2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 & V4 S: The New Benchmark in Luxury Adventure Touring

The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 and V4 S have arrived in India, solidifying their position as the flagship adventure-touring motorcycles built to conquer long distances with unparalleled comfort and cutting-edge technology. Ducati has refined its popular model with sharper aesthetics, enhanced rider electronics, and a focus on making the big-capacity adventure bike more manageable for a wider range of riders.

Ducati Multistrada V4 & V4 S Price in India

The 2025 Multistrada series is positioned firmly in the luxury adventure segment, offering several trims and colour options. Prices begin at ₹22.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard V4 in Ducati Red, stretching to ₹30.18 lakh for the V4 S with spoked wheels and dual-tone paint. The Pikes Peak edition has been launched at ₹36.16 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

Engine and Performance Specifications

At the core of the 2025 Multistrada is the proven V4 Granturismo engine, now Euro 5+ compliant and optimized for touring efficiency.

Engine Type: 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo, Liquid-Cooled

Power Output: 170 hp

Peak Torque: 123.8 Nm

Efficiency Feature: Extended Cylinder Deactivation shuts off the rear cylinder bank under specific low-load/low-speed conditions (including while moving) to improve fuel efficiency by up to 6% and significantly reduce engine heat.

Maintenance: Ducati retains its class-leading, rider-friendly service intervals, with major valve clearance checks scheduled at a generous 60,000 km.

Chassis: Lightweight aluminium monocoque frame with refined suspension geometry for better stability and a higher anti-squat effect, especially under full load.

✨ Cutting-Edge Technology and Comfort Features (V4 S)

The 2025 Multistrada V4 S transforms the riding experience with several new and enhanced electronic features, focusing on accessibility and safety.

Accessibility and Handling

Automatic Lowering Device (ALD): A key update, this system automatically reduces the seat height by up to 30 mm at low speeds (e.g., stopping or parking). This dramatically improves maneuverability and confidence for shorter riders, eliminating the "intimidation factor" of a tall adventure bike.

Easy Lift Function: Further aids handling by fully softening the suspension when the ignition is turned on, making it easier to lift the bike off the side stand.

Advanced Safety Suite (Radar Tech)

The Multistrada V4 S remains a pioneer in motorcycle safety with its radar-assisted systems:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC): Automatically maintains a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.

Blind Spot Detection (BSD): Alerts the rider to vehicles in the mirrors’ blind spots.

Forward Collision Warning (FCW) - New: Provides an audible and visual warning to the rider of potential collisions with vehicles in front.

Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO): MotoGP-derived software that simulates inputs from 70 virtual sensors to enhance the precision of all electronic aids (ABS, Traction Control, Wheelie Control).

Pillion and Rider Comfort

Ergonomics: Pillion comfort is improved with redesigned luggage mounts that create more legroom for the passenger.

Riding Modes: Features five customizable modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro (updated), and a new Wet mode specifically designed for low-grip or monsoon conditions.

Design: Sharper, Panigale-inspired front nose with a more aggressive headlight treatment and a sleek new silencer design.