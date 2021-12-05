This EV has looks of Batmobile, power to compete with Bugatti Chiron

The automotive industry is on a roll with innovations related to electric vehicles and one such track electric car from McMurtry Automotive has caught some significant attention. The electric vehicle called McMurtry Speirling looks like a miniature Batmobile and is it is claimed that it can accelerate faster than a hypercar.

The development of this EV gives a cue about the future of race track cars as the automobile industry as a whole is rapidly progressing towards electrification.

The team that has designed the McMurtry Speirling constitutes former F1 engineers. They have kept the design of this race track EV sleek and its compact aerodynamic design helps it attain the desired range and performance speed. It does not offer a huge wheelbase, and the electric vehicle also does not come with large complex wings and a body that might negatively impact its drag. The team has incorporated a pair of fans in the rear bodywork to stick the EV down to the tarmac at any speed. It will also help the race car to reduce unnecessary drag in long straights.

This fan downforce system will help McMurtry Speirling to retain its 100 per cent downforce at a standstill as well. By this move, the team has capably put down a power output of about 1,000 horsepower through its two rear wheels. The EV features two electric motors at the rear makes it more powerful and performance-oriented.

This concept electric race track car was showcased at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. The company has also been granted approval for the McMurtry Spéirling to join MotorSport Vision test days at Donington Park last month. The automaker informed that until now no EVs have been allowed on mixed test days, due to safety concerns related to high voltage batteries that can impact driver safety and fire procedures.