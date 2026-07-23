2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Introduction

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 and the higher-spec V2 S have been launched in India as the latest middleweight supersport entries from the Italian manufacturer. The introduction of the updated Panigale V2 lineup follows the arrival of the new Multistrada V2, expanding Ducati’s MY2025 portfolio in the country. The 2025 Panigale V2 joins the supersport segment with revised styling, a new-generation powertrain, updated chassis components, and a broader suite of electronic rider aids derived from Ducati’s flagship racing platforms.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Price

The new generation has been introduced at ₹19.11 lakh ex-showroom for the standard Panigale V2, while the Panigale V2 S commands a higher price at ₹21.09 lakh ex-showroom. The premium difference reflects the enhanced hardware and performance orientation of the S variant. Both motorcycles serve the upper tier of the supersport category and position Ducati competitively within the litre-class-adjacent performance bracket.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Launch Date

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V2 and V2 S were launched in India as part of Ducati’s model year update rollout. Retail availability begins immediately through Ducati dealerships nationwide, forming part of a phased expansion strategy for MY2025 performance motorcycles in India.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Variants and Colours

The lineup consists of two variants: the standard Panigale V2 and the Panigale V2 S. Both motorcycles share the same fundamental design direction and new engine architecture, differing primarily in suspension hardware and chassis tuning. Ducati has not specified additional colour themes in the launch announcement beyond the standard finish typically associated with the Panigale platform.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Design

Ducati has updated the Panigale V2 with refined styling that continues to reflect the compact supersport silhouette, retaining the characteristic twin LED headlamp setup that now appears sharper with the latest update. The fairing design emphasises aerodynamic efficiency, with flowing lines from the front fascia towards the sculpted fuel tank and the upswept tail section. The rear houses redesigned LED taillights accompanied by a new 2-1-2 underseat exhaust arrangement that visually distinguishes the MY2025 model. Ergonomics have been revised through updated seat and tank profiles and adjusted footpeg positioning for better rider comfort and control. Heat dissipation has also been improved with newly integrated air ducts within the side fairings that channel airflow toward the rider’s legs.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Mileage

Ducati has not released an official efficiency figure for the 2025 Panigale V2. Fuel consumption figures will vary depending on riding conditions, usage patterns, and the selected riding modes, prioritising performance rather than economy as is expected in the supersport category.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Specs and Features

The 2025 Panigale V2 adopts a new 890 cc liquid-cooled 90-degree V-twin powertrain paired to a six-speed gearbox, equipped with Ducati Quick Shift 2.0 as standard. The engine produces 120 bhp at 10,250 rpm and peak torque of 93.3 Nm at 8,250 rpm, utilising conventional valve springs rather than Ducati’s traditional desmodromic system. The new unit is significantly lighter than its predecessor at 9.4 kg less than the older Superquadro motor, and the S variant benefits from an overall kerb weight reduction of 17 kg over the previous generation, enabling similar lap performance with improved handling response.

A cast aluminium monocoque chassis uses the engine as a stressed member and incorporates a cast aluminium subframe. The 43 mm fully adjustable Marzocchi USD forks and Kayaba rear monoshock support the standard V2, while the V2 S upgrades to fully adjustable Öhlins suspension components. Ducati has replaced the single-sided swingarm with a new double-sided unit that enhances cornering stability and exit drive. Braking power comes from Brembo M50 monobloc calipers on twin 320 mm front discs with a 245 mm rear disc. The motorcycles ride on new 17-inch die-cast aluminium Y-spoke wheels fitted with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Safety

A comprehensive electronics package forms a major component of the MY2025 update. The motorcycle now features a new 5-inch TFT instrument display with three visual themes. Riders can make real-time adjustments to systems such as the 3-level Race Cornering ABS, wheelie control, 8-level traction control, and engine brake control. The model includes four Riding Modes consisting of Race, Sport, Road, and Wet, along with three preset Power Modes; High, Medium, and Low, the latter restricting output to 95 hp. The electronics suite is tuned for precision control and high-speed predictability in track and road scenarios.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Offers and Deals

Ducati has not announced any specific national-level launch promotions or introductory offers. Customers can enquire with dealerships regarding finance options, accessory support or exchange schemes depending on regional availability.

2025 Ducati Panigale V2: Rivals

The Ducati Panigale V2 occupies the upper-middleweight supersport category, positioned between high-capacity twin-cylinder sportbikes and full litre-class offerings.