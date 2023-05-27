Which is the top variant of BattRE Electric Mobility Storie? The top variant of BattRE Electric Mobility Storie is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the BattRE Electric Mobility Storie? The BattRE Electric Mobility Storie is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 103-132 km, it has a charging time of 5-52 Hrs. and a battery capacity of 2.4-3.1 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the BattRE Electric Mobility Storie have, and what is the price range? The BattRE Electric Mobility Storie offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, E 2.3 kWh is priced at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for BattRE Electric Mobility Storie? The BattRE Electric Mobility Storie is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.4-3.1 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 103-132 km on a single charge.