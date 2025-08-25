Indian Sport Scout Sixty Price:

Indian Sport Scout Sixty is priced at Rs. 13.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Indian Sport Scout Sixty?

The Indian Sport Scout Sixty is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Sport Scout Sixty?

Indian Sport Scout Sixty comes in petrol engine options, comes with 999 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Sport Scout Sixty?

Indian Sport Scout Sixty rivals are Harley-Davidson Nightster, Indian Scout Sixty Bobber , Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Triumph Bonneville Bobber.