Honda Hness CB350 Key Specs
- Engine348 cc
- Mileage45.8 kmpl
- Power21.07 ps
- Speed125 kmph
- Max Torque30 Nm
- Kerb Weight181 kg
The Honda H'ness CB350 has firmly established itself as a benchmark in the modern-classic motorcycle segment. Blending classic roadster aesthetics with Honda's renowned engineering precision, the H'ness CB350 offers refined performance, a thumping exhaust note, and advanced electronics. Designed for both urban commutes and long-distance touring, it delivers a comfortable, vibe-free riding experience that stands out among middleweight cruisers.
Here is a complete, updated guide covering the current pricing, detailed specifications, fuel efficiency, key features, and performance breakdown for the Honda H'ness CB350.
The Honda H'ness CB350 offers strong value in the 350cc motorcycle category. It is available in distinct variants to cater to different aesthetic preferences:
(Note: On-road prices vary by location, including RTO registration fees, insurance, and local taxes.)
At the heart of the H'ness CB350 is a smooth and responsive 348.36 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine engineered for linear power delivery and robust low-end torque.
|Specification
|Parameter
|Engine Displacement
|348.36 cc
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke, SI Engine, Air-Cooled
|Maximum Power
|21.07 PS @ 5,500 rpm
|Peak Torque
|30 Nm @ 3,000 rpm
|Transmission
|5-Speed Manual
|Clutch Type
|Multiplate Wet Clutch with Assist & Slipper
|Top Speed
|125 kmph
|Emission Compliance
|BS6 Phase 2 / OBD2 Compliant (E20 Fuel Ready)
The engine's long-stroke design produces peak torque at a low 3,000 rpm, reducing the need for frequent gear shifts in heavy city traffic. On open highways, the engine remains vibration-free, enabling smooth cruising speeds around 100 kmph.
Fuel economy is a key highlight of the H'ness CB350, making it a practical choice for daily commuting and touring.
Equipped with Honda's Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI), the engine optimises air-fuel mixture delivery to ensure consistent performance without compromising fuel economy.
Built around a half-duplex cradle frame, the H'ness CB350 offers agile handling and confident straight-line stability.
An accessible seat height of 800 mm allows riders of varying heights to easily plant both feet on the ground, while the 181 kg kerb weight remains well-balanced at both low and high speeds.
The H'ness CB350 integrates modern electronic aids while preserving its classic appearance:
The Honda H'ness CB350 competes directly in the 350cc modern-classic and cruiser segments against notable rivals:
The Honda H'ness CB350 remains a standout choice for riders seeking a modern-classic motorcycle that balances retro style with modern reliability. With its 348 cc engine, low-end torque, light clutch action, comprehensive electronics suite, and competitive pricing starting at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (Ex-showroom), the H'ness CB350 continues to be a top-tier recommendation for modern daily commutes and long highway journeys.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Honda Hness CB350
|Rs. 1.92 LakhsOnwards
|348.36 cc
|21.07 PS
|30 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|181 kg
|2163 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda CB350
|Rs. 1.97 LakhsOnwards
|348.36 cc
|21.07 PS
|29.4 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|187 kg
|2207 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Hness CB350VSCB350
|Royal Enfield Hunter 350
|Rs. 1.38 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.21 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|181 kg
|2055 mm
|-
|-
|-
|Hness CB350VSHunter 350
|Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
|Rs. 2.18 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.48 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|197 kg
|2130 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Hness CB350VSGoan Classic 350
|Royal Enfield Bullet 350
|Rs. 1.64 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.4 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|195 kg
|2110 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Hness CB350VSBullet 350
|Royal Enfield Classic 350
|Rs. 1.87 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.21 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|195 kg
|2145 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Hness CB350VSClassic 350
|Jawa 350
|Rs. 1.83 LakhsOnwards
|-
|334 cc
|22.5 PS
|28.2 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|194 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Hness CB350VS350
Sales in the retro classic motorcycle segment have soared in the Indian market lately and Honda is the latest entrant in the 350 cc classic motorcycling space that allures riders of all ages. Well, the Japanese auto major isn't new to making retro bikes and there are some very legendary names under its belt including the CB1300 Super Four which still looks drop-dead gorgeous even after decades of its original launch.
