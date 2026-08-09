Indian Springfield Key Specs
- Engine1890 cc
- Mileage20 kmpl
- Speed165 kmph
- Max Torque171 Nm
- Kerb Weight375 kg
Indian Springfield is priced at Rs. 41.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Indian Springfield is available in 1 variant - Anniversary Gold Pinstriping.
Indian Springfield comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1890 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
Indian Springfield rivals are Harley-Davidson Road Glide, Harley-Davidson Street Glide, Indian Challenger Dark Horse, BMW R 18 Transcontinental, Indian Challenger, Indian 2025 Challenger.
Indian Springfield comes with a mileage of 20 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Indian Springfield
|Rs. 41.96 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1890 cc
|-
|171 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|375 kg
|2583 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Harley-Davidson Road Glide
|Rs. 42.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1923 cc
|93.8 PS
|175 Nm
|Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes
|387 kg
|2410 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Cast Aluminum
|SpringfieldVSRoad Glide
|Harley-Davidson Street Glide
|Rs. 39.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1923 cc
|108.77 PS
|175 Nm
|Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes
|368 kg
|2410 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Cast Aluminum
|SpringfieldVSStreet Glide
|Indian Challenger Dark Horse
|Rs. 37.97 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1834 cc
|-
|181.4 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
|388 kg
|2503 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|SpringfieldVSChallenger Dark Horse
|BMW R 18 Transcontinental
|Rs. 34.73 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1802 cc
|91.09 PS
|158 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|427 kg
|2640 mm
|Double Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|SpringfieldVSR 18 Transcontinental
|Indian Challenger
|Rs. 36.97 LakhsOnwards
|-
|1769 cc
|122.5 PS
|178 Nm
|Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
|377 kg
|2500.7 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|SpringfieldVSChallenger
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|171 Nm
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|1890 cc
|Max Speed
|165 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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