Kia Sonet Key Specs
- Engine998 - 1493 cc
- Mileage18.4-24.1 kmpl
- Power82 - 118 bhp
- FuelPetrol | Diesel
- Max Torque115 - 250 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The Kia Sonet continues to be a benchmark in the sub-compact SUV segment, combining bold exterior styling, feature-packed cabins, and diverse powertrain choices. Engineered to cater to urban commuters and long-distance drivers alike, the Sonet offers a complete package balancing comfort, performance, and modern technology.
Below is the updated and comprehensive overview of the Kia Sonet, covering pricing, variant details, key specifications, and features based on the latest available data.
The Kia Sonet is available across a wide spectrum of price points to cater to various buyer preferences and budget levels.
Kia offers three engine configurations on the Sonet, allowing buyers to prioritise fuel economy, everyday urban drivability, or enthusiastic highway performance.
|Engine Type
|Displacement
|Max Power
|Max Torque
|Transmission Options
|Claimed Mileage
|1.2L Smartstream Petrol
|1197 cc
|82 bhp
|115 Nm
|5-speed Manual (MT)
|18.4 kmpl
|1.0L Turbo Petrol
|998 cc
|118 bhp
|172 Nm
|6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT
|Up to 19.2 kmpl
|1.5L CRDi Diesel
|1493 cc
|114 bhp
|250 Nm
|6-speed Manual / 6-speed Automatic
|Up to 24.1 kmpl
Designed strictly under the sub-4-meter vehicle category for agile city handling, the Sonet still maintains a dominant SUV footprint and generous cabin room.
The Kia Sonet structure is divided into core trims: Tech Line (HTE, HTK, HTX), GT Line (GTX Plus), and the flagship X-Line.
The Kia Sonet places strong emphasis on occupant protection, bringing safety technology previously reserved for higher-segment vehicles into the compact SUV market.
The Kia Sonet operates in a highly competitive compact SUV market segment, competing against:
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Kia Sonet
|Rs. 7.32 LakhsOnwards
|114 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|3995 mm
|1790 mm
|1642 mm
|-
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
|Rs. 7.76 LakhsOnwards
|99 bhp
|147.6 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|190 mm
|308 litres
|3995 mm
|1765 mm
|1550 mm
|4.9 metres
|SonetVSUrban Cruiser Taisor
|Maruti Suzuki Brezza
|Rs. 7.4 LakhsOnwards
|102 bhp
|139 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|3995 mm
|1790 mm
|1685 mm
|-
|SonetVSBrezza
|Hyundai Venue N Line
|Rs. 10.65 LakhsOnwards
|118 bhp
|172 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|447 L
|3995 mm
|1800 mm
|1665 mm
|-
|SonetVSVenue N Line
|Hyundai Venue
|Rs. 8 LakhsOnwards
|114 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|195 mm
|375 litres
|3995 mm
|1800 mm
|1665 mm
|-
|SonetVSVenue
|Citroen Aircross X
|Rs. 8.89 LakhsOnwards
|109 bhp
|205 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|200 mm
|511 litres
|4323 mm
|1796 mm
|1669 mm
|5.4 metres
|SonetVSAircross X
|Mahindra XUV 3XO
|Rs. 7.54 LakhsOnwards
|129 bhp
|230 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|Compact SUV
|6
|201 mm
|364 litres
|3990 mm
|1821 mm
|1647 mm
|5.3 metres
|SonetVSXUV 3XO
First launched in September of 2020, Kia Sonet entered a space crowded with established champions that continue to fight for the sub-compact SUV crown. The task was cut out for the second SUV offering from Kia since its India debut in 2019 and while it has not exactly taken a place on the pedestal, it has battled its way forward with a whole lot of spirit. Close to three lakh Sonet units have been sold in the domestic market alone and backed by its striking exterior design and a feature-packed cabin, the model has made a mark for itself.
The Sonet has always had a confident posture and a clear SUV stance. Measuring in at 3,995 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and standing 1,642 mm tall, it is the stereotypical sub-compact SUV in most ways. But where it stands out is in its styling on the outside, a factor that has been intricately worked upon in the 2024 edition.
