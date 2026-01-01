|Engine
|1197 cc
|Mileage
|18.4 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Sonet HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, equipped with Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹8.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Sonet deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.4 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sonet HTE 1.2 Petrol MT is available in 10 colour options: Clear White, Glacier White Pearl, Glacier White Pearl With Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Imperial Blue, Magma Red, Magma Red With Aurora Black Pearl, Matte Graphite, Pewter Olive, Aurora Black Pearl.
The Sonet HTE 1.2 Petrol MT is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 82 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 115 Nm @ 4200 rpm of torque.
In the Sonet's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor priced between ₹7.76 Lakhs - 13.06 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Brezza priced between ₹7.4 Lakhs - 13.71 Lakhs.
The Sonet HTE 1.2 Petrol MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Average Fuel Consumption and Distance to Empty.