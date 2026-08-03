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KIA Sonet

₹7.32 - 14.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
4.3
385
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The Kia Sonet continues to be a benchmark in the sub-compact SUV segment, combining bold exterior styling, feature-packed cabins, and diverse powertrain choices. Engineered to cater to urban commuters and long-distance drivers alike, the Sonet offers a complete package balancing comfort, performance, and modern technology.

Below is the updated and comprehensive overview of the Kia Sonet, covering pricing, variant details, key specifications, and features based on the latest available data.

Kia Sonet Price in India

The Kia Sonet is available across a wide spectrum of price points to cater to various buyer preferences and budget levels.

  • Ex-Showroom Starting Price: Starts from 7.32 Lakhs for the base variant.
  • Top-Spec Ex-Showroom Price: Goes up to 14.17 Lakhs for the fully loaded variants.
  • On-Road Price Range: Depending on state taxes, registration fees, and city-specific individual charges, on-road prices typically range between 8.52 Lakhs and 17.33 Lakhs.

Powertrain and Performance Specifications

Kia offers three engine configurations on the Sonet, allowing buyers to prioritise fuel economy, everyday urban drivability, or enthusiastic highway performance.

Engine TypeDisplacementMax PowerMax TorqueTransmission OptionsClaimed Mileage
1.2L Smartstream Petrol1197 cc82 bhp115 Nm5-speed Manual (MT)18.4 kmpl
1.0L Turbo Petrol998 cc118 bhp172 Nm6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCTUp to 19.2 kmpl
1.5L CRDi Diesel1493 cc114 bhp250 Nm6-speed Manual / 6-speed AutomaticUp to 24.1 kmpl

Dimensions and Key Capacities

Designed strictly under the sub-4-meter vehicle category for agile city handling, the Sonet still maintains a dominant SUV footprint and generous cabin room.

  • Length: 3,995 mm
  • Width: 1,790 mm
  • Height: 1,642 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,500 mm
  • Ground Clearance: 205 mm
  • Boot Capacity: 385 Litres
  • Seating Capacity: 5 Occupants

Major Variants and Key Highlights

The Kia Sonet structure is divided into core trims: Tech Line (HTE, HTK, HTX), GT Line (GTX Plus), and the flagship X-Line.

1. Tech Line (HTE, HTK, HTK Plus, HTX)

  • Focused on practicality, everyday comfort, and value-for-money features.
  • Equipped with digital instrument clusters, automatic climate control, tilt steering, and rear AC vents.
  • Upper Tech Line variants introduce power sunroofs, large touchscreen infotainment displays, and an LED lighting setup.

2. GT Line (GTX Plus)

  • Sportier aesthetic inside and out, featuring red accents and unique upholstery detailing.
  • Adds high-end convenience like ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera system, drive modes, and advanced telematics.

3. X-Line

  • Top-tier edition featuring an exclusive Matte Graphite exterior body shade.
  • Features premium interior upholstery trims, dark chrome exterior accents, and maximum feature integration.

Safety Suite and Technology

The Kia Sonet places strong emphasis on occupant protection, bringing safety technology previously reserved for higher-segment vehicles into the compact SUV market.

  • Standard Safety Package: 6 Airbags standard across all variants, along with ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Control, and Brake Assist.
  • Driver Assistance Features: Select trims feature Level 1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, and Lane Keeping Assist.
  • Convenience & Security: Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchor points, emergency stop signals, and front/rear parking sensors.
  • Connected Car Features: Over 50+ connected features using Kia UVO telematics, enabling remote engine start, climate control pre-conditioning, geo-fencing, and real-time vehicle diagnostics via smartphone.

Market Competitors

The Kia Sonet operates in a highly competitive compact SUV market segment, competing against:

  • Hyundai Venue
  • Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • Mahindra XUV 3XO
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Kia Sonet Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    998 - 1493 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18.4-24.1 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    82 - 118 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    115 - 250 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
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Kia Sonet Variants

Kia Sonet price starts at ₹ 7.32 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 14.17 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Sonet comes in 25 variants. Kia Sonet's top variant is GTX Plus 1.5 Diesel AT Dual Tone.
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Petrol
Diesel
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25 Variants Available
Sonet HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.32 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Sonet HTE (O) 1.2 Petrol MT
₹7.75 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Sonet HTK (O) 1.2 Petrol MT
₹8.76 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Kia Sonet Latest Updates

