Royal Enfield Classic 350 Flex showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
- Royal Enfield has showcased a modified version of Classic 350 that can run on flex-fuel at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.
Last year, Royal Enfield confirmed to HT Auto that they are planning to debut their first flex-fuel powered motorcycle. Now, the brand has showcased its first motorcycle that can run on flex-fuel at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. It is called Classic Flex and is based on the Royal Enfield Classic 350. The motorcycle has been modified to support ethanol-blended fuel up to 85 per cent.
First Published Date: 01 Feb 2024, 15:07 PM IST
