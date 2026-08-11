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HONDA Hness CB350

₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.8Expert Score
4.9
4
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The Honda H'ness CB350 has firmly established itself as a benchmark in the modern-classic motorcycle segment. Blending classic roadster aesthetics with Honda's renowned engineering precision, the H'ness CB350 offers refined performance, a thumping exhaust note, and advanced electronics. Designed for both urban commutes and long-distance touring, it delivers a comfortable, vibe-free riding experience that stands out among middleweight cruisers.

Here is a complete, updated guide covering the current pricing, detailed specifications, fuel efficiency, key features, and performance breakdown for the Honda H'ness CB350.

Honda H'ness CB350 Price in 2026

The Honda H'ness CB350 offers strong value in the 350cc motorcycle category. It is available in distinct variants to cater to different aesthetic preferences:

  • Honda H'ness CB350 DLX: Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (Ex-showroom)
  • Honda H'ness CB350 DLX Pro: Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom)
  • Honda H'ness CB350 Pro Chrome: Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (Ex-showroom)

(Note: On-road prices vary by location, including RTO registration fees, insurance, and local taxes.)

Engine, Performance, and Transmission

At the heart of the H'ness CB350 is a smooth and responsive 348.36 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine engineered for linear power delivery and robust low-end torque.

SpecificationParameter
Engine Displacement348.36 cc
Engine Type4-Stroke, SI Engine, Air-Cooled
Maximum Power21.07 PS @ 5,500 rpm
Peak Torque30 Nm @ 3,000 rpm
Transmission5-Speed Manual
Clutch TypeMultiplate Wet Clutch with Assist & Slipper
Top Speed125 kmph
Emission ComplianceBS6 Phase 2 / OBD2 Compliant (E20 Fuel Ready)

The engine's long-stroke design produces peak torque at a low 3,000 rpm, reducing the need for frequent gear shifts in heavy city traffic. On open highways, the engine remains vibration-free, enabling smooth cruising speeds around 100 kmph.

Fuel Efficiency and Mileage

Fuel economy is a key highlight of the H'ness CB350, making it a practical choice for daily commuting and touring.

  • ARAI Claimed Mileage: 45.8 kmpl
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 15 Litres
  • Estimated Riding Range: 600+ km per full tank

Equipped with Honda's Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI), the engine optimises air-fuel mixture delivery to ensure consistent performance without compromising fuel economy.

Chassis, Suspension, and Dimensions

Built around a half-duplex cradle frame, the H'ness CB350 offers agile handling and confident straight-line stability.

  • Kerb Weight: 181 kg
  • Seat Height: 800 mm
  • Ground Clearance: 166 mm
  • Wheelbase: 1,441 mm
  • Length x Width x Height: 2,163 mm x 789 mm x 1,107 mm
  • Front Suspension: Telescopic Forks
  • Rear Suspension: Twin Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
  • Brakes: 310 mm Disc (Front) / 240 mm Disc (Rear) with Dual-Channel ABS
  • Wheels and Tyres: Alloy Wheels with Tubeless Tyres (Front: 100/90-19 | Rear: 130/70-18)

An accessible seat height of 800 mm allows riders of varying heights to easily plant both feet on the ground, while the 181 kg kerb weight remains well-balanced at both low and high speeds.

Advanced Features and Technology

The H'ness CB350 integrates modern electronic aids while preserving its classic appearance:

  • All-LED Lighting: Features a classic round LED headlight, LED tail lamp, and circular LED turn indicators for enhanced visibility.
  • Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC): A segment-first traction control system that prevents rear-wheel slip on wet or loose surfaces.
  • Honda RoadSync (Voice Control System): Available on select variants, enabling smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth for turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, music control, and weather updates.
  • Assist and Slipper Clutch: Ensures lighter clutch lever action and prevents rear-wheel hopping during aggressive downshifts.
  • Semi-Digital Instrument Console: Displays real-time fuel consumption, average mileage, distance-to-empty, gear position indicator, and battery voltage indicator.
  • Emergency Stop Signal (ESS): Automatically flashes the rear indicators during sudden, hard braking to alert trailing vehicles.
  • Side Stand Engine Cut-Off: Prevents engine engagement when the side stand is deployed for added rider safety.

Competitive Comparison

The Honda H'ness CB350 competes directly in the 350cc modern-classic and cruiser segments against notable rivals:

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350: The primary competitor; the H'ness offers lighter clutch action, lower overall weight, and traction control.
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350: A slightly smaller alternative focused on city agility.
  • Jawa 350 & Yezdi Roadster: Liquid-cooled alternatives offering higher peak horsepower figures.

