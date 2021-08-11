There are a total of 13 Ducati bike models currently on sale in India and Ducati bike price starts at Rs. 10,91,000 in India.
Ducati Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India
|Ducati Bike Models
|Ex-ShowRoom Price
|Ducati XDiavel
|₹ 18 - 22.6 Lakhs
|Ducati SuperSport 950
|₹ 13.49 - 15.69 Lakhs
|Ducati Multistrada 950
|₹ 12.84 - 15.49 Lakhs
|Ducati Panigale V2
|₹ 17.49 Lakhs
|Ducati Scrambler 1100
|₹ 10.91 - 13.74 Lakhs
|Ducati Monster
|₹ 10.99 - 11.24 Lakhs
|Ducati Diavel 1260
|₹ 17.7 - 21.49 Lakhs
|Ducati Streetfighter V4
|₹ 19.99 - 23.19 Lakhs
|Ducati Multistrada V4
|₹ 18.99 - 23.3 Lakhs
|Ducati 2021 Panigale V4
|₹ 23.5 - 54 Lakhs