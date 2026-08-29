Ducati Scrambler Price:

Ducati Scrambler is priced between Rs. 9.97 - 12.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Ducati Scrambler?

The Ducati Scrambler is available in 4 variants - Icon Dark, Icon, Nightshift, Full Throttle.

What are the Ducati Scrambler colour options?

Ducati Scrambler comes in ten colour options: Ducati Red, Jade Green, Rio Celeste, Rosso Gp, Sparkling Blue, Storm Green, Tangerine Orange, Thrilling Black, Velvet Red, Yellow.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Ducati Scrambler?

Ducati Scrambler comes in petrol engine options, comes with 803.0 cc engine, and features a Cafe Racer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Ducati Scrambler?

Ducati Scrambler rivals are Triumph Scrambler 1200 X, Triumph Bonneville T120, Harley-Davidson Nightster, Indian Sport Scout Sixty, Indian Sport Scout, Indian Scout Sixty Bobber .

What is the mileage of Ducati Scrambler?

Ducati Scrambler comes with a mileage of 19 kmpl (Company claimed).