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Ninja ZX-10RPriceMileageSpecifications
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Front Right View
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Left View
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
22.96 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Key Specs
Engine998 cc
View all Ninja ZX-10R specs and features

Ninja ZX-10R STD

Ninja ZX-10R STD Prices

The Ninja ZX-10R STD, is listed at ₹22.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Ninja ZX-10R STD Mileage

All variants of the Ninja ZX-10R offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Ninja ZX-10R STD Colours

The Ninja ZX-10R STD is available in 2 colour options: Metallic Diablo Black, Lime Green.

Ninja ZX-10R STD Engine and Transmission

The Ninja ZX-10R STD is powered by a 998 cc engine.

Ninja ZX-10R STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Ninja ZX-10R's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW S 1000 R priced ₹21.27 Lakhs or the Ducati SuperSport 950 priced between ₹16.06 Lakhs - 19.11 Lakhs.

Ninja ZX-10R STD Specs & Features

The Ninja ZX-10R STD has Clock, Projector Headlights, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R STD Price

Ninja ZX-10R STD

₹22.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
20,79,000
RTO
1,66,320
Insurance
50,465
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,95,785
EMI@49,345/mo
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Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
17 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm
Length
2085 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm
Height
1185 mm
Kerb Weight
207 kg
Saddle Height
835 mm
Width
750 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-190/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
299 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
203 PS @ 13200 rpm
Stroke
55 mm
Max Torque
114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet multi-disc, manual
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
76 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Horizontal Back-link, BFRC lite gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out spring / 115 mm
Front Suspension
43 mm inverted fork (BFF) with external compression chamber, compression and rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, and top-out springs / 120 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Configurable Rider,Sports
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R STD EMI
EMI44,411 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
20,66,206
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
20,66,206
Interest Amount
5,98,444
Payable Amount
26,64,650

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Alternatives

BMW S 1000 R

BMW S 1000 R

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Ninja ZX-10RvsS 1000 R
Ducati SuperSport 950

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16.06 - 19.11 Lakhs
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Ducati Panigale V2

Ducati Panigale V2

19.51 - 21.53 Lakhs
Ninja ZX-10RvsPanigale V2
KTM 1390 Super Duke R

KTM 1390 Super Duke R

22.96 Lakhs
Ninja ZX-10Rvs1390 Super Duke R
Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa

18.06 Lakhs
Ninja ZX-10RvsHayabusa

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