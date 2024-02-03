HT Auto

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie vs Kinetic Green Flex

In 2024 BattRE Electric Mobility Storie or Kinetic Green Flex choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Flex Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Storie up to 103-132 km/charge and the Flex has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Storie vs Flex Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storie Flex
BrandBattRE Electric MobilityKinetic Green
Price₹ 94,999₹ 1.1 Lakhs
Range103-132 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-4 Hrs.

Filters
Storie
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie
E 2.3 kWh
₹94,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Flex
Kinetic Green Flex
STD
₹1.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW1.2 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm12 inch
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-1090/90 - 12
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
SteelAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1855 mm1855 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm190 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm1390 mm
Height
1175 mm1180 mm
Width
740 mm740 mm
Features
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
3.25 Inch LCD ScreenMulti Colour Digital Display
Battery Capacity
2.3 kWh3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,1601,14,122
Ex-Showroom Price
94,9991,09,874
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1614,248
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1312,452

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Image of Bajaj's stall at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex & Dominar E27.5 showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
    3 Feb 2024
    Stellantis plans to introduce hybrid-flex and plug-in hybrid-flex vehicles, combining traditional combustion engines with batteries for improved efficiency.
    Stellantis bets big on flex-fuel and ethanol amid EV surge
    10 Mar 2024
    Royal Enfield Classic Flex showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Flex showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
    1 Feb 2024
    The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) has mandated that when a bi-fuel vehicle has the flex-fuel option, it needs to undergo dual tests, while vehicles running on hydrogen shall undergo only NOx emissions tests.
    Road Transport Ministry mandates stringent emission tests for flex-fuel vehicles
    9 Jan 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    BYD Seal is the EV maker's third electric car in India and is the most powerful on offer. The electric sports sedan promises a range of up to 650 kms in a single charge, offers plethora of features including ADAS and performance that can ruffle some of the luxury car brands in India.
    BYD Seal EV review: Luxury electric sports car at an affordable cost?
    22 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's latest electric scooter Rizta will take on the likes of TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air among others priced above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>one lakh in the electric two-wheeler segment.
    Ather Rizta review: Perfect electric scooter for the family man?
    24 May 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    View all
     