Calendar icon1 Aug 2026
Kia India achieved record July dispatches, with a 27.4% increase. Seltos and Sonet lead sales growth.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
Kia India achieved record sales in June 2026, driven by strong demand for Seltos, Sonet, and Clavis models.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Jun 2026
The next-generation Kia Sonet, expected in 2027, shows significant design evolution and enhanced features during high-altitude testing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Jun 2026
The Indian-made Kia Sonet received a disappointing 1-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests for adults and children.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jun 2026
Kia India achieved record sales in May 2026, with 27,586 units sold, reflecting strong demand for popular models like Seltos and Sonet.Read Full Story

Kia Sonet Visual Comparison

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Kia Sonet comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet image
Rs. 7.32 LakhsOnwards
4.3385
114 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6--3995 mm1790 mm1642 mm-
Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorToyota Urban Cruiser Taisor imageRs. 7.76 LakhsOnwards
4.7108
99 bhp147.6 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6190 mm308 litres3995 mm1765 mm1550 mm4.9 metresSonetVSUrban Cruiser Taisor
Maruti Suzuki BrezzaMaruti Suzuki Brezza imageRs. 7.4 LakhsOnwards
4.3499
102 bhp139 NmManualSUV6--3995 mm1790 mm1685 mm-SonetVSBrezza
Hyundai Venue N LineHyundai Venue N Line imageRs. 10.65 LakhsOnwards
4.396
118 bhp172 NmManual, AutomaticSUV--447 L3995 mm1800 mm1665 mm-SonetVSVenue N Line
Hyundai VenueHyundai Venue imageRs. 8 LakhsOnwards
4.1603
114 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6195 mm375 litres3995 mm1800 mm1665 mm-SonetVSVenue
Citroen Aircross XCitroen Aircross X imageRs. 8.89 LakhsOnwards
4.2161
109 bhp205 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6200 mm511 litres4323 mm1796 mm1669 mm5.4 metresSonetVSAircross X
Mahindra XUV 3XOMahindra XUV 3XO imageRs. 7.54 LakhsOnwards
4.4733
129 bhp230 NmManual, AutomaticCompact SUV6201 mm364 litres3990 mm1821 mm1647 mm5.3 metresSonetVSXUV 3XO

Kia Sonet Expert Review

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty

Pros

Sporty looksExhaustive feature listADASTurbo petrol motor is as eager as ever

Cons

Limited rear-seat spaceA fair bit of body roll at high speeds

First launched in September of 2020, Kia Sonet entered a space crowded with established champions that continue to fight for the sub-compact SUV crown. The task was cut out for the second SUV offering from Kia since its India debut in 2019 and while it has not exactly taken a place on the pedestal, it has battled its way forward with a whole lot of spirit. Close to three lakh Sonet units have been sold in the domestic market alone and backed by its striking exterior design and a feature-packed cabin, the model has made a mark for itself.

2024 Kia Sonet: Exterior

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The Sonet has always had a confident posture and a clear SUV stance. Measuring in at 3,995 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and standing 1,642 mm tall, it is the stereotypical sub-compact SUV in most ways. But where it stands out is in its styling on the outside, a factor that has been intricately worked upon in the 2024 edition.

The mid-life update on Kia Sonet now equips its with a sportier and more aggressive design language, marked primarily by the updated ‘Tiger Nose’ grille on the face, re-worked LED DRLs and re-designed fog lamps on the modified front bumper.

Sonet has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm which is among the best in its segment. But it does not translate into expected rear-seat space on the inside.
Sonet has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm which is among the best in its segment. But it does not translate into expected rear-seat space on the inside.

There is no change in terms of dimensions and the only difference on the new model from the side angle are new alloy designs for the wheels. But hustle over to the rear and this is where the Sonet looks its best. A stretched light bar between the reworked tail light units lend the vehicle an extremely catchy appeal while the reworked rear bumper just accentuates the overall profile from the back.

The stretched light bar and the updated tail light design on the new Sonet takes the rear design language of the model closer to what is also seen on the Seltos SUV that was launched in 2023 with its own set of updates.
The stretched light bar and the updated tail light design on the new Sonet takes the rear design language of the model closer to what is also seen on the Seltos SUV that was launched in 2023 with its own set of updates.

