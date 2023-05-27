|Battery Capacity
|2.4-3.1 kWh
|Max Speed
|65 kmph
|Range
|103-132 km
|Charging time
|5-5.2 Hrs.
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie price starts at ₹ 94,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BattRE Electric Mobility Storie comes in 2 variants. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie's top variant is STD.
₹94,999*
103 Km
₹1.1 Lakhs*
132 Km
|Model Name
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
|GT Force One Plus Pro
|Ampere Nexus
|Vida V1
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹94,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹76,555
₹1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹99,999
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
-
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
|Battery Capacity
2.4-3.1 kWh
2.5 kWh
3 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
|Range
103-132 km
110 km
136 km
100-110 km
150 Km
95-151 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
