Indian Springfield Price:

Indian Springfield is priced at Rs. 41.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Indian Springfield?

The Indian Springfield is available in 1 variant - Anniversary Gold Pinstriping.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Springfield?

Indian Springfield comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1890 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Springfield?

Indian Springfield rivals are Harley-Davidson Road Glide, Harley-Davidson Street Glide, Indian Challenger Dark Horse, BMW R 18 Transcontinental, Indian Challenger, Indian 2025 Challenger.

What is the mileage of Indian Springfield?

Indian Springfield comes with a mileage of 20 kmpl (Company claimed).