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DISCONTINUED

PREVAIL ELECTRIC Elite

₹1.3 Lakhs*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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Prevail Electric Elite is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Prevail Electric Elite Alternatives

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Prevail Electric Elite Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    80 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    220 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    8 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    1.2 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1 kW
View All Elite SpecsView specs icon

Prevail Electric Elite Variants

Prevail Electric Elite price starts at ₹ 1.3 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Elite STD Electric
₹1.3 Lakhs*
80 kmph
220 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Prevail Electric Elite Visual Comparison

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Prevail Electric Elite comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Prevail Electric Elite
Prevail Electric Elite image
Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards--Scooters80 kgDiscDiscAlloy220 km8 Hrs.1000 W
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-Scooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWEliteVSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-EliteVSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.58
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-EliteVSMagnus Neo
Ather Energy RiztaAther Energy Rizta imageRs. 1.17 LakhsOnwards
4.4161
-Scooters125 kg---159 km6 Hours 30 Minutes4.3 kWEliteVSRizta
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 imageRs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
4.6125
52 NmScooters118 kgDiscDrumAlloy190 km4 Hours8.5 kWEliteVSOneS Gen 2

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Prevail Electric Elite Images

Prevail Electric Elite Image 1

News

The Safari EV will retain its proportions when compared to the ICE version.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing ahead of festive season launch
10 Aug 2026
The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
VinFast’s new 3S dealership in Patna, Bihar.
VinFast opens first dealership in Bihar; network reaches 60 outlets
8 Aug 2026
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  News

Prevail Electric Elite Specifications and Features

Max Power1000 W
Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.2 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightYes
Range220 km
Charging Time8 Hours
Max Speed80 kmph
View all Elite specs and features

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