The mid-life update on Kia Sonet now equips its with a sportier and more aggressive design language, marked primarily by the updated ‘Tiger Nose’ grille on the face, re-worked LED DRLs and re-designed fog lamps on the modified front bumper.
There is no change in terms of dimensions and the only difference on the new model from the side angle are new alloy designs for the wheels. But hustle over to the rear and this is where the Sonet looks its best. A stretched light bar between the reworked tail light units lend the vehicle an extremely catchy appeal while the reworked rear bumper just accentuates the overall profile from the back.
The Sonet continues to be all about choices and comes in seven variants - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ and X-Line. It also has as many as 10 single tone hues - Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Clear White, Pewter Olive, and Matte Graphite, and two dual tone shades - Intense Red and Glacier White Pearl with Black roof.
In terms of sheer visual cues, the updates on the inside of the new Kia Sonet is comparatively less. And that's mostly fine because the model still has a relatively new dashboard layout and only minor changes in the control section for the HVAC. The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen has been carried forward but the software has been updated.
But where the Sonet continues to excel in is in the sheer number of features it has always boasted of. And the 2024 model is bragging even bigger. The digital driver display has been updated and is now much more vibrant regardless of the drive mode-determined colour scheme on display. There is also a 360-degree camera set up that is new and the feed is quite crisp. These cameras also compliment the main cam set up at the front that is primarily tasked with ADAS-related duties. And yes, ADAS (Advanced driver assistance system) is more than likely to set it apart from its rivals which don't offer the technology just yet.
The other feature highlights include an air-purification system, mood lighting that moves to the beats of the music from the Bose sound system, four-way driver seat adjustment through twin switches on the side, window curtains on either side for rear passengers as well as voice-enabled functionality and remote access functions through smartphone.
The upholstery colours on the inside will vary depending on the trim and variant selected but where the Sonet still lacks is rear-seat comfort. While the company has carved out the back of the front seats to open up a bit more leg room and also bolstered under-thigh support, the overall sense of space for back-seat passengers is still missing, especially when compared to many of Sonet's rival models.
The Sonet remains relatively well-packed as far as safety features are concerned. Six airbags are offered as standard on the model while the other highlights include Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), front and rear parking sensors, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and of course, ADAS.
The ADAS on Sonet offers highlights like Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Following Assist, High-Beam Assist, Lead Vehicle Departure Alert (all tested through the course of this drive), and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist.
The Sonet carries forward its three engine options - a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel motor, a 1.2-litre petrol unit and the enormously popular 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Transmission options are galore too, ranging from six-speed manual, six-speed iMT and six-speed AT to a seven-speed DCT on the turbo.
And it is the turbo Sonet that was our review unit, complete in its shining Intense Red shade. The Sonet in its turbo avataar is an absolute delight because it is just so energetic in its drive trait. In fact, even in the Eco drive mode, there is more than enough power to put a smile on your face, a smile that gets far wider when the Sport mode is engaged. The DCT unit works nearly flawlessly and apart from the minor grunt from the engine when pushing the pedal hard, there is not much to dent the sheer energy of this particular version.
The power and torque figures remain the same - 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. But what has noticable changed are the tweaks in the suspension setup and the braking bite. The Sonet has always had a rather firm suspension which has now been softened just a bit more to enhance overall comfort. And the braking bite too has been improved for better stopping power.
The Sonet is a confident car that may not really be for everyone even if it tries. The competition is just too much. What works for it is its catchy styling and an even more excitable feature list now, complete with a plethora of engine and transmission choices. The addition of ADAS is a major leg up too.
Where the Sonet still has room for improvement is in its rear-seat space and comfort. Up against heavyweights like Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue, among others, the task is cut out.
Kia Sonet is available in the 10 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Kia Sonet for its stylish design, extensive features, and impressive mileage. However, rear seating comfort and some build quality concerns are frequently mentioned as drawbacks.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|82-118 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|115-250 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|18.4 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|998 - 1493 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
Kia Sonet in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Kia Sonet's petrol variant is 18.4 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Kia Sonet HTE 1.2 Petrol MT comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.
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