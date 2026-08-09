In 2026 Indian Challenger or Indian Springfield choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Indian Challenger Price starts at Rs. 36.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Springfield Price starts at Rs. 41.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Challenger engine makes power and torque 122.5 PS PS & 178 Nm. Indian offers the Challenger in 1 colour. Indian offers the Springfield in 3 colours. The Challenger mileage is around 18 kmpl. The Springfield mileage is around 20 kmpl.
Challenger vs Springfield Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Challenger
|Springfield
|Brand
|Indian
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 36.97 Lakhs
|₹ 41.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1768 cc
|1890 cc
|Power
|122.5 PS PS
|-