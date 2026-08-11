The Honda H'ness CB350 has firmly established itself as a benchmark in the modern-classic motorcycle segment. Blending classic roadster aesthetics with Honda's renowned engineering precision, the H'ness CB350 offers refined performance, a thumping exhaust note, and advanced electronics. Designed for both urban commutes and long-distance touring, it delivers a comfortable, vibe-free riding experience that stands out among middleweight cruisers.

Here is a complete, updated guide covering the current pricing, detailed specifications, fuel efficiency, key features, and performance breakdown for the Honda H'ness CB350.

Honda H'ness CB350 Price in 2026

The Honda H'ness CB350 offers strong value in the 350cc motorcycle category. It is available in distinct variants to cater to different aesthetic preferences:

Honda H'ness CB350 DLX: Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (Ex-showroom)

Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (Ex-showroom) Honda H'ness CB350 DLX Pro: Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom)

Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom) Honda H'ness CB350 Pro Chrome: Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (Ex-showroom)

(Note: On-road prices vary by location, including RTO registration fees, insurance, and local taxes.)

Engine, Performance, and Transmission

At the heart of the H'ness CB350 is a smooth and responsive 348.36 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine engineered for linear power delivery and robust low-end torque.

Specification Parameter Engine Displacement 348.36 cc Engine Type 4-Stroke, SI Engine, Air-Cooled Maximum Power 21.07 PS @ 5,500 rpm Peak Torque 30 Nm @ 3,000 rpm Transmission 5-Speed Manual Clutch Type Multiplate Wet Clutch with Assist & Slipper Top Speed 125 kmph Emission Compliance BS6 Phase 2 / OBD2 Compliant (E20 Fuel Ready)

The engine's long-stroke design produces peak torque at a low 3,000 rpm, reducing the need for frequent gear shifts in heavy city traffic. On open highways, the engine remains vibration-free, enabling smooth cruising speeds around 100 kmph.

Fuel Efficiency and Mileage

Fuel economy is a key highlight of the H'ness CB350, making it a practical choice for daily commuting and touring.

ARAI Claimed Mileage: 45.8 kmpl

45.8 kmpl Fuel Tank Capacity: 15 Litres

15 Litres Estimated Riding Range: 600+ km per full tank

Equipped with Honda's Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI), the engine optimises air-fuel mixture delivery to ensure consistent performance without compromising fuel economy.

Chassis, Suspension, and Dimensions

Built around a half-duplex cradle frame, the H'ness CB350 offers agile handling and confident straight-line stability.

Kerb Weight: 181 kg

181 kg Seat Height: 800 mm

800 mm Ground Clearance: 166 mm

166 mm Wheelbase: 1,441 mm

1,441 mm Length x Width x Height: 2,163 mm x 789 mm x 1,107 mm

2,163 mm x 789 mm x 1,107 mm Front Suspension: Telescopic Forks

Telescopic Forks Rear Suspension: Twin Hydraulic Shock Absorbers

Twin Hydraulic Shock Absorbers Brakes: 310 mm Disc (Front) / 240 mm Disc (Rear) with Dual-Channel ABS

310 mm Disc (Front) / 240 mm Disc (Rear) with Dual-Channel ABS Wheels and Tyres: Alloy Wheels with Tubeless Tyres (Front: 100/90-19 | Rear: 130/70-18)

An accessible seat height of 800 mm allows riders of varying heights to easily plant both feet on the ground, while the 181 kg kerb weight remains well-balanced at both low and high speeds.

Advanced Features and Technology

The H'ness CB350 integrates modern electronic aids while preserving its classic appearance:

All-LED Lighting: Features a classic round LED headlight, LED tail lamp, and circular LED turn indicators for enhanced visibility.

Features a classic round LED headlight, LED tail lamp, and circular LED turn indicators for enhanced visibility. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC): A segment-first traction control system that prevents rear-wheel slip on wet or loose surfaces.

A segment-first traction control system that prevents rear-wheel slip on wet or loose surfaces. Honda RoadSync (Voice Control System): Available on select variants, enabling smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth for turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, music control, and weather updates.

Available on select variants, enabling smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth for turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, music control, and weather updates. Assist and Slipper Clutch: Ensures lighter clutch lever action and prevents rear-wheel hopping during aggressive downshifts.

Ensures lighter clutch lever action and prevents rear-wheel hopping during aggressive downshifts. Semi-Digital Instrument Console: Displays real-time fuel consumption, average mileage, distance-to-empty, gear position indicator, and battery voltage indicator.

Displays real-time fuel consumption, average mileage, distance-to-empty, gear position indicator, and battery voltage indicator. Emergency Stop Signal (ESS): Automatically flashes the rear indicators during sudden, hard braking to alert trailing vehicles.

Automatically flashes the rear indicators during sudden, hard braking to alert trailing vehicles. Side Stand Engine Cut-Off: Prevents engine engagement when the side stand is deployed for added rider safety.

Competitive Comparison

The Honda H'ness CB350 competes directly in the 350cc modern-classic and cruiser segments against notable rivals:

Royal Enfield Classic 350: The primary competitor; the H'ness offers lighter clutch action, lower overall weight, and traction control.

The primary competitor; the H'ness offers lighter clutch action, lower overall weight, and traction control. Royal Enfield Hunter 350: A slightly smaller alternative focused on city agility.

A slightly smaller alternative focused on city agility. Jawa 350 & Yezdi Roadster: Liquid-cooled alternatives offering higher peak horsepower figures.

Summary Verdict

The Honda H'ness CB350 remains a standout choice for riders seeking a modern-classic motorcycle that balances retro style with modern reliability. With its 348 cc engine, low-end torque, light clutch action, comprehensive electronics suite, and competitive pricing starting at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (Ex-showroom), the H'ness CB350 continues to be a top-tier recommendation for modern daily commutes and long highway journeys.