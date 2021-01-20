Kawasaki Ninja Zx 10r

₹ 14 Lakhs* Onwards

Mileage - Engine - Transmission Manual Fuel type Fuel injection

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Ninja Zx 10r ₹ 14 Lakhs Specifications Features Brakes, Wheel & Suspension Front Brake Type Disc Front Brake Size 330 mm Rear Brake Type Disc Rear Brake Size 220 mm Calliper Type - Front Wheel Size - Rear Wheel Size - Front Tyre Size - Rear Tyre Size - Tyre Type Tubeless Radial Tyres - Wheel Type Alloy Front Suspension 43 mm inverted Balance Free Front Fork with external compression chamber, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out springs. Rear Suspension Horizontal Back-link with BFRC lite gas-charged shock, piggyback reservoir, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out spring Dimensions & Chassis Kerb Weight 206 Kg Overall Length 2085 mm Overall Width 740 mm Overall Height 1145 mm Wheelbase 1440 mm Ground Clearance 145 mm Seat Height 835 mm Chassis Type Twin Spar, Cast Aluminium Power & Performance Fuel Type Fuel Injection Maximum Power 203 PS @ 13500 rpm Maximum Torque 114.9 Nm @ 11200 rpm Emission Standard - Displacement 998 cc Cylinders - Bore 76 mm Stroke 55 mm Valves Per Cylinder 4 Compression Ratio 13.0:1 Ignition Digital Cooling System Liquid Cooled Transmission Manual Transmission Type - Fuel Delivery System - Fuel Tank Capacity 17 L Reserve Fuel Capacity - Mileage - ARAI - Top Speed - Overview Mileage - Brakes - Tyre Front :-120/70-ZR17 Rear :-190/55-ZR17 Engine In-Line Four, 16-Valves, DOHC Body Type Super Bikes, Sports Bikes Electronic Rider Aids Wheelie Control - ABS Dual Channel Traction Control Yes Power Modes Yes Cornering ABS - Launch Control - Additional features - Feature Odometer - DRLs (Daytime running lights) - Mobile App Connectivity - GPS & Navigation - Pillion Backrest - Pillion Grabrail - Pillion Seat - USB charging port - Front storage box - Under seat storage - Speedometer - Fuel Guage - Tachometer - Stand Alarm - Stepped Seat - Tripmeter - Low Fuel Warning - Low Oil Warning - Low Battery Warning - Start Type - Shift Light - Killswitch - Clock - Headlight Type - Tail Light Type - Turn Signal - Pass Light -

