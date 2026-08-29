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DUCATI Scrambler

₹9.97 - 12.6 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.8
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Ducati Scrambler Price:

Ducati Scrambler is priced between Rs. 9.97 - 12.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Ducati Scrambler?

The Ducati Scrambler is available in 4 variants - Icon Dark, Icon, Nightshift, Full Throttle.

What are the Ducati Scrambler colour options?

Ducati Scrambler comes in ten colour options: Ducati Red, Jade Green, Rio Celeste, Rosso Gp, Sparkling Blue, Storm Green, Tangerine Orange, Thrilling Black, Velvet Red, Yellow.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Ducati Scrambler?

Ducati Scrambler comes in petrol engine options, comes with 803.0 cc engine, and features a Cafe Racer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Ducati Scrambler?

Ducati Scrambler rivals are Triumph Scrambler 1200 X, Triumph Bonneville T120, Harley-Davidson Nightster, Indian Sport Scout Sixty, Indian Sport Scout, Indian Scout Sixty Bobber .

What is the mileage of Ducati Scrambler?

Ducati Scrambler comes with a mileage of 19 kmpl (Company claimed).

Ducati Scrambler Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    803 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    19 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    74.01 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    299 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    65.2 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    185 kg
View All Scrambler SpecsView specs icon

Ducati Scrambler Variants

Ducati Scrambler price starts at ₹ 9.97 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 12.6 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ducati Scrambler comes in 4 variants. Ducati Scrambler's top variant is Full Throttle.
4 Variants Available
Scrambler Icon Dark
₹9.97 Lakhs*
803 cc
299 kmph
Scrambler Icon
₹10.91 Lakhs*
803 cc
299 kmph
Scrambler Nightshift
₹12.6 Lakhs*
803 cc
299 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Ducati Scrambler Latest Updates

Calendar icon29 Aug 2026
The story compares various bobber motorcycles, highlighting their engine specifications, features, and pricing details.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
Ducati India launched the 2026 Scrambler Nightshift in Emerald Green, featuring updated clutch and retro styling.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Jun 2026
Ducati India launches bookings for the retro-style Scrambler Nightshift, featuring a new Emerald Green finish and enhanced rider technology.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jun 2026
The Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 and Kawasaki Vulcan S cater to touring enthusiasts with comfort, reliability, and customizable ergonomics.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
Ducati launches Garage Contest for custom bike enthusiasts ahead of World Ducati Week 2026, celebrating creativity and innovation.Read Full Story

Ducati Scrambler Visual Comparison

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Ducati Scrambler comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Ducati Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler image
Rs. 9.97 LakhsOnwards
4.82
803 cc74.01 PS65.2 NmCafe Racer Bikes191 kg-DiscDiscSpoke
Triumph Scrambler 1200 XTriumph Scrambler 1200 X imageRs. 12.64 LakhsOnwards-1200 cc90PS110NmCafe Racer Bikes228 kg2273 mmDiscDisc-ScramblerVSScrambler 1200 X
Triumph Bonneville T120Triumph Bonneville T120 imageRs. 11.85 LakhsOnwards-1200 cc80 PS105 NmSports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes236 kg2170 mmDiscDiscSpokeScramblerVSBonneville T120
Harley-Davidson NightsterHarley-Davidson Nightster imageRs. 13.39 LakhsOnwards
4.515
975 cc89.7 PS95 NmCruiser Bikes225 kg2265 mm-DiscAlloyScramblerVSNightster
Indian Sport Scout SixtyIndian Sport Scout Sixty imageRs. 13.28 LakhsOnwards-999 cc86.17 PS88 NmCruiser Bikes241 Kg2206 mmDiscDiscAlloyScramblerVSSport Scout Sixty
Indian Sport ScoutIndian Sport Scout imageRs. 14.09 LakhsOnwards-1250 cc106.4 PS108 NmCruiser Bikes248 Kg2206 mm--AlloyScramblerVSSport Scout
Triumph Bonneville BobberTriumph Bonneville Bobber imageRs. 12.88 LakhsOnwards
51
1200 cc78 PS106 NmCruiser Bikes251 kg2220 mmDiscDiscSpokeScramblerVSBonneville Bobber

Ducati Scrambler Images

Ducati Scrambler Image 1
Ducati Scrambler Image 2
Ducati Scrambler Image 3
Ducati Scrambler Image 4
Ducati Scrambler Image 5
Ducati Scrambler Image 6

Ducati Scrambler Colours

Ducati Scrambler is available in the 10 Colours in India.

Ducati red

Ducati Scrambler Alternatives

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

12.64 - 12.89 Lakhs
ScramblervsScrambler 1200 X
Triumph Bonneville T120

Triumph Bonneville T120

11.85 - 12.65 Lakhs
ScramblervsBonneville T120
Harley-Davidson Nightster

Harley-Davidson Nightster

13.39 - 14.29 Lakhs
ScramblervsNightster
Indian Sport Scout Sixty

Indian Sport Scout Sixty

13.28 Lakhs
ScramblervsSport Scout Sixty
Indian Sport Scout

Indian Sport Scout

14.09 Lakhs
ScramblervsSport Scout
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber

12.99 Lakhs
ScramblervsScout Sixty Bobber

Ducati Scrambler User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.5Safety
5Design
4.5Value For Money
5Comfort
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Ducati Scrambler User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the bike's stylish appearance, vibrant color, and excellent performance. It's noted for being budget-friendly while delivering high torque and good mileage.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and modern design
  • check circle iconBeautiful color options
  • check circle iconHigh performance engine
  • check circle iconGreat torque and mileage
  • check circle iconBudget-friendly
Dream Bike
the bike looks very smart and stylish. The color is beautiful, and the design is wonderful. I love this bike!
By: Shivam Mishra (Mar 31, 2025)
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Beast look
One of the best scrambler bikes. A budget friendly cruiser with a high performance engine with great torque and mileage.
By: Suryansh Singh (Oct 30, 2024)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Ducati Scrambler Related News

The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is now available for booking in India with its new Emerald Green colour scheme.
Ducati Scrambler Nightshift launched in Emerald Green at 13.74 lakh
1 Jul 2026
The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is now available for booking in India with its new Emerald Green colour scheme.
Ducati Scrambler Nightshift bookings commenced in India
11 Jun 2026
Ducati has launched the Scrambler Rizoma Edition in India, limited to just 500 units globally
Ducati Scrambler 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition launched in India at 17.10 lakh
4 Nov 2025
The 2026 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift will be available in the new Emerald Green livery along with a new and lighter clutch
2026 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift unveiled in new Emerald Green livery
1 Oct 2025
The 2025 Scrambler Full Throttle is distinguished by its aggressive black and bronze paint job that exudes flat track racing attitude.
2025 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle caught you attention? Here's what the motorcycle has to offer
23 Apr 2025
View all
 Ducati Scrambler Related News

Ducati Scrambler Specifications and Features

Max Power74.01 PS
Body TypeCafe Racer Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque65.2 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage19 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine803.0 cc
Max Speed299 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Scrambler specs and features

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