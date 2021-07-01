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3 Discontinued Bikes

Prevail Electric Wolfury [2021-2024] Front Left View
DISCONTINUED

Prevail Electric Wolfury [2021-2024]

₹89,999
Last Recorded Price
Battery Capacity
38.25 Ah
Speed
50 kmph
Range
110 km
Check Details
Prevail Electric Elite Front Right View
DISCONTINUED

Prevail Electric Elite

₹1.3 Lakhs
Last Recorded Price
Battery Capacity
1.2 kWh
Speed
80 kmph
Range
220 km
Check Details
Prevail Electric Finesse [2021-2024] Front View
DISCONTINUED

Prevail Electric Finesse [2021-2024]

₹99,999
Last Recorded Price
Battery Capacity
1.44 kWh
Speed
60 kmph
Range
110 km
Check Details

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