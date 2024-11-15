Saved Articles

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R STD

18.22 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Key Specs
Engine998 cc
Power203 PS @ 13200 rpm
Max Torque114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm
View all Ninja ZX-10R specs and features

Ninja ZX-10R STD Latest Updates

Ninja ZX-10R falls under Super Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Ninja ZX-10R STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 18.22 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 17 L
  • Length: 2085 mm
  • Max Power: 203 PS @ 13200 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
    • ...Read More

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R STD Price

    STD
    ₹18.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    16,47,000
    RTO
    1,31,760
    Insurance
    43,686
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    18,22,446
    EMI@39,171/mo
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    17 L
    Ground Clearance
    135 mm
    Length
    2085 mm
    Wheelbase
    1450 mm
    Height
    1185 mm
    Kerb Weight
    207 kg
    Saddle Height
    835 mm
    Width
    750 mm
    Wheel Size
    330 mm
    Tyre Size
    220 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    Double Disc
    Wheels Type
    Disc
    Max Power
    203 PS @ 13200 rpm
    Stroke
    55 mm
    Max Torque
    114.9 Nm @ 11400 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    998 cc
    Engine Type
    Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four
    Clutch
    Wet multi-disc, manual
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled & Liquid Cooled
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    76 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Chassis
    Yes
    Riding Modes
    Lubrication - Forced lubrication, wet sump with air-cooled oil cooler, High-performance Brembo Brake System
    Music Control
    Split
    Fast Charging Time
    Yes
    Gradeability
    Rain,Road,Sports,Yes
    Odometer
    Yes
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    i3s Technology
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Bluetooth
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Yes
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    4.3? all-digital TFT colour Display
    Anti Theft Alarm
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Digital
    Battery Capacity
    LED
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Yes
    Low Fuel Indicator
    LED
    Projector Headlights
    Yes
    Battery Type
    Yes
    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R STD EMI
    EMI35,254 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    16,40,201
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    16,40,201
    Interest Amount
    4,75,058
    Payable Amount
    21,15,259

