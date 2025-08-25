Indian Sport Scout Sixty is priced at Rs. 13.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Indian Sport Scout Sixty is available in 1 variant - STD.
Indian Sport Scout Sixty comes in petrol engine options, comes with 999 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
Indian Sport Scout Sixty rivals are Harley-Davidson Nightster, Indian Scout Sixty Bobber , Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Triumph Bonneville Bobber.
Category Average: 999.0 cc
Sport Scout Sixty: 999.0 cc
Category Average: 97.95 ps
Sport Scout Sixty: 86.17 ps
|Max Power
|86.17 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|88 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Power
86.17 PS
Power
89.7 PS
Power
-
Power
78 PS
Power
105 PS
Power
78 PS
Torque
88 Nm
Torque
95 Nm
Torque
87 Nm
Torque
106 Nm
Torque
112 Nm
Torque
106 Nm
Engine
999 cc
Engine
975 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Kerb Weight
241 Kg
Kerb Weight
225 kg
Kerb Weight
243 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Kerb Weight
251 kg
Length
2206 mm
Length
2265 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
