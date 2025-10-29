Best Ducati Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Ducati Panigale V2 ₹ 19.51 - 21.53 Lakhs Ducati Multistrada V4 ₹ 24.56 - 43.47 Lakhs Ducati Hypermotard 950 ₹ 17.11 - 19.05 Lakhs Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono ₹ 17.63 - 18.7 Lakhs Ducati XDiavel V4 ₹ 30.89 - 31.2 Lakhs

In India, there are 16 Ducati Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Ducati Panigale V2, Ducati Multistrada V4, Ducati Hypermotard 950, Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono, Ducati XDiavel V4. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.