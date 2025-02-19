HT Auto
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Front View
JUST LAUNCHED
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Handle View
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Indicator Light View
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Model Name View
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Seat View
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+
BATTRE ELECTRIC MOBILITY LOEV+

Launch Date: 19 Feb 2025
69,999**Ex-showroom price
LOEV+ Key Specs

Speed

LOEV+: 25.0 kmph

Range

LOEV+: 75.0 km

Charging

LOEV+: 2.5 hrs

Battery

LOEV+: 2.0 kwh

Category average

View all LOEV+ Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+

Latest Update

  • Looking for an affordable electric scooter? The BattRE LOEV+ might just be what you need
  • BattRE LOEV+ electric scooter with upto 90 km of range launched at ₹70,000

    BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Variants

    BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ price starts at ₹ 69,999 .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹69,999*
    Speed
    25 kmph
    Range
    60 km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Images

    BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Colours

    BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ is available in the 1 Colour in India.

    Midnight blue
    BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity2 kWh
    Body TypeScooters
    Charging PointYes
    Range60-90 km
    Charging Time2 Hours 30 Minutes
    View all LOEV+ specs and features

    BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ comparison with similar bikes

    BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+
    Hayasa Daksha
    Hayasa Nirbhar
    BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV
    Hayasa Ira
    Yulu Wynn
    BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+
    BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+
    Hayasa Daksha
    Hayasa Daksha
    Hayasa Nirbhar
    Hayasa Nirbhar
    BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV
    BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV
    Hayasa Ira
    Hayasa Ira
    Yulu Wynn
    Yulu Wynn
    ₹69,999*
    ₹74,050*
    ₹65,550*
    ₹59,900*
    ₹76,750*
    ₹55,555*
    Charging Time
    2 Hours 30 Minutes
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hrs.
    Charging Time
    4-4.5 Hrs.
    Charging Time
    -
    Charging Time
    4-5 Hrs.
    Charging Time
    -
    Range
    60-90 km
    Range
    90 km
    Range
    90 km
    Range
    60-150 km
    Range
    90 km
    Range
    68 km
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    230 W
    Motor Power
    230 W
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    230 W
    Motor Power
    250 W
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Irom Rims
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    -
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Body Type
    -
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Body Type
    Electric Scooters
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Currently viewingLOEV+ vs DakshaLOEV+ vs NirbharLOEV+ vs LoEVLOEV+ vs IraLOEV+ vs Wynn
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

      BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ FAQs

      BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ comes in a single variant which is the STD.
      The BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 60-90 km, it has a charging time of 2 Hours 30 Minutes and a battery capacity of 2 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
      The BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom).
      The BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ is an electricScooters, powered by a high-capacity 2 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 60-90 km on a single charge.
      The BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ has a charging time of 2 Hours 30 Minutes, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

