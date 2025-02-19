Which is the top variant of BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+? BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+? The BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 60-90 km, it has a charging time of 2 Hours 30 Minutes and a battery capacity of 2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ have, and what is the price range? The BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+? The BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ is an electricScooters, powered by a high-capacity 2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 60-90 km on a single charge.