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DUCATI Panigale V2

₹19.51 - 21.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Introduction

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 and the higher-spec V2 S have been launched in India as the latest middleweight supersport entries from the Italian manufacturer. The introduction of the updated Panigale V2 lineup follows the arrival of the new Multistrada V2, expanding Ducati’s MY2025 portfolio in the country. The 2025 Panigale V2 joins the supersport segment with revised styling, a new-generation powertrain, updated chassis components, and a broader suite of electronic rider aids derived from Ducati’s flagship racing platforms.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Price

The new generation has been introduced at 19.11 lakh ex-showroom for the standard Panigale V2, while the Panigale V2 S commands a higher price at 21.09 lakh ex-showroom. The premium difference reflects the enhanced hardware and performance orientation of the S variant. Both motorcycles serve the upper tier of the supersport category and position Ducati competitively within the litre-class-adjacent performance bracket.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Launch Date

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 and V2 S were launched in India as part of Ducati’s model year update rollout. Retail availability begins immediately through Ducati dealerships nationwide, forming part of a phased expansion strategy for MY2025 performance motorcycles in India.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Variants and Colours

The lineup consists of two variants: the standard Panigale V2 and the Panigale V2 S. Both motorcycles share the same fundamental design direction and new engine architecture, differing primarily in suspension hardware and chassis tuning. Ducati has not specified additional colour themes in the launch announcement beyond the standard finish typically associated with the Panigale platform.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Design

Ducati has updated the Panigale V2 with refined styling that continues to reflect the compact supersport silhouette, retaining the characteristic twin LED headlamp setup that now appears sharper with the latest update. The fairing design emphasises aerodynamic efficiency, with flowing lines from the front fascia towards the sculpted fuel tank and the upswept tail section. The rear houses redesigned LED taillights accompanied by a new 2-1-2 underseat exhaust arrangement that visually distinguishes the MY2025 model. Ergonomics have been revised through updated seat and tank profiles and adjusted footpeg positioning for better rider comfort and control. Heat dissipation has also been improved with newly integrated air ducts within the side fairings that channel airflow toward the rider’s legs.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Mileage

Ducati has not released an official efficiency figure for the 2025 Panigale V2. Fuel consumption figures will vary depending on riding conditions, usage patterns, and the selected riding modes, prioritising performance rather than economy as is expected in the supersport category.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Specs and Features

The 2025 Panigale V2 adopts a new 890 cc liquid-cooled 90-degree V-twin powertrain paired to a six-speed gearbox, equipped with Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 as standard. The engine produces 120 bhp at 10,250 rpm and peak torque of 93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm, utilising conventional valve springs rather than Ducati’s traditional desmodromic system. The new unit is significantly lighter than its predecessor at 9.4 kg less than the older Superquadro motor, and the S variant benefits from an overall kerb weight reduction of 17 kg over the previous generation, enabling similar lap performance with improved handling response.

A cast aluminium monocoque chassis uses the engine as a stressed member and incorporates a cast aluminium subframe. The 43 mm fully adjustable Marzocchi USD forks and Kayaba rear monoshock support the standard V2, while the V2 S upgrades to fully adjustable Öhlins suspension components. Ducati has replaced the single-sided swingarm with a new double-sided unit that enhances cornering stability and exit drive. Braking power comes from Brembo M50 monobloc calipers on twin 320 mm front discs with a 245 mm rear disc. The motorcycles ride on new 17-inch die-cast aluminium Y-spoke wheels fitted with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Safety

A comprehensive electronics package forms a major component of the MY2025 update. The motorcycle now features a new 5-inch TFT instrument display with three visual themes. Riders can make real-time adjustments to systems such as the 3-level Race Cornering ABS, wheelie control, 8-level traction control, and engine brake control. The model includes four Riding Modes consisting of Race, Sport, Road, and Wet, along with three preset Power Modes; High, Medium, and Low, the latter restricting output to 95 hp. The electronics suite is tuned for precision control and high-speed predictability in track and road scenarios.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Offers and Deals

Ducati has not announced any specific national-level launch promotions or introductory offers. Customers can enquire with dealerships regarding finance options, accessory support or exchange schemes depending on regional availability.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Rivals

The Ducati Panigale V2 occupies the upper-middleweight supersport category, positioned between high-capacity twin-cylinder sportbikes and full litre-class offerings.