The Sonet continues to be all about choices and comes in seven variants - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ and X-Line. It also has as many as 10 single tone hues - Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Clear White, Pewter Olive, and Matte Graphite, and two dual tone shades - Intense Red and Glacier White Pearl with Black roof.

2024 Kia Sonet: Interior

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A look at the dashboard layout inside the 2023 Kia Sonet.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the 2023 Kia Sonet.

In terms of sheer visual cues, the updates on the inside of the new Kia Sonet is comparatively less. And that's mostly fine because the model still has a relatively new dashboard layout and only minor changes in the control section for the HVAC. The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen has been carried forward but the software has been updated.

The main infotainment screen inside the Kia Sonet. Do note that the white portion at the bottom is the screen cover which was not removed during the test drive.
The main infotainment screen inside the Kia Sonet. Do note that the white portion at the bottom is the screen cover which was not removed during the test drive.

But where the Sonet continues to excel in is in the sheer number of features it has always boasted of. And the 2024 model is bragging even bigger. The digital driver display has been updated and is now much more vibrant regardless of the drive mode-determined colour scheme on display. There is also a 360-degree camera set up that is new and the feed is quite crisp. These cameras also compliment the main cam set up at the front that is primarily tasked with ADAS-related duties. And yes, ADAS (Advanced driver assistance system) is more than likely to set it apart from its rivals which don't offer the technology just yet.

The other feature highlights include an air-purification system, mood lighting that moves to the beats of the music from the Bose sound system, four-way driver seat adjustment through twin switches on the side, window curtains on either side for rear passengers as well as voice-enabled functionality and remote access functions through smartphone.

The upholstery colours on the inside will vary depending on the trim and variant selected but where the Sonet still lacks is rear-seat comfort. While the company has carved out the back of the front seats to open up a bit more leg room and also bolstered under-thigh support, the overall sense of space for back-seat passengers is still missing, especially when compared to many of Sonet's rival models.

Rear seat space and comfort has improved on the latest Kia Sonet but is still shades behind many of its rivals.
Rear seat space and comfort has improved on the latest Kia Sonet but is still shades behind many of its rivals.

2024 Kia Sonet: Safety

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The Sonet remains relatively well-packed as far as safety features are concerned. Six airbags are offered as standard on the model while the other highlights include Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), front and rear parking sensors, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and of course, ADAS.

The ADAS on Sonet offers highlights like Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Following Assist, High-Beam Assist, Lead Vehicle Departure Alert (all tested through the course of this drive), and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist.

2024 Kia Sonet: Drive dynamics

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The Sonet carries forward its three engine options - a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel motor, a 1.2-litre petrol unit and the enormously popular 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Transmission options are galore too, ranging from six-speed manual, six-speed iMT and six-speed AT to a seven-speed DCT on the turbo.

And it is the turbo Sonet that was our review unit, complete in its shining Intense Red shade. The Sonet in its turbo avataar is an absolute delight because it is just so energetic in its drive trait. In fact, even in the Eco drive mode, there is more than enough power to put a smile on your face, a smile that gets far wider when the Sport mode is engaged. The DCT unit works nearly flawlessly and apart from the minor grunt from the engine when pushing the pedal hard, there is not much to dent the sheer energy of this particular version.

A relatively high driving position and an eager turbo motor makes Sonet a very lively offering for those who have an enthusiastic driving character.
A relatively high driving position and an eager turbo motor makes Sonet a very lively offering for those who have an enthusiastic driving character.

The power and torque figures remain the same - 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. But what has noticable changed are the tweaks in the suspension setup and the braking bite. The Sonet has always had a rather firm suspension which has now been softened just a bit more to enhance overall comfort. And the braking bite too has been improved for better stopping power.

2024 Kia Sonet: Verdict

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The Sonet is a confident car that may not really be for everyone even if it tries. The competition is just too much. What works for it is its catchy styling and an even more excitable feature list now, complete with a plethora of engine and transmission choices. The addition of ADAS is a major leg up too.

Where the Sonet still has room for improvement is in its rear-seat space and comfort. Up against heavyweights like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue, among others, the task is cut out.

 

Kia Sonet Images

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Kia Sonet Colours

Kia Sonet is available in the 10 Colours in India.

