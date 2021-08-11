Ducati Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India Ducati Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Ducati XDiavel ₹ 18 - 22.6 Lakhs Ducati SuperSport 950 ₹ 13.49 - 15.69 Lakhs Ducati Multistrada 950 ₹ 12.84 - 15.49 Lakhs Ducati Panigale V2 ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Ducati Scrambler 1100 ₹ 10.91 - 13.74 Lakhs Ducati Monster ₹ 10.99 - 11.24 Lakhs Ducati Diavel 1260 ₹ 17.7 - 21.49 Lakhs Ducati Streetfighter V4 ₹ 19.99 - 23.19 Lakhs Ducati Multistrada V4 ₹ 18.99 - 23.3 Lakhs Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 ₹ 23.5 - 54 Lakhs

There are a total of 13 Ducati bike models currently on sale in India and Ducati bike price starts at Rs. 10,91,000 in India.