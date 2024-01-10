Sonet is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 56 variants. The price of Sonet HTK Plus 1.2 Petrol MT in Delhi is Rs. 10.93 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & Sonet is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 56 variants. The price of Sonet HTK Plus 1.2 Petrol MT in Delhi is Rs. 10.93 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of HTK Plus 1.2 Petrol MT is 45 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: Smartstream G 1.2 Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 4200 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres BootSpace: 392 litres ...Read MoreRead Less