Clear White
Glacier White Pearl
Glacier White Pearl With Aurora Black Pearl
Gravity Grey
Imperial Blue
Intense Red
Intense Red With Aurora Black Pearl
Matte Graphite
Pewter Olive
Taurora Black Pearl
Clear white

Kia Sonet Alternatives

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

7.76 - 13.06 Lakhs
SonetvsUrban Cruiser Taisor
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
SonetvsBrezza
Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line

10.65 - 15.48 Lakhs
SonetvsVenue N Line
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

8 - 15.64 Lakhs
SonetvsVenue
Citroen Aircross X

Citroen Aircross X

8.89 - 14.57 Lakhs
SonetvsAircross X
Kia Syros

Kia Syros

8.4 - 15.8 Lakhs
SonetvsSyros

Kia Sonet User Reviews & Ratings

4.2Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.3Safety
4.5Design
4.3Value For Money
4.1Comfort
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Kia Sonet User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Kia Sonet for its stylish design, extensive features, and impressive mileage. However, rear seating comfort and some build quality concerns are frequently mentioned as drawbacks.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design and strong road presence
  • check circle iconFeature-rich interior including advanced safety
  • check circle iconExcellent mileage and performance
  • check circle iconSmooth automatic transmission options
  • check circle iconAffordable maintenance costs

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconRear seat space is cramped for adults
  • warning iconStiff suspension affects ride comfort
  • warning iconMixed reliability on electronic features
  • warning iconAverage fuel efficiency in city driving
  • warning iconConcerns over build quality in some areas

User Reviews

Mileage is Excellent on Diesel MT
Consistent 21-22 kmpl on highway runs with AC. Cannot ask for more. The music system is crisp. It has enough space for our weekend luggage. A solid, reliable car for daily use.
By: Manish Jha (Dec 19, 2025)
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Handles like a Charm
The steering is very precise. Feels easy to drive in the city. Rear parking sensors and camera are clear. I like the small details like the air purifier. My Sonet is a joy to own.
By: Nisha S. (Dec 19, 2025)
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Pocket Rocket with SUV Stance
The turbo petrol is quick. 0 to 100 in under 10 seconds is quite fun for a car of this size. Good build quality and good high-speed dynamics. A true all-rounder!
By: Ravi Kulkarni (Dec 19, 2025)
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Punchy Diesel, Firm Ride
Engine is super smooth and powerful. The suspension is a bit on the stiffer side, you feel some bumps at low speeds in the city, which is why comfort is 4. But on highways, the firmness means great stability. Mileage is as expected.
By: Sunita C. (Dec 19, 2025)
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Almost Perfect!
The 1.2 liter petrol is fine for city, but struggles on steep hills fully loaded, need to downshift to 1st gear sometimes. Design is aggressive. Safety features like ESC and 6 airbags are great. Happy with the purchase.
By: Bala Murugan (Dec 19, 2025)
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Kia Sonet Related News

The new Sonet will be based on the same platform as the Syros and the new Venue.
New-gen Kia Sonet spotted ahead of 2027 debut
16 Jun 2026
Strong demand for the Seltos, Sonet, Carens Clavis and Syros helped Kia India achieve its best-ever May sales performance in 2026.
Kia India posts record May 2026 sales with 23.6% YoY growth; Sonet, Seltos drive volumes
1 Jun 2026
Next-gen Kia Sonet spied testing with new design, panoramic sunroof, bigger screens and updated platform ahead of its expected 2027 debut.
Next-gen Kia Sonet spotted on test in India; What to expect
11 May 2026
2026 Kia Sonet brings more automatic gearbox variants and new Magma Red colour
2026 Kia Sonet launched with more automatic gearbox variants and new Magma Red colour
13 Mar 2026
From the Mahindra Bolero to the Kia Sonet, these five models remain the most affordable diesel cars available in India in 2025.
From Bolero to Sonet: India’s top 5 most affordable diesel cars you can buy in 2025
11 Nov 2025
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 Kia Sonet Related News
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Kia Sonet Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power82-118 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque115-250 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage18.4 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine998 - 1493 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
View all Sonet specs and features

Kia Sonet Mileage

Kia Sonet in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Kia Sonet's petrol variant is 18.4 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 Petrol MT comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
HTE 1.2 Petrol MT
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Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
18.4 kmpl

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