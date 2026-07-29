Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Key Specs
- Engine998 cc
- Mileage12 kmpl
- Power203 ps
- Speed299 kmph
- Max Torque114.9 Nm
- Kerb Weight207 kg
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R remains one of the most benchmarked litre-class supersport motorcycles on the market. Built on World Superbike (WorldSBK) championship-winning pedigree, this track-focused machine balances raw inline-four performance with refined electronics for both circuit riding and road use in 2026.
The heart of the Ninja ZX-10R is a high-revving 998 cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine capable of generating over 200 PS. The powertrain delivers linear acceleration and strong top-end performance.
|Specification
|Technical Details
|Engine Displacement
|998 cc (Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, In-Line Four, DOHC)
|Maximum Power
|203 PS @ 13,200 rpm (Up to 210 PS with Ram Air)
|Maximum Torque
|114.9 Nm @ 11,400 rpm
|Transmission
|6-speed manual with Quickshifter
|Top Speed
|299 km/h
|Mileage (Claimed)
|12 kmpl
|Kerb Weight
|207 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|17 Litres
|Seat Height
|835 mm
The 998 cc engine features a short-stroke architecture (76 mm bore x 55 mm stroke) and a 13.0:1 compression ratio designed for rapid revving up to a 13,200 rpm power peak.
Handling precision is achieved through a lightweight cast aluminium twin-spar frame engineered for high cornering stability and feedback.
The Ninja ZX-10R comes fitted with a comprehensive electronics package managed by a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU).
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R offers one of the most competitive price-to-performance ratios in the 1000 cc superbike category.
Note: Final pricing varies across cities based on local taxation, registration fees, and dealer delivery charges.
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R continues to represent a leading choice for riders seeking authentic racetrack performance in a road-legal format in 2026. Its combination of a 203 PS inline-four engine, race-grade Showa suspension, Brembo brakes, and competitive pricing makes it a benchmark offering in the superbike class.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
|Rs. 20.79 LakhsOnwards
|998 cc
|203 PS
|114.9 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|207 kg
|2085 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|BMW S 1000 R
|Rs. 21.27 LakhsOnwards
|-
|999 cc
|169.9 PS
|114 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|199 kg
|2090 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Ninja ZX-10RVSS 1000 R
|Ducati SuperSport 950
|Rs. 16.06 LakhsOnwards
|-
|937 cc
|110.1 PS
|93 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|210 kg
|2070 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Ninja ZX-10RVSSuperSport 950
|Ducati Panigale V2
|Rs. 19.51 LakhsOnwards
|890 cc
|119 PS
|93.3 Nm
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|200 kg
|2090 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Ninja ZX-10RVSPanigale V2
|KTM 1390 Super Duke R
|Rs. 22.96 LakhsOnwards
|1350 cc
|190.34 PS
|145 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|200 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Ninja ZX-10RVS1390 Super Duke R
|Suzuki Hayabusa
|Rs. 18.06 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1340 cc
|190 PS
|150 Nm
|Super Bikes, Tourer Bikes
|266 kg
|2180 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Ninja ZX-10RVSHayabusa
Kawasaki India has launched the 2023 iteration of their Ninja ZX-10R in the Indian market. The motorcycle does not get any mechanical changes this year but Kawasaki has introduced some cosmetic changes. The bike now gets two paint schemes which are Lime Green and Pearl Robotic White. The Lime Green was also available earlier but Kawasaki has updated its graphics. The Pearl Robotic White does look new for 2023.
The ZX-10R continues to come with a 998 cc, in-line four engine that is liquid-cooled. It produces 203 hp of max power at 13,200 rpm and a peak torque output of 114.9 Nm at 11,400 rpm. The gearbox is a 6-speed unit that drives the rear wheel.
There are four riding modes on offer for the rider, Sport, Rain, Road and Rider. The Rider mode can be set up by the rider according to his preferences. Kawasaki offers cruise control which can be very helpful while riding on highways. The India-spec version of the ZX-10R comes with a single seat which enhances the appeal and road presence of the motorcycle. The digital instrument cluster shows a lot of vital information and is Bluetooth compatible and comes with an application.
Suspension duties on the ZX-10R are done by 43 mm Showa's BFF forks and at the rear, there is a Showa BFRC lite shock absorber. Both units are adjustable. The motorcycle comes to a halt using dual 330 mm Brembo disc brakes in the front which are radially mounted and gets 4-piston calipers. At the rear, there is a 220 mm disc.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is available in the 2 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users rave about the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R's thrilling performance, sharp handling, and stunning design. It's celebrated for providing an emotional riding experience, though some note the mileage could be improved.
|Max Power
|203 PS
|Body Type
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|114.9 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|12.0 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|998.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|299 kmph
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