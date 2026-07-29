The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R remains one of the most benchmarked litre-class supersport motorcycles on the market. Built on World Superbike (WorldSBK) championship-winning pedigree, this track-focused machine balances raw inline-four performance with refined electronics for both circuit riding and road use in 2026.

2026 Specifications Overview

The heart of the Ninja ZX-10R is a high-revving 998 cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine capable of generating over 200 PS. The powertrain delivers linear acceleration and strong top-end performance.

Specification Technical Details Engine Displacement 998 cc (Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, In-Line Four, DOHC) Maximum Power 203 PS @ 13,200 rpm (Up to 210 PS with Ram Air) Maximum Torque 114.9 Nm @ 11,400 rpm Transmission 6-speed manual with Quickshifter Top Speed 299 km/h Mileage (Claimed) 12 kmpl Kerb Weight 207 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 17 Litres Seat Height 835 mm

Engine Performance and Powertrain Dynamics

The 998 cc engine features a short-stroke architecture (76 mm bore x 55 mm stroke) and a 13.0:1 compression ratio designed for rapid revving up to a 13,200 rpm power peak.

Ram Air Intake System: When operating at high speeds, the integrated Ram Air duct pressurises the airbox, increasing maximum power output from 203 PS to 210 PS.

When operating at high speeds, the integrated Ram Air duct pressurises the airbox, increasing maximum power output from 203 PS to 210 PS. Transmission and Quickshifter: The 6-speed gearbox includes an electronic dual-direction quickshifter, allowing seamless upshifts and downshifts without engaging the manual wet multi-disc clutch.

The 6-speed gearbox includes an electronic dual-direction quickshifter, allowing seamless upshifts and downshifts without engaging the manual wet multi-disc clutch. Cooling and Thermal Efficiency: An air-cooled oil cooler derived from Kawasaki's factory racing team optimises engine thermal management during high-load conditions.

Chassis, Suspension, and Braking Systems

Handling precision is achieved through a lightweight cast aluminium twin-spar frame engineered for high cornering stability and feedback.

Race-Derived Suspension

Front Suspension: 43 mm inverted Showa Balance Free Front Fork (BFF) featuring an external compression chamber. Includes full adjustability for compression damping, rebound damping, and spring preload (120 mm wheel travel).

43 mm inverted Showa Balance Free Front Fork (BFF) featuring an external compression chamber. Includes full adjustability for compression damping, rebound damping, and spring preload (120 mm wheel travel). Rear Suspension: Horizontal Back-link arrangement with a Showa BFRC (Balance Free Rear Cushion) lite gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir, fully adjustable for rebound, compression, and preload (115 mm wheel travel).

Braking Hardware

Front Brakes: Dual 330 mm Brembo semi-floating discs paired with radially mounted 4-piston callipers for strong initial bite and stopping power.

Dual 330 mm Brembo semi-floating discs paired with radially mounted 4-piston callipers for strong initial bite and stopping power. Rear Brake: Single 220 mm disc with a single-piston calliper.

Single 220 mm disc with a single-piston calliper. Safety Net: Supported by dual-channel ABS and Kawasaki Intelligent Anti-lock Brake System (KIBS).

Electronic Suite and Rider Technology

The Ninja ZX-10R comes fitted with a comprehensive electronics package managed by a 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU).

Riding Modes: Features four selectable modes—Sport, Road, Rain, and a customizable Rider mode—adjusting traction control intervention and power delivery maps. Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF): Monitors engine and chassis parameters throughout corner entry, apex, and exit to maintain intended lines. Electronic Cruise Control: Allows riders to maintain set speeds on highway stretches with a single button press. Launch Control and Engine Brake Control: Provides optimized acceleration from a standstill and adjustable engine braking character under deceleration. Digital Display and Connectivity: A full-colour 4.3-inch TFT digital instrument console offers Bluetooth smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation assist, and call/SMS notifications via the Rideology application.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Price Structure

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R offers one of the most competitive price-to-performance ratios in the 1000 cc superbike category.

Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi): ₹ 20.79 Lakhs

20.79 Lakhs Starting Price Range: ₹ 20,79,000 (Standard Variant)

20,79,000 (Standard Variant) Estimated On-Road Price (Delhi): Approx. ₹ 22.96 Lakhs (including RTO registration and comprehensive insurance)

Note: Final pricing varies across cities based on local taxation, registration fees, and dealer delivery charges.

Performance Evaluation: Strengths and Considerations

Key Advantages

Outstanding top-end power and top speed capabilities up to 299 km/h.

Premium Showa BFF suspension and Brembo braking hardware.

Extensive electronic rider aids including 6-axis IMU, Launch Control, and KCMF.

Fully digital TFT console with smartphone connectivity and navigation support.

Considerations

Aggressive, forward-leaning riding ergonomics designed primarily for track use rather than extended daily city commutes.

Firm suspension setup transmits road-sharp imperfections on uneven surfaces.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R continues to represent a leading choice for riders seeking authentic racetrack performance in a road-legal format in 2026. Its combination of a 203 PS inline-four engine, race-grade Showa suspension, Brembo brakes, and competitive pricing makes it a benchmark offering in the superbike class.