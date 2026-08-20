Ducati Multistrada V4 Key Specs
- Engine1158 cc
- Mileage15.4 kmpl
- Power169.9 ps
- Speed180 kmph
- Max Torque125 Nm
- Kerb Weight240 kg
The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 and V4 S have arrived in India, solidifying their position as the flagship adventure-touring motorcycles built to conquer long distances with unparalleled comfort and cutting-edge technology. Ducati has refined its popular model with sharper aesthetics, enhanced rider electronics, and a focus on making the big-capacity adventure bike more manageable for a wider range of riders.
The 2025 Multistrada series is positioned firmly in the luxury adventure segment, offering several trims and colour options. Prices begin at ₹22.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard V4 in Ducati Red, stretching to ₹30.18 lakh for the V4 S with spoked wheels and dual-tone paint. The Pikes Peak edition has been launched at ₹36.16 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India.
At the core of the 2025 Multistrada is the proven V4 Granturismo engine, now Euro 5+ compliant and optimized for touring efficiency.
Engine Type: 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo, Liquid-Cooled
Power Output: 170 hp
Peak Torque: 123.8 Nm
Efficiency Feature: Extended Cylinder Deactivation shuts off the rear cylinder bank under specific low-load/low-speed conditions (including while moving) to improve fuel efficiency by up to 6% and significantly reduce engine heat.
Maintenance: Ducati retains its class-leading, rider-friendly service intervals, with major valve clearance checks scheduled at a generous 60,000 km.
Chassis: Lightweight aluminium monocoque frame with refined suspension geometry for better stability and a higher anti-squat effect, especially under full load.
The 2025 Multistrada V4 S transforms the riding experience with several new and enhanced electronic features, focusing on accessibility and safety.
Automatic Lowering Device (ALD): A key update, this system automatically reduces the seat height by up to 30 mm at low speeds (e.g., stopping or parking). This dramatically improves maneuverability and confidence for shorter riders, eliminating the "intimidation factor" of a tall adventure bike.
Easy Lift Function: Further aids handling by fully softening the suspension when the ignition is turned on, making it easier to lift the bike off the side stand.
The Multistrada V4 S remains a pioneer in motorcycle safety with its radar-assisted systems:
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC): Automatically maintains a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.
Blind Spot Detection (BSD): Alerts the rider to vehicles in the mirrors’ blind spots.
Forward Collision Warning (FCW) - New: Provides an audible and visual warning to the rider of potential collisions with vehicles in front.
Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO): MotoGP-derived software that simulates inputs from 70 virtual sensors to enhance the precision of all electronic aids (ABS, Traction Control, Wheelie Control).
Ergonomics: Pillion comfort is improved with redesigned luggage mounts that create more legroom for the passenger.
Riding Modes: Features five customizable modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro (updated), and a new Wet mode specifically designed for low-grip or monsoon conditions.
Design: Sharper, Panigale-inspired front nose with a more aggressive headlight treatment and a sleek new silencer design.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Ducati Multistrada V4
|Rs. 24.56 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1158 cc
|172 PS
|125 Nm
|Sports Tourer Bikes
|240 kg
|2301 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
|Rs. 24.64 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1252 cc
|152.2 PS
|125 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes
|258 kg
|2270 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Cast Aluminum
|Multistrada V4VSPan America 1250
|BMW K 1600 GTL
|Rs. 35.62 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1649 cc
|160.4 PS
|180 Nm
|Sports Tourer Bikes
|358 kg
|2489 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|Multistrada V4VSK 1600 GTL
|BMW R 1300 GS Adventure
|Rs. 24.95 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1300 cc
|145.4 PS
|149 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes
|269 kg
|-
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Multistrada V4VSR 1300 GS Adventure
|BMW K 1600 Grand America
|Rs. 33 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1649 cc
|160.4 PS
|180 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|367 kg
|2470 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Multistrada V4VSK 1600 Grand America
|BMW R 1250 RT
|Rs. 24.95 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1254 cc
|135.9 PS
|143 Nm
|Tourer Bikes
|279 kg
|2222 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Multistrada V4VSR 1250 RT
Ducati Multistrada V4 is available in the 4 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|169.9 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Tourer Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|125 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1158.0 cc
|Max Speed
|180 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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