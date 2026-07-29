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KAWASAKI Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.6
26
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The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R remains one of the most benchmarked litre-class supersport motorcycles on the market. Built on World Superbike (WorldSBK) championship-winning pedigree, this track-focused machine balances raw inline-four performance with refined electronics for both circuit riding and road use in 2026.

2026 Specifications Overview

The heart of the Ninja ZX-10R is a high-revving 998 cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine capable of generating over 200 PS. The powertrain delivers linear acceleration and strong top-end performance.

SpecificationTechnical Details
Engine Displacement998 cc (Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, In-Line Four, DOHC)
Maximum Power203 PS @ 13,200 rpm (Up to 210 PS with Ram Air)
Maximum Torque114.9 Nm @ 11,400 rpm
Transmission6-speed manual with Quickshifter
Top Speed299 km/h
Mileage (Claimed)12 kmpl
Kerb Weight207 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity17 Litres
Seat Height835 mm

Engine Performance and Powertrain Dynamics

The 998 cc engine features a short-stroke architecture (76 mm bore x 55 mm stroke) and a 13.0:1 compression ratio designed for rapid revving up to a 13,200 rpm power peak.

  • Ram Air Intake System: When operating at high speeds, the integrated Ram Air duct pressurises the airbox, increasing maximum power output from 203 PS to 210 PS.
  • Transmission and Quickshifter: The 6-speed gearbox includes an electronic dual-direction quickshifter, allowing seamless upshifts and downshifts without engaging the manual wet multi-disc clutch.
  • Cooling and Thermal Efficiency: An air-cooled oil cooler derived from Kawasaki's factory racing team optimises engine thermal management during high-load conditions.

Chassis, Suspension, and Braking Systems

Handling precision is achieved through a lightweight cast aluminium twin-spar frame engineered for high cornering stability and feedback.

Race-Derived Suspension

  • Front Suspension: 43 mm inverted Showa Balance Free Front Fork (BFF) featuring an external compression chamber. Includes full adjustability for compression damping, rebound damping, and spring preload (120 mm wheel travel).
  • Rear Suspension: Horizontal Back-link arrangement with a Showa BFRC (Balance Free Rear Cushion) lite gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir, fully adjustable for rebound, compression, and preload (115 mm wheel travel).

Braking Hardware

  • Front Brakes: Dual 330 mm Brembo semi-floating discs paired with radially mounted 4-piston callipers for strong initial bite and stopping power.
  • Rear Brake: Single 220 mm disc with a single-piston calliper.
  • Safety Net: Supported by dual-channel ABS and Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-lock Brake System (KIBS).

Electronic Suite and Rider Technology

The Ninja ZX-10R comes fitted with a comprehensive electronics package managed by a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU).

  1. Riding Modes: Features four selectable modes—Sport, Road, Rain, and a customizable Rider mode—adjusting traction control intervention and power delivery maps.
  2. Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF): Monitors engine and chassis parameters throughout corner entry, apex, and exit to maintain intended lines.
  3. Electronic Cruise Control: Allows riders to maintain set speeds on highway stretches with a single button press.
  4. Launch Control and Engine Brake Control: Provides optimized acceleration from a standstill and adjustable engine braking character under deceleration.
  5. Digital Display and Connectivity: A full-colour 4.3-inch TFT digital instrument console offers Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation assist, and call/SMS notifications via the Rideology application.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price Structure

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R offers one of the most competitive price-to-performance ratios in the 1000 cc superbike category.

  • Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi): 20.79 Lakhs
  • Starting Price Range: 20,79,000 (Standard Variant)
  • Estimated On-Road Price (Delhi): Approx. 22.96 Lakhs (including RTO registration and comprehensive insurance)

Note: Final pricing varies across cities based on local taxation, registration fees, and dealer delivery charges.

Performance Evaluation: Strengths and Considerations

Key Advantages

  • Outstanding top-end power and top speed capabilities up to 299 km/h.
  • Premium Showa BFF suspension and Brembo braking hardware.
  • Extensive electronic rider aids including 6-axis IMU, Launch Control, and KCMF.
  • Fully digital TFT console with smartphone connectivity and navigation support.

Considerations

  • Aggressive, forward-leaning riding ergonomics designed primarily for track use rather than extended daily city commutes.
  • Firm suspension setup transmits road-sharp imperfections on uneven surfaces.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R continues to represent a leading choice for riders seeking authentic racetrack performance in a road-legal format in 2026. Its combination of a 203 PS inline-four engine, race-grade Showa suspension, Brembo brakes, and competitive pricing makes it a benchmark offering in the superbike class.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    998 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    12 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    203 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    299 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    114.9 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    207 kg
View All Ninja ZX-10R SpecsView specs icon

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Variants

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R price starts at ₹ 20.79 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Ninja ZX-10R STD
₹20.79 Lakhs*
998 cc
299 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Latest Updates

