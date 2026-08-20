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DUCATI Multistrada V4

₹24.56 - 43.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 & V4 S: The New Benchmark in Luxury Adventure Touring

The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 and V4 S have arrived in India, solidifying their position as the flagship adventure-touring motorcycles built to conquer long distances with unparalleled comfort and cutting-edge technology. Ducati has refined its popular model with sharper aesthetics, enhanced rider electronics, and a focus on making the big-capacity adventure bike more manageable for a wider range of riders.

Ducati Multistrada V4 & V4 S Price in India

The 2025 Multistrada series is positioned firmly in the luxury adventure segment, offering several trims and colour options. Prices begin at 22.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard V4 in Ducati Red, stretching to 30.18 lakh for the V4 S with spoked wheels and dual-tone paint. The Pikes Peak edition has been launched at 36.16 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

Engine and Performance Specifications

At the core of the 2025 Multistrada is the proven V4 Granturismo engine, now Euro 5+ compliant and optimized for touring efficiency.

Engine Type: 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo, Liquid-Cooled

Power Output: 170 hp

Peak Torque: 123.8 Nm

Efficiency Feature: Extended Cylinder Deactivation shuts off the rear cylinder bank under specific low-load/low-speed conditions (including while moving) to improve fuel efficiency by up to 6% and significantly reduce engine heat.

Maintenance: Ducati retains its class-leading, rider-friendly service intervals, with major valve clearance checks scheduled at a generous 60,000 km.

Chassis: Lightweight aluminium monocoque frame with refined suspension geometry for better stability and a higher anti-squat effect, especially under full load.

✨ Cutting-Edge Technology and Comfort Features (V4 S)

The 2025 Multistrada V4 S transforms the riding experience with several new and enhanced electronic features, focusing on accessibility and safety.

Accessibility and Handling

Automatic Lowering Device (ALD): A key update, this system automatically reduces the seat height by up to 30 mm at low speeds (e.g., stopping or parking). This dramatically improves maneuverability and confidence for shorter riders, eliminating the "intimidation factor" of a tall adventure bike.

Easy Lift Function: Further aids handling by fully softening the suspension when the ignition is turned on, making it easier to lift the bike off the side stand.

Advanced Safety Suite (Radar Tech)

The Multistrada V4 S remains a pioneer in motorcycle safety with its radar-assisted systems:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC): Automatically maintains a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.

Blind Spot Detection (BSD): Alerts the rider to vehicles in the mirrors’ blind spots.

Forward Collision Warning (FCW) - New: Provides an audible and visual warning to the rider of potential collisions with vehicles in front.

Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO): MotoGP-derived software that simulates inputs from 70 virtual sensors to enhance the precision of all electronic aids (ABS, Traction Control, Wheelie Control).

Pillion and Rider Comfort

Ergonomics: Pillion comfort is improved with redesigned luggage mounts that create more legroom for the passenger.

Riding Modes: Features five customizable modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro (updated), and a new Wet mode specifically designed for low-grip or monsoon conditions.

Design: Sharper, Panigale-inspired front nose with a more aggressive headlight treatment and a sleek new silencer design.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1158 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    15.4 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    169.9 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    180 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    125 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    240 kg
View All Multistrada V4 SpecsView specs icon

Ducati Multistrada V4 Variants

Ducati Multistrada V4 price starts at ₹ 24.56 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 43.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Multistrada V4 comes in 8 variants. Ducati Multistrada V4's top variant is RS.
8 Variants Available
Multistrada V4 STD
₹24.56 Lakhs*
1158 cc
180 kmph
Multistrada V4 Rally
₹29.72 Lakhs*
1158 cc
180 kmph
Multistrada V4 Rally Red
₹29.72 Lakhs*
1158 cc
180 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Ducati Multistrada V4 Latest Updates