Summary Verdict

The Honda H'ness CB350 remains a standout choice for riders seeking a modern-classic motorcycle that balances retro style with modern reliability. With its 348 cc engine, low-end torque, light clutch action, comprehensive electronics suite, and competitive pricing starting at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (Ex-showroom), the H'ness CB350 continues to be a top-tier recommendation for modern daily commutes and long highway journeys.

Honda Hness CB350 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    348 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    45.8 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    21.07 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    125 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    30 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    181 kg
View All Hness CB350 SpecsView specs icon

Honda Hness CB350 Videos

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Honda Hness CB350 Variants

Honda Hness CB350 price starts at ₹ 1.92 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.97 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda Hness CB350 comes in 3 variants. Honda Hness CB350's top variant is Pro Chrome.
3 Variants Available
Hness CB350 DLX
₹1.92 Lakhs*
348.36 cc
121 kmph
Hness CB350 DLX Pro
₹1.95 Lakhs*
348.36 cc
121 kmph
Hness CB350 Pro Chrome
₹1.97 Lakhs*
348.36 cc
121 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Honda Hness CB350 Latest Updates

Calendar icon20 Jul 2026
India's flex-fuel vehicle initiative faces policy challenges amid increased focus on electric vehicle adoption.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Jun 2026
A Kotak report forecasts Q4 FY26 growth but warns rising costs may impact auto sector profitability in FY27.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Feb 2026
Amit Shah launched Bharat Taxi, India's first cooperative ride-hailing platform, prioritizing driver ownership and women's safety.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Nov 2025
India's commercial vehicle manufacturers urge the government to revise fuel-efficiency regulations, advocating for real-world testing methods.Read Full Story

Honda Hness CB350 Visual Comparison

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Honda Hness CB350 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Honda Hness CB350
Honda Hness CB350 image
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4.94
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Jawa 350Jawa 350 imageRs. 1.83 LakhsOnwards-334 cc22.5 PS28.2 NmCruiser Bikes194 kg-DiscDiscAlloyHness CB350VS350

Honda Hness CB350 Expert Review

By: Prashant Singh
By: Prashant Singh

Pros

Smooth engineLoaded with featuresLight clutch

Cons

Tall gearingLacks character

Sales in the retro classic motorcycle segment have soared in the Indian market lately and Honda is the latest entrant in the 350 cc classic motorcycling space that allures riders of all ages. Well, the Japanese auto major isn't new to making retro bikes and there are some very legendary names under its belt including the CB1300 Super Four which still looks drop-dead gorgeous even after decades of its original launch.

 

Looks and design:

With the new CB350 Honda has decided to stick to its philosophy of ‘keeping it simple’, so much so that the H’Ness is almost sedate looking, no-nonsense retro classic bike. Design-wise it looks neat and seems to have taken inspiration from the original CB range. From its circular front headlamp, long and wide fuel tank with the retro-styled Honda badging, single-seat, and dual-tone colour theme, the entire package is an ode to Honda roadsters from the past.

With the new CB350 Honda has decided to stick to its philosophy of ‘keeping it simple’. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
With the new CB350 Honda has decided to stick to its philosophy of ‘keeping it simple’. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

It gets 19-inch front and 18-inch rear alloys which are shod to MRF tyres. The design of the alloys complements the neo-retro silhouette and even the fenders are finished in chrome. Moreover, the slightly upswept exhaust also sports chrome finishing.

Not to miss out on the modern bits the bike carries. For starters, the entire lighting package is LED, the turn indicators have an outer ring which is illuminated all the time, with the round-shaped blinkers. Also, one of the key highlights of the CB350 is its semi-digital instrument console. This panel houses a speedometer which is a single-pod analogue unit. It also gets a small digital screen displaying a long list of informatics including a clock, fuel gauge, gear position indication and much more.

The left side of the handlebar sports switchgear including buttons to scroll through the menus on the digital display. While the overall quality of the switchgear speaks for itself, the horn button position has been swapped for the turn indicators (like in other modern premium Honda bikes). And it takes quite a while before you get a hang of it. (More on the looks here)

One of the key highlights of the CB350 is its semi-digital instrument console. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
One of the key highlights of the CB350 is its semi-digital instrument console. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

Basically, there are two iterations for customers depending upon how much they are willing to spend. The more affordable base DLX variant gets basic paint, single horn and there is no phone connectivity option while the top-spec DLX Pro variant is offered in dual-tone colours and twin horns, along with the Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVC). Other features on the bike also include Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Assist and Slipper Clutch, and Dual Channel ABS.

