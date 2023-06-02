HT Auto
Kia Sonet Specifications

Kia Sonet is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 6,79,000 in India. It is available in 27 variants, 998.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
Kia Sonet Specs

Kia Sonet comes in fourteen petrol variant and thirteen diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Sonet measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a wheelbase ...Read More

Kia Sonet Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
GTX Plus 1.5 AT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.5L CRDi VGT
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
855
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
19
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R16
Length
3995
Wheelbase
2500
Height
1642
Width
1790
Bootspace
392
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
45
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
Red
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Kia Sonet Variants & Price List

Kia Sonet price starts at ₹ 6.79 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Sonet comes in 27 variants. Kia Sonet top variant price is ₹ 13.35 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
HTE 1.2
6.79 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
HTK 1.2
7.79 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
HTE 1.5
8.35 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
HTK Plus 1.2
8.65 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
HTK 1.5
9.29 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
HTK Plus 1.0 iMT
9.79 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
HTK Plus 1.5
9.89 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
HTX 1.0 iMT
10.29 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
HTX 1.5
10.49 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Anniversary Edition 1.0 iMT
10.79 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
HTX 1.0 DCT
10.99 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Anniversary Edition 1.5
11.09 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
HTX 1.5 AT
11.29 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Anniversary Edition 1.0 DCT
11.49 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
HTX Plus 1.0 iMT
11.75 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
HTX Plus 1.0 iMT Dual Tone
11.85 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Anniversary Edition 1.5 AT
11.89 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
HTX Plus 1.5
11.99 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
HTX Plus 1.5 Dual Tone
12.09 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
GTX Plus 1.0 iMT
12.19 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
GTX Plus 1.0 iMT Dual Tone
12.29 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
GTX Plus 1.5
12.45 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
GTX Plus 1.5 Dual Tone
12.55 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
GTX Plus 1.0 DCT
12.99 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
GTX Plus 1.0 DCT Dual Tone
13.09 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
GTX Plus 1.5 AT
13.25 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
GTX Plus 1.5 AT Dual Tone
13.35 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

