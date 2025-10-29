Best Ducati Bikes

In India, there are 16 Ducati Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Ducati Panigale V2, Ducati Multistrada V4, Ducati Hypermotard 950, Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono, Ducati XDiavel V4. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 17.11 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Ducati Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Ducati Panigale V2 ₹ 19.51 - 21.53 Lakhs
Ducati Multistrada V4 ₹ 24.56 - 43.47 Lakhs
Ducati Hypermotard 950 ₹ 17.11 - 19.05 Lakhs
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono ₹ 17.63 - 18.7 Lakhs
Ducati XDiavel V4 ₹ 30.89 - 31.2 Lakhs

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16 New Ducati Bikes found

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Ducati Panigale V2 Front Left View
1/15

Ducati Panigale V2

3.9
200
₹19.51 - 21.53 Lakhs
Engine
890 cc
Speed
299 kmph
Mileage
16.6 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ducati Multistrada V4 Front Left View
1/14

Ducati Multistrada V4

₹24.56 - 43.47 Lakhs
Engine
1158.0 cc
Speed
180 kmph
Mileage
15.4 kmpl
8 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ducati Hypermotard 950 Front Left View
1/18

Ducati Hypermotard 950

3.9
100
₹17.11 - 19.05 Lakhs
Engine
937 cc
Speed
316 Kmph
Mileage
19.6 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Front Left View
1/18

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

₹17.63 - 18.7 Lakhs
Engine
659 cc
Speed
220 kmph
Mileage
20.8 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ducati XDiavel V4 Front Right View
1/13

Ducati XDiavel V4

₹30.89 - 31.2 Lakhs
Engine
1158 cc
Speed
250 kmph
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ducati Multistrada V2 Front Left View
1/19

Ducati Multistrada V2

₹18.88 - 21.3 Lakhs
Engine
890 cc
Speed
182 kmph
Mileage
16.9 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ducati Streetfighter V2 Front Left View
1/15

Ducati Streetfighter V2

₹17.86 - 19.88 Lakhs
Engine
890 cc
Speed
270 kmph
Mileage
17 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ducati Scrambler Front Left View
1/18

Ducati Scrambler

4.5
2
₹9.97 - 12.6 Lakhs
Engine
803.0 cc
Speed
299 Kmph
Mileage
19 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally Front Left View

Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally

₹31.76 - 32.08 Lakhs
Engine
1158 cc
Speed
250 kmph
Mileage
15 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ducati Desmo450 MX Front Left View
1/20

Ducati Desmo450 MX

₹17.24 Lakhs
Engine
449.6 cc
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ducati Diavel V4 Front Right View
1/13

Ducati Diavel V4

₹29.39 - 29.98 Lakhs
Engine
1158 cc
Speed
299 kmph
Mileage
15.6 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ducati Panigale V4 Front Left View
1/15

Ducati Panigale V4

4.0
1
₹32.05 - 85 Lakhs
Engine
1103 cc
Speed
299 kmph
Mileage
15.38 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ducati Streetfighter V4 Front Right View

Ducati Streetfighter V4

₹28.69 - 32.38 Lakhs
Engine
1103 cc
Speed
299 kmph
Mileage
13.15 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ducati SuperSport 950 Front Left View
1/19

Ducati SuperSport 950

₹16.06 - 19.11 Lakhs
Engine
937 cc
Speed
299 kmph
Mileage
17 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ducati DesertX Front Right View
1/17

Ducati DesertX

4.0
1
₹19.59 - 25.34 Lakhs
Engine
937 cc
Speed
209 kmph
Mileage
17.8 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Ducati Monster Left View
1/3
JUST LAUNCHED

Ducati Monster

3.9
205
₹13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Engine
890 cc
Speed
200 kmph
Mileage
18.9 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

3 Upcoming Ducati Bikes

Ducati Superleggera V4 Front Right View
1/14
UPCOMING

Ducati Superleggera V4

5.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹80 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
998 cc
Speed
299 kmph
Check Details
Ducati DesertX V2 Right View
1/2
UPCOMING

Ducati DesertX V2

Expected Launch on 15th Nov 2026
₹19 - 22 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
890 cc
Check Details
Ducati Monster 1200 Right View
UPCOMING

Ducati Monster 1200

3.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹21 - 22 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
1198.4 cc
Check Details

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