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INDIAN Springfield

₹41.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Indian Springfield Price:

Indian Springfield is priced at Rs. 41.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Indian Springfield?

The Indian Springfield is available in 1 variant - Anniversary Gold Pinstriping.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Springfield?

Indian Springfield comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1890 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Springfield?

Indian Springfield rivals are Harley-Davidson Road Glide, Harley-Davidson Street Glide, Indian Challenger Dark Horse, BMW R 18 Transcontinental, Indian Challenger, Indian 2025 Challenger.

What is the mileage of Indian Springfield?

Indian Springfield comes with a mileage of 20 kmpl (Company claimed).

Indian Springfield Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1890 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20 kmpl
  • Speed iconSpeed
    165 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    171 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    375 kg
View All Springfield SpecsView specs icon

Indian Springfield Variants

Indian Springfield price starts at ₹ 41.96 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Springfield Anniversary Gold Pinstriping
₹41.96 Lakhs*
1890 cc
165 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Indian Springfield Latest Updates

Calendar icon8 Jul 2026
The story compares five motorcycles, highlighting their unique features and performance, catering to diverse rider preferences.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jul 2026
Petroleum Minister Puri assures no E20 fuel issues, plans cautious E25 rollout without rushing implementation.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 May 2026
China's Maextro luxury electric sedan features Huawei technology, self-parking, and extravagant amenities, priced at $173,000.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Mar 2026
In February 2026, India's SUV market thrived, with significant sales growth for many brands, while others faced declines.Read Full Story
Calendar icon19 Nov 2025
India's MoRTH has increased vehicle fitness test fees, introducing steep hikes and a new age-based fee structure to enhance compliance.Read Full Story

Indian Springfield Visual Comparison

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Harley-Davidson Road Glide
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Indian Springfield comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Indian Springfield
Indian Springfield image
Rs. 41.96 LakhsOnwards-1890 cc-171 NmCruiser Bikes375 kg2583 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloy
Harley-Davidson Road GlideHarley-Davidson Road Glide imageRs. 42.3 LakhsOnwards-1923 cc93.8 PS175 NmSuper Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes387 kg2410 mmDiscDiscCast AluminumSpringfieldVSRoad Glide
Harley-Davidson Street GlideHarley-Davidson Street Glide imageRs. 39.3 LakhsOnwards-1923 cc108.77 PS175 NmSuper Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes368 kg2410 mmDiscDiscCast AluminumSpringfieldVSStreet Glide
Indian Challenger Dark HorseIndian Challenger Dark Horse imageRs. 37.97 LakhsOnwards-1834 cc-181.4 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes388 kg2503 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloySpringfieldVSChallenger Dark Horse
BMW R 18 TranscontinentalBMW R 18 Transcontinental imageRs. 34.73 LakhsOnwards-1802 cc91.09 PS158 NmCruiser Bikes427 kg2640 mmDouble DiscDiscAlloySpringfieldVSR 18 Transcontinental
Indian ChallengerIndian Challenger imageRs. 36.97 LakhsOnwards-1769 cc122.5 PS178 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes377 kg2500.7 mmDiscDiscAlloySpringfieldVSChallenger

Indian Springfield Images

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Indian Springfield Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Road Glide

Harley-Davidson Road Glide

42.3 Lakhs
SpringfieldvsRoad Glide
Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

39.3 Lakhs
SpringfieldvsStreet Glide
Indian Challenger Dark Horse

Indian Challenger Dark Horse

37.97 - 41.66 Lakhs
SpringfieldvsChallenger Dark Horse
BMW R 18 Transcontinental

BMW R 18 Transcontinental

34.73 Lakhs
SpringfieldvsR 18 Transcontinental
Indian Challenger

Indian Challenger

36.97 - 39.99 Lakhs
SpringfieldvsChallenger
Indian 2025 Challenger

Indian 2025 Challenger

36.12 Lakhs
Springfieldvs2025 Challenger

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8 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Indian Springfield Specifications and Features

Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque171 Nm
Mileage20 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightHalogen
Engine1890 cc
Max Speed165 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Springfield specs and features

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