Ducati Panigale V2 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    890 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    16.6 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    119.637 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    299 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    93.3 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    200 kg
View All Panigale V2 SpecsView specs icon

Ducati Panigale V2 Variants

Ducati Panigale V2 price starts at ₹ 19.51 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 21.53 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Panigale V2 comes in 2 variants. Ducati Panigale V2's top variant is S.
2 Variants Available
Panigale V2 STD
₹19.51 Lakhs*
890 cc
299 kmph
Panigale V2 S
₹21.53 Lakhs*
890 cc
299 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ducati Panigale V2 Latest Updates

Calendar icon23 Jul 2026
Ducati India introduces a heritage-inspired Ducati Yellow for Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S, enhancing color options without altering mechanical features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Jun 2026
Ducati introduces Ducati Yellow for Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S, celebrating its racing heritage with a fresh identity.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 May 2026
Petrol and diesel prices in India increased again, totaling ₹4 per litre in less than a week due to rising global crude prices.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Mar 2026
Daimler Truck appointed Radhakrishnan Kodakkal as Managing Director, succeeding Raghavendra Vaidya, to enhance engineering and digital innovation in India.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Dec 2025
Ducati recalls 2025 Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2 due to faulty ABS fuses, risking potential wheel lock-up during braking.Read Full Story

Ducati Panigale V2 Visual Comparison

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Ducati Panigale V2 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Ducati Panigale V2
Ducati Panigale V2 image
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Ducati SuperSport 950Ducati SuperSport 950 imageRs. 16.06 LakhsOnwards-937 cc110.1 PS93 NmSports Bikes210 kg2070 mmDiscDiscAlloyPanigale V2VSSuperSport 950
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1350 cc190.34 PS145 NmSports Bikes200 kg-DiscDiscAlloyPanigale V2VS1390 Super Duke R
BMW S 1000 RBMW S 1000 R imageRs. 21.27 LakhsOnwards-999 cc169.9 PS114 NmSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes, Roadster Bikes199 kg2090 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyPanigale V2VSS 1000 R

Ducati Panigale V2 Images

Ducati Panigale V2 Image 1
Ducati Panigale V2 Image 2
Ducati Panigale V2 Image 3
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Ducati Panigale V2 Image 6

Ducati Panigale V2 Colours

Ducati Panigale V2 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Red
Ducati Yellow
Ducati red

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Ducati Panigale V2 User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.6Features
4.8Safety
5Design
4Value For Money
3.9Comfort
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Ducati Panigale V2 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the stunning design and extreme performance, noting improved traction but complain of harsh ride quality, limited comfort for long rides, high maintenance costs, and a problematic pillion seat configuration.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStunning design
  • check circle iconIncredible agility
  • check circle iconPhenomenal safety features
  • check circle iconOutstanding stopping power
  • check circle iconAdvanced technology and traction

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHarsh ride quality
  • warning iconStiff suspension
  • warning iconNot comfortable for long rides
  • warning iconHigh maintenance costs
  • warning iconIncompatible pillion seat configuration
Backache Special Machine
Lethal motor output but riding posture is pure torture. Can't ride for beyond forty minutes without serious shoulder and spine pain.
By: Manish Pathak (Jun 12, 2026)
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Track Only Springs
Suspension package is way too stiff for everyday roads. Every small bump thumps directly into lower back muscles.
By: Himanshu Saxena (Jun 12, 2026)
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Scrapes On Speedbumps
Beautiful garage display piece but painful road vehicle. Low bottom height causes continuous scraping over medium size humps.
By: Keshav Nigam (Jun 12, 2026)
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Scarce Service Support
Service network footprint is tiny outside main capitals. Sourcing broken components requires weeks of waiting time.
By: Kamlesh Prajapati (Jun 12, 2026)
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Zero Family Usefulness
Incompatible for family transport needs. Pillion seat is a tiny elevated wedge. Turning circle range is way too broad for city blocks.
By: Jitendra Rajput (Jun 12, 2026)
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Ducati Panigale V2 Related News

Ducati Panigale V2 S in a new Ducati Yellow colour scheme.
Ducati Panigale V2 S in Yellow deliveries begin in India, priced at 21.86 lakh
23 Jul 2026
Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S in new Ducati Yellow colour scheme.
Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S launched in Ducati Yellow colour scheme
29 Jun 2026
Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S in new Ducati Yellow colour scheme.
Ducati Panigale V2 S and Streetfighter V2 S teased in iconic Yellow; bookings now open
11 Jun 2026
The recall involves reversed ABS fuses that could disable the anti-lock braking system under heavy braking conditions
Ducati North America recalls 2025 Panigale V2, Streetfighter V2 over faulty ABS wiring
16 Dec 2025
The 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 gets a new 890 cc V-twin engine and fresh styling. Despite losing 35 bhp from the outgoing model, it is 17 kg lighter, allowing for similar lap times.
2025 Ducati Panigale V2 and V2 S launched in India, prices start from 19.11 lakh
29 Oct 2025
View all
 Ducati Panigale V2 Related News

Ducati Panigale V2 Specifications and Features

Max Power119.637 PS
Body TypeSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque93.3 Nm
Mileage16.6 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine890 cc
Max Speed299 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Panigale V2 specs and features

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