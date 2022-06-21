Hero Splendor Plus starting price is Rs. 60,310 in India. Hero Splendor Plus is available in 5 variant and 9 colours. Powered by a 97 cc engine.Change City
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 60,310 to 69,760
Hero Splendor Plus Key Specs
Engine 97 cc
Transmission Manual
Available colours
About Hero Splendor Plus
Splendor Plus is Hero Motocorp's one of the best-selling products in the market.
Hero Splendor Plus Price List, Specifications and Features
Hero Splendor Plus Kick with Alloy Wheel BS6
97.2 cc | 8.02 PS | 110 kg |
₹ 60,310 * Get On-Road Price
Fuel Capacity
9.8 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2000 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm
Kerb Weight
110 kg
Height
1052 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm
Width
720 mm
Max Power
8.02 PS @8000 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
DC - Digital CDI
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.9:1
Displacement
97.2 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4 - Stroke Single Cylinder OHC
No of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
50 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tripmeter
Analogue
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Additional Features
XSens Technology
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 3 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.
