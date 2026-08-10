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BATTRE ELECTRIC MOBILITY BattRE Electric IOT

₹79,999*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT is discontinued and no longer produced.
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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Alternatives

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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    110 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    85 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    2.8 hrs
View All BattRE Electric IOT SpecsView specs icon

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Variants

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT price starts at ₹ 79,999 .
1 Variant Available
BattRE Electric IOT IOT STD
₹79,999*
110 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Visual Comparison

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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT image
Rs. 79,999Onwards--Scooters65 kgDiscDiscAlloy---
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.621
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-BattRE Electric IOTVSMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWBattRE Electric IOTVSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWBattRE Electric IOTVSEpluto 7G
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWBattRE Electric IOTVSOrbiter
Honda QC1Honda QC1 imageRs. 90,000Onwards
4.51
-Scooters89.5 kgDrumDrumAlloy80 km4 Hours 30 Minutes1.8 kWBattRE Electric IOTVSQC1
Ola Electric GigOla Electric Gig imageRs. 39,999Onwards
51
-Scooters-DrumDrumAlloy157 km5 Hours1500 WBattRE Electric IOTVSGig

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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Images

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BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric IOT Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity30 Ah
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Range85 km
Charging Time2 Hours 50 Minutes
Max Speed110 kmph
View all BattRE Electric IOT specs and features

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