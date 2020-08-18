Kia Motors India is all set to drive in Sonet sub-compact SUV in the Indian market and has pinned hopes galore on the car. First showcased in concept form at Auto Expo 2020, Sonet's production version was showcased on August 7 and a launch is slated in the next few weeks. The car will rival the likes of Hyundai Venue and Mahindra's XUV300 once launched. Sonet gets both petrol and diesel engine options and boasts of a variety of transmission options. Also available in GT Line, the car gets several segment-first features like ventilated front seats, Bose 7-speaker system, phone charging with cooling functionality and air purifier with virus protection.