Engine and performance:

The CB350 has been developed to take the fight off against the already established rivals in the 350 cc category. The firm studied the competition and aimed for what some buyers were missing from the then-existing offerings - refinement and ease of riding, but in the process, a crucial element was lost - thrill.

The output from Honda's new 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine is more than the rivals on paper at 20.8 bhp/ 30 Nm, but how it translates to real-life riding is quite the opposite. The powertrain seems to lack the sense of urgency and peppiness expected from a platform like this. Also, the slightly taller gearing needs to be reworked as the transmission requires constant shifts when riding in a sporty manner. I found myself using the third gear in most parts of my commute which allowed me to hover around in its powerband which is considerably sleek.

The ride quality on the Honda H'Ness CB350 is quite nice and comfortable. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The ride quality on the Honda H'Ness CB350 is quite nice and comfortable. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

On the other hand, the overall refinement levels from the counterbalanced powertrain are impressive and certainly, one of the best in the game. Also, the bike benefits from slip and assist clutch that helps to deliver a light feel on the lever.

Ride, handling and comfort:

You sit nice and relaxed on the CB350 despite the road conditions and the 800 mm seat height is also not tiring, to say the least. The handlebar is in well reach and the footpegs are mid-set for a friendly riding position. Overall, the ride quality is also quite nice and comfortable, and even after thrashing the CB350 over crater-sized potholes and speed breakers, it behaved like a good child.

At a kerb weight of 181 kg, the H'Ness CB350 feels light in action and at the same time manages to remain stable on high speed runs. When cornering, the half-duplex cradle frame provides a surprisingly balanced performance and clearly delineates that it is also ready for a bigger engine when the time comes.

The H'Ness CB350 feels light in action and at the same time manages to remain stable on high speed runs. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
The H'Ness CB350 feels light in action and at the same time manages to remain stable on high speed runs. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The last words:

When launched last year, the H'Ness CB350 was priced at 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base and 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the higher-spec DLX Pro trim, but recently it has become costlier by up to 2,500. Well, it does demand a slightly higher price tag over everything else in its competition, but it still manages to make for a strong case for itself, especially seeing the level of quality and features it offers. Also, although it may not have a legacy to speak of, it certainly is a well-rounded product that is here to stay for a long time.

Honda Hness CB350 Images

Honda Hness CB350 Image 1
Honda Hness CB350 Image 2
Honda Hness CB350 Image 3
Honda Hness CB350 Image 4
Honda Hness CB350 Image 5
Honda Hness CB350 Image 6

Honda Hness CB350 Colours

Honda Hness CB350 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Precious Red Metallic
Matte Marshal Green Metallic
Matte Massive Grey Metallic
Pearl Night Star Black
Precious Red Metallic
Precious red metallic

Honda Hness CB350 Alternatives

Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
Hness CB350vsCB350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
Hness CB350vsGoan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.64 - 2.08 Lakhs
Hness CB350vsBullet 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Hness CB350vsClassic 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.38 - 1.7 Lakhs
Hness CB350vsHunter 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
Hness CB350vsMeteor 350

Honda Hness CB350 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
4.8Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
4.8Comfort
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Honda Hness CB350 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise this bike as the best cruiser in its class, offering great value, smooth performance, and reliability, outperforming competitors like Royal Enfield 350.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExceptional mileage
  • check circle iconReliable, no vibration engine
  • check circle iconSmooth and refined engine performance
  • check circle iconExcellent value for money
  • check circle iconTall but effective gearing

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconGearing may feel tall for some
  • warning iconLimited customization options
  • warning iconHeavier than some competitors
  • warning iconMight lack advanced features
  • warning iconSupport may vary by location

User Reviews

Bike and adventure
This is a very nice bike. It is comfortable and does not cause any pain while riding. It is great for both mountain and road rides. The seating is comfortable and the handling is also very good.
By: Mohd Tarik (Mar 15, 2026)
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Perfect bike for any ride.
Best and smoothest refined engine in the 350 segment. You will enjoy every time you ride. All-in-one package.
By: Dhananjay (Dec 29, 2025)
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Perfect for long tourting
Best of all hats off the quality the reliability the no vibration engine just damn perfect gearing is but tall but great not like royal enfield having same kind of engine but different nature.
By: Abhishek guleria (Jul 20, 2025)
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Cruiser bike
This is the best bike in its segment, especially as a cruiser. best comparator Royal Enfield 350 and go for this one?it offers great mileage and excellent value.
By: Ajinkya Patil (Oct 24, 2024)
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Honda Hness CB350 Specifications and Features

Max Power21.07 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Mileage45.8 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine348.0 cc
Max Speed125 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Hness CB350 specs and features

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