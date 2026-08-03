The Kia Sonet continues to be a benchmark in the sub-compact SUV segment, combining bold exterior styling, feature-packed cabins, and diverse powertrain choices. Engineered to cater to urban commuters and long-distance drivers alike, the Sonet offers a complete package balancing comfort, performance, and modern technology.

Below is the updated and comprehensive overview of the Kia Sonet, covering pricing, variant details, key specifications, and features based on the latest available data.

Kia Sonet Price in India

The Kia Sonet is available across a wide spectrum of price points to cater to various buyer preferences and budget levels.

Ex-Showroom Starting Price: Starts from ₹ 7.32 Lakhs for the base variant.

Starts from for the base variant. Top-Spec Ex-Showroom Price: Goes up to ₹ 14.17 Lakhs for the fully loaded variants.

Goes up to for the fully loaded variants. On-Road Price Range: Depending on state taxes, registration fees, and city-specific individual charges, on-road prices typically range between ₹ 8.52 Lakhs and ₹ 17.33 Lakhs.

Powertrain and Performance Specifications

Kia offers three engine configurations on the Sonet, allowing buyers to prioritise fuel economy, everyday urban drivability, or enthusiastic highway performance.

Engine Type Displacement Max Power Max Torque Transmission Options Claimed Mileage 1.2L Smartstream Petrol 1197 cc 82 bhp 115 Nm 5-speed Manual (MT) 18.4 kmpl 1.0L Turbo Petrol 998 cc 118 bhp 172 Nm 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT Up to 19.2 kmpl 1.5L CRDi Diesel 1493 cc 114 bhp 250 Nm 6-speed Manual / 6-speed Automatic Up to 24.1 kmpl

Dimensions and Key Capacities

Designed strictly under the sub-4-meter vehicle category for agile city handling, the Sonet still maintains a dominant SUV footprint and generous cabin room.

Length: 3,995 mm

3,995 mm Width: 1,790 mm

1,790 mm Height: 1,642 mm

1,642 mm Wheelbase: 2,500 mm

2,500 mm Ground Clearance: 205 mm

205 mm Boot Capacity: 385 Litres

385 Litres Seating Capacity: 5 Occupants

Major Variants and Key Highlights

The Kia Sonet structure is divided into core trims: Tech Line (HTE, HTK, HTX), GT Line (GTX Plus), and the flagship X-Line.

1. Tech Line (HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX)

Focused on practicality, everyday comfort, and value-for-money features.

Equipped with digital instrument clusters, automatic climate control, tilt steering, and rear AC vents.

Upper Tech Line variants introduce power sunroofs, large touchscreen infotainment displays, and an LED lighting setup.

2. GT Line (GTX Plus)

Sportier aesthetic inside and out, featuring red accents and unique upholstery detailing.

Adds high-end convenience like ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera system, drive modes, and advanced telematics.

3. X-Line

Top-tier edition featuring an exclusive Matte Graphite exterior body shade.

Features premium interior upholstery trims, dark chrome exterior accents, and maximum feature integration.

Safety Suite and Technology

The Kia Sonet places strong emphasis on occupant protection, bringing safety technology previously reserved for higher-segment vehicles into the compact SUV market.

Standard Safety Package: 6 Airbags standard across all variants, along with ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Control, and Brake Assist.

6 Airbags standard across all variants, along with ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Control, and Brake Assist. Driver Assistance Features: Select trims feature Level 1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, and Lane Keeping Assist.

Select trims feature Level 1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, and Lane Keeping Assist. Convenience & Security: Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchor points, emergency stop signals, and front/rear parking sensors.

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchor points, emergency stop signals, and front/rear parking sensors. Connected Car Features: Over 50+ connected features using Kia UVO telematics, enabling remote engine start, climate control pre-conditioning, geo-fencing, and real-time vehicle diagnostics via smartphone.

Market Competitors

The Kia Sonet operates in a highly competitive compact SUV market segment, competing against: