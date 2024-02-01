HT Auto
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Flex showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2024, 15:07 PM
  • Royal Enfield has showcased a modified version of Classic 350 that can run on flex-fuel at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.
Royal Enfield Classic Flex showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.
Royal Enfield Classic Flex showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.

Last year, Royal Enfield confirmed to HT Auto that they are planning to debut their first flex-fuel powered motorcycle. Now, the brand has showcased its first motorcycle that can run on flex-fuel at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. It is called Classic Flex and is based on the Royal Enfield Classic 350. The motorcycle has been modified to support ethanol-blended fuel up to 85 per cent.

