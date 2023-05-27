HT Auto
HomeNew bikesBattRE Electric Mobility bikesBattRE Electric Mobility Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Front View
1/5
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Headlight View
2/5
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Battery View
3/5
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Mudguard View
4/5
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Top View
5/5

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie starting price is Rs. 94,999 in India. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie is available in 2 variant and
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
94,999 - 1.1 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Key Specs
Battery Capacity2.4-3.1 kWh
Max Speed65 kmph
Range103-132 km
Charging time5-5.2 Hrs.
View all Storie specs and features

About BattRE Electric Mobility Storie

Latest Update

  • BattRE Storie first ride review: An affordable retro electric scooter
  • CFMoto 500SR Voom neo-retro motorcycle with a four-cylinder engine teased

    • BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Alternatives

    GT Force One Plus Pro

    GT Force One Plus Pro

    76,555
    Check Latest Offers
    StorievsOne Plus Pro
    Ampere Nexus

    Ampere Nexus

    1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    StorievsNexus
    UPCOMING
    Lectrix ECity Zip

    Lectrix ECity Zip

    80,000 - 90,000
    Check ECity Zip details
    View similar Bikes
    Vida V1

    Vida V1

    97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    StorievsV1
    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

    PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

    99,999
    Check Latest Offers
    StorievsEPluto 7G Pro
    Ola Electric S1 X

    Ola Electric S1 X

    89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    StorievsS1 X

    BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Variants & Price

    BattRE Electric Mobility Storie price starts at ₹ 94,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BattRE Electric Mobility Storie comes in 2 variants. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie's top variant is STD.

    E 2.3 kWh
    94,999*
    103 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    STD
    1.1 Lakhs*
    132 Km
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Specifications and Features

    Body TypeElectric Bikes,Scooter
    Battery Capacity2.4-3.1 kWh
    Charging Point5-5.2 Hrs.
    Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
    Range103-132 km
    HeadlightLED
    Charging Time5-5.2 Hrs.
    View all Storie specs and features

    BattRE Electric Mobility Storie comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
    		GT Force One Plus ProAmpere NexusVida V1PURE EV EPluto 7G ProOla Electric S1 X
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹94,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    ₹76,555
    ₹1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    ₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
    ₹99,999
    ₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    -
    -
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    -
    Battery Capacity
    2.4-3.1 kWh
    2.5 kWh
    3 kWh
    3.44-3.94 kWh
    3 kWh
    2-3 kWh
    Range
    103-132 km
    110 km
    136 km
    100-110 km
    150 Km
    95-151 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Add your vehicle to our garage

    Popular BattRE Electric Mobility Bikes

    View all  BattRE Electric Mobility Bikes

    News

    BattRe Storie has a retro design.
    BattRE Storie first ride review: An affordable retro electric scooter
    27 May 2023
    The CFMoto 500SR Voom will come with a four-cylinder engine, most likely a 500 cc unit but it's the design that's grabbing everyone's attention
    CFMoto 500SR Voom neo-retro motorcycle with a four-cylinder engine teased
    23 May 2024
    The Van Orton is a cosmetic kit designed by the Italian design house Van Orton.
    Ducati Scrambler Icon Van Orton unveiled, only 50 units up for grabs
    22 May 2024
    The 2024 BMW S 1000 XR gets cosmetic tweaks and an updated engine over the older model, as it takes on the Ducati Multistrada V4
    2024 BMW S 1000 XR launched in India; priced at 22.50 lakh
    21 May 2024
    The Honda Stylo 160 is currently on sale only in Indonesia and comes with a 157 cc motor and modern-retro styling
    Honda Stylo 160 design patented in India. New premium scooter incoming?
    21 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
    16 May 2024
    Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
    Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
    9 May 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    View all
     
    Explore Other Options

    BattRE Electric Mobility Storie FAQs

    The top variant of BattRE Electric Mobility Storie is the STD.
    The BattRE Electric Mobility Storie is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 103-132 km, it has a charging time of 5-52 Hrs. and a battery capacity of 2.4-3.1 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The BattRE Electric Mobility Storie offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, E 2.3 kWh is priced at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The BattRE Electric Mobility Storie is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.4-3.1 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 103-132 km on a single charge.
    The BattRE Electric Mobility Storie has a charging time of 5-52 Hrs., making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    GT Force One Plus Pro

    GT Force One Plus Pro

    76,555
    Check Latest Offers
    GT Force RYD Plus

    GT Force RYD Plus

    65,555
    Check Latest Offers
    GT Force Vegas

    GT Force Vegas

    55,555
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS iQube

    TVS iQube

    1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    BMW R 1300 GS

    BMW R 1300 GS

    24 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    CFMoto MT800

    CFMoto MT800

    13 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hero XF3R

    Hero XF3R

    1.6 - 1.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular Scooters

    Vespa SXL 150

    Vespa SXL 150

    1.51 - 1.56 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    SXL 150 Price in Delhi
    Hero Maestro Edge 125

    Hero Maestro Edge 125

    70,700 - 82,250
    Check Latest Offers
    Maestro Edge 125 Price in Delhi
    Aprilia SXR 125

    Aprilia SXR 125

    1.15 - 1.18 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    SXR 125 Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Evolet Raptor

    Evolet Raptor

    1 Lakhs Onwards
    Check Raptor details
    View similar Bikes
    M2GO X1

    M2GO X1

    1.11 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    X1 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Scooters