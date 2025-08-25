PriceSpecs & FeaturesImages
13.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Indian Sport Scout Sixty Price:

Indian Sport Scout Sixty is priced at Rs. 13.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Indian Sport Scout Sixty?

The Indian Sport Scout Sixty is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Sport Scout Sixty?

Indian Sport Scout Sixty comes in petrol engine options, comes with 999 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Sport Scout Sixty?

Indian Sport Scout Sixty rivals are Harley-Davidson Nightster, Indian Scout Sixty Bobber , Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Triumph Bonneville Bobber.

Sport Scout Sixty Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 999.0 cc

Sport Scout Sixty: 999.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 97.95 ps

Sport Scout Sixty: 86.17 ps

View all Sport Scout Sixty Specs and Features

Indian Sport Scout Sixty Variants

Indian Sport Scout Sixty price starts at ₹ 13.28 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Sport Scout Sixty STD
₹13.28 Lakhs*
999 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Indian Sport Scout Sixty Images

Indian Sport Scout Sixty Specifications and Features

Max Power86.17 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque88 Nm
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Sport Scout Sixty specs and features

Indian Sport Scout Sixty comparison with similar bikes

    Indian Sport Scout Sixty FAQs

    Indian Sport Scout Sixty comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Indian Sport Scout Sixty boasts a 999 cc engine, generating a max power of 86.17 PS.
    The Indian Sport Scout Sixty offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 13.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