Calendar icon20 Aug 2026
AXOR unveils MX Carbon, the world's lightest triple-certified off-road helmet, using advanced carbon-fibre construction.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Jun 2026
NHAI targets 595 spots to eliminate illegal parking, enhancing traffic flow and safety on national highways.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 May 2026
India plans a three-layer safety system for two-wheelers to enhance safety and reduce accidents caused by reckless riding.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Mar 2026
FIA adjusts F1 qualifying energy rules, lowering recovery limit to enhance performance and reduce battery management strategies.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Feb 2026
Boat launches its Hive Dashcam series in India, offering three models priced from ₹2,499, enhancing in-car safety technology.Read Full Story

Ducati Multistrada V4 Visual Comparison

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Ducati Multistrada V4 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Ducati Multistrada V4
Ducati Multistrada V4 image
Rs. 24.56 LakhsOnwards-1158 cc172 PS125 NmSports Tourer Bikes240 kg2301 mmDiscDiscSpoke
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 imageRs. 24.64 LakhsOnwards-1252 cc152.2 PS125 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Sports Tourer Bikes258 kg2270 mmDiscDiscCast AluminumMultistrada V4VSPan America 1250
BMW K 1600 GTLBMW K 1600 GTL imageRs. 35.62 LakhsOnwards-1649 cc160.4 PS180 NmSports Tourer Bikes358 kg2489 mmDiscDisc-Multistrada V4VSK 1600 GTL
BMW R 1300 GS AdventureBMW R 1300 GS Adventure imageRs. 24.95 LakhsOnwards-1300 cc145.4 PS149 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes269 kg-Double DiscDiscSpokeMultistrada V4VSR 1300 GS Adventure
BMW K 1600 Grand AmericaBMW K 1600 Grand America imageRs. 33 LakhsOnwards-1649 cc160.4 PS180 NmTourer Bikes367 kg2470 mmDiscDiscAlloyMultistrada V4VSK 1600 Grand America
BMW R 1250 RTBMW R 1250 RT imageRs. 24.95 LakhsOnwards-1254 cc135.9 PS143 NmTourer Bikes279 kg2222 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloyMultistrada V4VSR 1250 RT

Ducati Multistrada V4 Images

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Ducati Multistrada V4 Image 3
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Ducati Multistrada V4 Colours

Ducati Multistrada V4 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Aviator Grey Spoked Wheels
Black
Red
Red Spoked Wheels
Aviator grey spoked wheels

Ducati Multistrada V4 Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

24.64 - 25.1 Lakhs
Multistrada V4vsPan America 1250
BMW K 1600 GTL

BMW K 1600 GTL

35.62 Lakhs
Multistrada V4vsK 1600 GTL
BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

24.95 - 29.3 Lakhs
Multistrada V4vsR 1300 GS Adventure
BMW K 1600 Grand America

BMW K 1600 Grand America

33 Lakhs
Multistrada V4vsK 1600 Grand America
BMW R 1250 RT

BMW R 1250 RT

24.95 Lakhs
Multistrada V4vsR 1250 RT
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]

27.19 Lakhs
Multistrada V4vsHeritage Classic [2024]

Ducati Multistrada V4 Related News

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally is offered in Jade Green/Brushed Aluminum and Ducati Red.
2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally launched in India, priced from 32.40 lakh
30 Jun 2026
The new Multistrada V4 Rally will be offered in Jade Green/Brushed Aluminum and Ducati Red.
MY26 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally bookings open
15 Jun 2026
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally now supports factory-level customisation with expanded design and component options.
Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally now available with ‘Factory Made’ customisation programme
22 Apr 2026
Priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36.16 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak arrives as the most focused variant in the Multistrada line-up
Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak launched at 36.16 lakh. Check details
7 Nov 2025
Ducati has unveiled the 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally with updates across tech, hardware, and safety systems
2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally revealed with new tech: Will it launch in India?
9 Oct 2025
View all
 Ducati Multistrada V4 Related News

Ducati Multistrada V4 Specifications and Features

Max Power169.9 PS
Body TypeSports Tourer Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque125 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage15.4 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine1158.0 cc
Max Speed180 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Multistrada V4 specs and features

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