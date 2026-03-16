|Engine
|998 cc
The Ninja ZX-10R STD, is listed at ₹22.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Ninja ZX-10R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Ninja ZX-10R STD is available in 2 colour options: Metallic Diablo Black, Lime Green.
The Ninja ZX-10R STD is powered by a 998 cc engine.
In the Ninja ZX-10R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW S 1000 R priced ₹21.27 Lakhs or the Ducati SuperSport 950 priced between ₹16.06 Lakhs - 19.11 Lakhs.
The Ninja ZX-10R STD has Clock, Projector Headlights, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.