Calendar icon12 Jun 2026
Kawasaki extends Ninja ZX-10R price cut up to Rs 2.89 lakh, available until June 30. Check dealerships for details.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Apr 2026
Kawasaki offers up to Rs 2.89 lakh discounts on limited stock 2025 models in April 2026.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Mar 2026
Kawasaki India slashes Ninja ZX-10R price by Rs 2.89 lakh, now priced at Rs 17.90 lakh ex-showroom.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Feb 2026
The article highlights five affordable motorcycles with USD front forks, emphasizing their importance for performance and handling.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Jan 2026
Kawasaki offers six high-performance motorcycles in India, including the Ninja H2 SX SE and ZX-10R, known for speed and advanced technology.Read Full Story

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Expert Review

Kawasaki India has launched the 2023 iteration of their Ninja ZX-10R in the Indian market. The motorcycle does not get any mechanical changes this year but Kawasaki has introduced some cosmetic changes. The bike now gets two paint schemes which are Lime Green and Pearl Robotic White. The Lime Green was also available earlier but Kawasaki has updated its graphics. The Pearl Robotic White does look new for 2023. 

The ZX-10R continues to come with a 998 cc, in-line four engine that is liquid-cooled. It produces 203 hp of max power at 13,200 rpm and a peak torque output of 114.9 Nm at 11,400 rpm. The gearbox is a 6-speed unit that drives the rear wheel. 

There are four riding modes on offer for the rider, Sport, Rain, Road and Rider. The Rider mode can be set up by the rider according to his preferences. Kawasaki offers cruise control which can be very helpful while riding on highways. The India-spec version of the ZX-10R comes with a single seat which enhances the appeal and road presence of the motorcycle. The digital instrument cluster shows a lot of vital information and is Bluetooth compatible and comes with an application. 

Suspension duties on the ZX-10R are done by 43 mm Showa's BFF forks and at the rear, there is a Showa BFRC lite shock absorber. Both units are adjustable. The motorcycle comes to a halt using dual 330 mm Brembo disc brakes in the front which are radially mounted and gets 4-piston calipers. At the rear, there is a 220 mm disc. 

 

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Images

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Image 1
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Image 2
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Image 3
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Image 5
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Colours

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Metallic Diablo Black
Lime Green
Metallic diablo black

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.8Features
4.4Safety
4.7Design
4.7Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users rave about the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R's thrilling performance, sharp handling, and stunning design. It's celebrated for providing an emotional riding experience, though some note the mileage could be improved.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExceptional speed and acceleration
  • check circle iconRazor-sharp handling and stability
  • check circle iconComfortable for longer rides
  • check circle iconStylish and eye-catching design
  • check circle iconAdvanced electronic features enhance safety

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconFuel efficiency could be better
  • warning iconPrice may be high for some
  • warning iconQuality compared to competitors questioned
  • warning iconMileage lower than expected
  • warning iconMay not suit all Indian roads

User Reviews

Racing Bike
Nice bike with excellent speed and impressive mileage. It delivers strong performance, making it a great choice for riders who enjoy a sporty and racing-style experience.
By: Ashish (May 20, 2026)
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Ninja for Highway Rides
he Kawasaki Ninja looks very gorgeous. No other bike can compare with the Ninja. It is a very powerful bike with an amazing design and performance. I really love this bike
By: Nihar Ranjan Nayak (Mar 9, 2026)
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Dream bike
Best car in this price segment. I think it is a dream vehicle for every person. It has an elegant design and fantastic colors.
By: Anand Raj (Mar 9, 2026)
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Incredible ZX-10R Experience
This bike is really amazing! The speed is fantastic, and I find it very comfortable to ride. Maintaining it is pretty easy too. The ZX-10R has a powerful 200 bhp, and its performance just blows my mind. Plus, the ABS is also impressive. This isn't just a bike; it's a whole experience in itself.
By: Siddharth Nair (Aug 25, 2025)
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Good Ride But Pricey and Quality Issues
Buying this bike was pretty fast and the staff were nice, but it seems really focused on just making money. The ride is super smooth and has a powerful feel to it, but the quality isn’t as good as I'd expect. Brands like Honda and Yamaha have much better quality compared to Kawasaki. I honestly don't think it's suitable for Indian roads. Getting service isn’t too difficult, though it costs a bit more, but I think it’s fair at the official Kawasaki service center. Also, the big jump in price doesn’t make sense.
By: Anand Krishnan (Aug 18, 2025)
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Related News

2026 ZX-10R comes loaded with electronics and features.
Auto recap, Sept 12: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched, Oben announces benefits and more
13 Sept 2025
Despite the price hike, the new model offers slightly lower power output, stirring debate among enthusiasts while retaining most features.
MY26 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R goes on-sale in India, priced at 19.49 lakh
12 Sept 2025
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R gets a special livery inspired by the Ninja ZX-7R from the 1990s
2024 Yamaha Ninja ZX-10R 40th anniversary edition revealed globally
27 Oct 2023
Agastya Chauhan owned a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R.
YouTube influencer Agastya Chauhan killed attempting 300 kmph on Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R on Yamuna Expressway
5 May 2023
The 999 cc liquid-cooled engine on ZX-10R produces 203 bhp and 114.9 Nm. &nbsp;
2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched in India at 15.99 lakh
13 Sept 2022
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 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Related News
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Brochure

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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Specifications and Features

Max Power203 PS
Body TypeSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque114.9 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage12.0 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine998.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed299 kmph
View all Ninja ZX-10R specs and features

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