With the new CB350 Honda has decided to stick to its philosophy of ‘keeping it simple’, so much so that the H’Ness is almost sedate looking, no-nonsense retro classic bike. Design-wise it looks neat and seems to have taken inspiration from the original CB range. From its circular front headlamp, long and wide fuel tank with the retro-styled Honda badging, single-seat, and dual-tone colour theme, the entire package is an ode to Honda roadsters from the past.
It gets 19-inch front and 18-inch rear alloys which are shod to MRF tyres. The design of the alloys complements the neo-retro silhouette and even the fenders are finished in chrome. Moreover, the slightly upswept exhaust also sports chrome finishing.
Not to miss out on the modern bits the bike carries. For starters, the entire lighting package is LED, the turn indicators have an outer ring which is illuminated all the time, with the round-shaped blinkers. Also, one of the key highlights of the CB350 is its semi-digital instrument console. This panel houses a speedometer which is a single-pod analogue unit. It also gets a small digital screen displaying a long list of informatics including a clock, fuel gauge, gear position indication and much more.
The left side of the handlebar sports switchgear including buttons to scroll through the menus on the digital display. While the overall quality of the switchgear speaks for itself, the horn button position has been swapped for the turn indicators (like in other modern premium Honda bikes). And it takes quite a while before you get a hang of it. (More on the looks here)
Basically, there are two iterations for customers depending upon how much they are willing to spend. The more affordable base DLX variant gets basic paint, single horn and there is no phone connectivity option while the top-spec DLX Pro variant is offered in dual-tone colours and twin horns, along with the Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVC). Other features on the bike also include Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Assist and Slipper Clutch, and Dual Channel ABS.
Engine and performance:
The CB350 has been developed to take the fight off against the already established rivals in the 350 cc category. The firm studied the competition and aimed for what some buyers were missing from the then-existing offerings - refinement and ease of riding, but in the process, a crucial element was lost - thrill.
The output from Honda's new 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine is more than the rivals on paper at 20.8 bhp/ 30 Nm, but how it translates to real-life riding is quite the opposite. The powertrain seems to lack the sense of urgency and peppiness expected from a platform like this. Also, the slightly taller gearing needs to be reworked as the transmission requires constant shifts when riding in a sporty manner. I found myself using the third gear in most parts of my commute which allowed me to hover around in its powerband which is considerably sleek.
On the other hand, the overall refinement levels from the counterbalanced powertrain are impressive and certainly, one of the best in the game. Also, the bike benefits from slip and assist clutch that helps to deliver a light feel on the lever.
Ride, handling and comfort:
You sit nice and relaxed on the CB350 despite the road conditions and the 800 mm seat height is also not tiring, to say the least. The handlebar is in well reach and the footpegs are mid-set for a friendly riding position. Overall, the ride quality is also quite nice and comfortable, and even after thrashing the CB350 over crater-sized potholes and speed breakers, it behaved like a good child.
At a kerb weight of 181 kg, the H'Ness CB350 feels light in action and at the same time manages to remain stable on high speed runs. When cornering, the half-duplex cradle frame provides a surprisingly balanced performance and clearly delineates that it is also ready for a bigger engine when the time comes.
The last words:
When launched last year, the H'Ness CB350 was priced at ₹1.85 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base and ₹1.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the higher-spec DLX Pro trim, but recently it has become costlier by up to ₹2,500. Well, it does demand a slightly higher price tag over everything else in its competition, but it still manages to make for a strong case for itself, especially seeing the level of quality and features it offers. Also, although it may not have a legacy to speak of, it certainly is a well-rounded product that is here to stay for a long time.
Honda Hness CB350 is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise this bike as the best cruiser in its class, offering great value, smooth performance, and reliability, outperforming competitors like Royal Enfield 350.
|Max Power
|21.07 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
|Mileage
|45.8 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|348.0 cc
|Max Speed
|125 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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