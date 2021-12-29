Latest trailer of ‘The Batman’ provides closer look at new Batmobile

The trailer also gives a glimpse of the interior of the vehicle which makes it look like a machine right out the future. Yet, the exterior looks very much like the Batman’s ride from the 1980s but as a modified machine with a rocket booster at the rear. The car seems to be borrow inspiration from Chevrolet Camaro, but is much longer in length. It also appears to have certain similarities with Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger.

The new Batmobile rather gets a tank-like appearance with heavy modifications. It can be seen being driven by actor Robert Pattinson playing the role of the Batman in the new movie directed by Matt Reeves. In addition to Pattinson, the film will feature Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman as well as Jeffrey Wright, Jim Gordon, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, John Turturro, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.

While the latest and previous trailers have garnered much attention on social media, fans are split in their opinions about the new car. While some think it is one of the best they have seen from the franchise, others expected an improved model from the ones used in the past.