speed
    124 kmph
    Range
    200 km
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock: Digital
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Roadside Assistance
    Battery Capacity: 4.5 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Reverse Assist
    ₹1.05 Lakhs*
    Max Power
    13 W
    Speed
    116 kmph
    Range
    151 km
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock: Digital
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Roadside Assistance
    Battery Capacity: 3.5 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    ABS: Single Channel
    Reverse Assist
    ₹1.2 Lakhs*
    Max Power
    13 W
    Speed
    126 kmph
    Range
    190 km
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock: Digital
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Roadside Assistance
    Battery Capacity: 4.5 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    ABS: Single Channel
    Reverse Assist
    ₹1.4 Lakhs*
    Max Power
    13 W
    Speed
    126 kmph
    Range
    248 km
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock: Digital
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Roadside Assistance
    Battery Capacity: 6 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    ABS: Single Channel
    Reverse Assist
    ₹2 Lakhs*
    Max Power
    52 W
    Speed
    194 kmph
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock: Digital
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Roadside Assistance
    Battery Capacity: 8 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Reverse Assist
    ₹2.5 Lakhs*
    Max Power
    52 W
    Speed
    194 kmph
    Range
    579 km
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock: Digital
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Roadside Assistance
    Battery Capacity: 16 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Reverse Assist
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Ola Electric Roadster Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Bike,Scooter
    Battery Capacity2.5-16 kWh
    Charging Point4-8 Hours
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Range117-579 km
    Charging Time4-8 Hours
    Ola Electric Roadster comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    
    		Ola Electric S1 ProBajaj ChetakVida V1PURE EV EPluto 7G ProOla Electric S1 XPURE EV Epluto 7G MaxBounce Infinity E1Ather Energy 450SOkinawa iPraise+
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs
    ₹1.32 Lakhs
    ₹99,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
    ₹1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
    ₹1.03 Lakhs
    ₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    ₹1.15 Lakhs
    ₹59,000 - 1.26 Lakhs
    ₹1.3 Lakhs
    ₹99,708
    Expert Ratings
    -
    -
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    -
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    -
    Battery Capacity
    2.5-16 kWh
    4 kWh
    2.8-3.2 kWh
    3.44-3.94 kWh
    3 kWh
    2-3 kWh
    2.5 kWh
    1.9-2.5 kWh
    2.9 kWh
    3.3 kWh
    Range
    117-579 km
    195 km
    113-127 km
    100-110 km
    150 km
    95-151 km
    150-201 km
    70-100 km
    115 km
    139 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    No
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Popular Ola Electric Bikes

    Ola Electric Roadster User Reviews & Ratings

    4.8
    4 Ratings & Reviews
    great looks
    This bike is futuristic and lovable, offering excellent safety features, advanced technology, and superior comfort. The new style is fantastic and sure to turn heads on Indian roads
    By: Kiran Rao (Jul 9, 2024)
    Perfect look
    It's looks like awesome .I want to buy this when it lunch,awesome design no one can't beat it. Waiting for next update
    By: Mr x (Jun 24, 2024)
    perfect combination of looks and power
    Its a great product from OLA...I am eagerly waiting to buy this... The look is so great....no match with other e bikes
    By: Dipankar (Jun 20, 2024)
    Best looking bike from ola
    Good looking bike futuristic looks look li a bike from 21 century no one can beat ola bike in terms of look and power
    By: Om Kumar (Apr 6, 2024)
    Ola Electric Roadster Pros & Cons
    Pros
    Cons

    Ola Electric Roadster News

    Electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Ola Electric has posted the newest teaser of the upcoming Roadster over social media with the hashtags #FutureOfMotorcycling and #RideTheRevolution.
    Ola Roadster electric motorcycle teased in video. Check out its features
    14 Sept 2024
    Ola Electric has launched the Roadster series of electric motorcycles in India, which comprises three variants: Roadster X, Roadster and Roadster Pro.
    Ola Roadster Pro electric motorcycle in mind? Key highlights you should know
    20 Aug 2024
    The Ola Roadster X is the entry level variant from the Roadster series and it starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>74,999 for the 2.5 kWh battery option.
    Ola Roadster X in mind? Key technical facts you should know
    19 Aug 2024
    The Ola Roadster is the mid-spec electric motorcycle from the Roadster series with prices ranging from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.05 lakh to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ola Roadster electric motorcycle: Top 5 key technical facts you should know
    18 Aug 2024
    At the recent launch event, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CMD, Ola Electric said, "Coupled with the integration of our cells in our vehicles starting early next year, we are determined to chart a new course for mass EV adoption across India."
    Ola Electric's value surges to $6.99B after Roadster series launch
    18 Aug 2024
    Videos

    Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
    Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
    28 Dec 2022
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    The Ola S1 Pro has enough silent grunt to get a move on real quick.
    Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions
    15 Nov 2021
    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Explore Other Options

    Ola Electric Roadster FAQs

    The top variant of Ola Electric Roadster is the Pro 16 kWh.
    The Ola Electric Roadster is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 117-579 km, it has a charging time of 4-8 Hours and a battery capacity of 2.5-16 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Ola Electric Roadster offers 8 variants. The lowest variant, X 2.5 kWh is priced at Rs. 74,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Pro 16 kWh is priced at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The Ola Electric Roadster is an electric Bike,scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.5-16 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 117-579 km on a single charge.
    The Ola Electric Roadster has a charging time of 4-8 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

