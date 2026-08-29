Ducati Scrambler Key Specs
- Engine803 cc
- Mileage19 kmpl
- Power74.01 ps
- Speed299 kmph
- Max Torque65.2 Nm
- Kerb Weight185 kg
Ducati Scrambler is priced between Rs. 9.97 - 12.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Ducati Scrambler is available in 4 variants - Icon Dark, Icon, Nightshift, Full Throttle.
Ducati Scrambler comes in ten colour options: Ducati Red, Jade Green, Rio Celeste, Rosso Gp, Sparkling Blue, Storm Green, Tangerine Orange, Thrilling Black, Velvet Red, Yellow.
Ducati Scrambler comes in petrol engine options, comes with 803.0 cc engine, and features a Cafe Racer Bikes body type.
Ducati Scrambler rivals are Triumph Scrambler 1200 X, Triumph Bonneville T120, Harley-Davidson Nightster, Indian Sport Scout Sixty, Indian Sport Scout, Indian Scout Sixty Bobber .
Ducati Scrambler comes with a mileage of 19 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Ducati Scrambler
|Rs. 9.97 LakhsOnwards
|803 cc
|74.01 PS
|65.2 Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|191 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Triumph Scrambler 1200 X
|Rs. 12.64 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1200 cc
|90PS
|110Nm
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|228 kg
|2273 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|ScramblerVSScrambler 1200 X
|Triumph Bonneville T120
|Rs. 11.85 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1200 cc
|80 PS
|105 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes
|236 kg
|2170 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|ScramblerVSBonneville T120
|Harley-Davidson Nightster
|Rs. 13.39 LakhsOnwards
|975 cc
|89.7 PS
|95 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|225 kg
|2265 mm
|-
|Disc
|Alloy
|ScramblerVSNightster
|Indian Sport Scout Sixty
|Rs. 13.28 LakhsOnwards
|-
|999 cc
|86.17 PS
|88 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|241 Kg
|2206 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|ScramblerVSSport Scout Sixty
|Indian Sport Scout
|Rs. 14.09 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1250 cc
|106.4 PS
|108 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|248 Kg
|2206 mm
|-
|-
|Alloy
|ScramblerVSSport Scout
|Triumph Bonneville Bobber
|Rs. 12.88 LakhsOnwards
|1200 cc
|78 PS
|106 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|251 kg
|2220 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|ScramblerVSBonneville Bobber
Ducati Scrambler is available in the 10 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the bike's stylish appearance, vibrant color, and excellent performance. It's noted for being budget-friendly while delivering high torque and good mileage.
|Max Power
|74.01 PS
|Body Type
|Cafe Racer Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|65.2 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|19 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|803.0 cc
|Max Speed
|299 Kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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