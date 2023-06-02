Kia Sonet Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Kia Sonet comes in fourteen petrol variant and thirteen diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Sonet measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. A five-seat model, Kia Sonet sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Kia Sonet price starts at ₹ 6.79 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.55 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Sonet comes in 27 variants. Kia Sonet top variant price is ₹ 13.35 Lakhs.
₹6.79 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.79 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.35 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹8.65 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.29 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹9.79 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.89 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹10.29 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.49 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹10.79 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.99 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹11.09 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹11.29 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹11.49 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹11.75 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.85 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.89 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹11.99 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹12.09 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹12.19 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.29 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.45 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹12.55 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹12.99 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.09 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.25 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹13.35 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price