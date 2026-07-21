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HERO Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331*
*Ex-showroom price
3.4
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Specs
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Variants

Real-World Mileage and Running Efficiency

  • Claimed Fuel Economy: 70 kmpl (E20 material compliant)
  • Real-World Range: 60 kmpl to 75 kmpl depending on maintenance and city stop-and-go traffic.
  • i3S System Impact: Shuts off the engine automatically after a few seconds of idling at traffic signals and restarts instantly when pressing the clutch lever, saving up to 8-10% of fuel in high-density traffic.

Key Features and Daily Utility

  1. Integrated Braking System (IBS): Ensures synchronised braking across both drum wheels for shorter stopping distances and improved control.
  2. Side Stand Engine Cut-off: Prevents the motorcycle from engaging gears while the kickstand is down to enhance rider safety.
  3. Low-Cost Maintenance: High spare-part availability across India makes routine servicing budget-friendly over long ownership periods.
  4. Tubeless Tyres: Reduces the risk of sudden deflation from minor punctures on daily commutes.

Market Competitors

If you are evaluating other options in the entry-level 100cc–110cc commuter segment, consider these main alternatives:

  • Hero Passion Plus: Slightly more stylish design built on similar running gear.
  • Honda Shine 100: Strong rival offering smooth engine performance and competitive pricing.
  • Bajaj Platina 110: Known for long-travel suspension and comfortable commuting options.
Engine & Transmission
Displacement97.2 cc
Engine typeAir-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, OHC
Max power8.02 PS (5.9 kW) @ 8,000 rpm
Max torque8.05 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Transmission4-Speed Manual
Fuel systemProgrammed Fuel Injection (FI)
Chassis & Suspension
Front suspensionTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Rear suspension5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Brakes (Front & Rear)130 mm Drum Brakes (Integrated Braking)
Tyres80/100-18 (Front & Rear, Tubeless)
Dimensions & Capacity
Fuel tank capacity9.8 litres
Kerb weight112 kg
Seat height785 mm
Ground clearance165 mm
Wheelbase1236 mm

The Hero Splendor Plus remains India’s most trusted daily commuter motorcycle, known for its extreme fuel efficiency, low maintenance demands, and high resale value. Powered by an air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with programmed fuel injection (xSens) and Hero’s i3S (Idle Stop-Start) technology, it delivers dependable performance for urban traffic and daily commutes.

Hero Splendor Plus Price and Variants

Hero MotoCorp offers the Splendor Plus across four primary options, ranging from standard graphics to stealthy blacked-out editions.

Variant NameEx-Showroom Price (Delhi)Key Highlights
Splendor Plus STD 77,557Core model, alloy wheels, electric start
Splendor Plus Black and Accent 78,380All-black theme, customizable body graphics
Splendor Plus i3S 78,710Automatic engine cut-off at idle for extra savings
Splendor Plus Million Edition 80,331Premium cosmetic styling and exclusive graphics

Note: On-road prices typically start around 89,957 in New Delhi depending on local RTO charges, mandatory insurance, and dealer extras.

Technical Specifications Overview

Built around a durable tubular double-cradle chassis, the bike balances lightweight handling with practical urban ergonomics.

Hero Splendor Plus Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    97.2 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    70 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    8.02 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    87 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    8.05 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    112 kg
View All Splendor Plus SpecsView specs icon

Hero Splendor Plus Variants

Hero Splendor Plus price starts at ₹ 77,557 and goes up to ₹ 80,331 (Ex-showroom). Hero Splendor Plus comes in 4 variants. Hero Splendor Plus's top variant is Million Edition.
4 Variants Available
Splendor Plus STD
₹77,557*
97.2 cc
87 kmph
Splendor Plus Black and Accent
₹78,380*
97.2 cc
87 kmph
Splendor Plus I3S
₹78,710*
97.2 cc
87 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hero Splendor Plus Latest Updates

Calendar icon8 Jun 2026
The Honda SP125 and other 125cc bikes offer efficient, feature-rich upgrades for commuters seeking performance and style.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Maruti and Hero launch flex-fuel vehicles in India, with Tata Motors planning to join the market soon, promoting cleaner alternatives.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jun 2026
Hero MotoCorp launched Flex-fuel versions of Splendor+ and HF Deluxe motorcycles, enhancing ethanol compatibility for wider adoption.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
Hero MotoCorp surpassed profit estimates due to strong domestic demand, a tax cut boost, and premium motorcycle sales growth.Read Full Story

Hero Splendor Plus Visual Comparison

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Hero Splendor Plus comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus image
Rs. 77,557Onwards
3.41481
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2000 mmDrumDrumAlloy
Hero Passion PlusHero Passion Plus imageRs. 80,328Onwards
4.4105
97.2 cc5.9 kW8.05 NmCommuter Bikes116 kg1982 mmDiscDrumAlloySplendor PlusVSPassion Plus
Honda SP 125Honda SP 125 imageRs. 89,748Onwards
4.51046
123.94 cc10.87 PS10.9 NmCommuter Bikes117 kg2027 mmDrumDrumAlloySplendor PlusVSSP 125
Hero Super Splendor XTECHero Super Splendor XTEC imageRs. 84,448Onwards
4.68
124.7 cc10.84 PS10.6 NmCommuter Bikes121 kg2034 mm--AlloySplendor PlusVSSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Glamour XTECHero Glamour XTEC imageRs. 90,498Onwards
4.5106
124.7 cc10.84 PS10.6 NmCommuter Bikes123 kg2051 mmDiscDrumAlloySplendor PlusVSGlamour XTEC
Hero GlamourHero Glamour imageRs. 81,063Onwards
4.474
125 cc10.53 PS10.4 NmCommuter Bikes122 kg2042 mmDiscDrumAlloySplendor PlusVSGlamour
Bajaj Pulsar 125Bajaj Pulsar 125 imageRs. 85,677Onwards
4.41218
124.4 cc11.8 PS10.8 NmCommuter Bikes142 kg2042 mmDiscDrumAlloySplendor PlusVSPulsar 125

Hero Splendor Plus Images

Hero Splendor Plus Image 1
Hero Splendor Plus Image 2
Hero Splendor Plus Image 3
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Hero Splendor Plus Image 6

Hero Splendor Plus Colours

Hero Splendor Plus is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Sports Red Black
Blue Black
Black Red Purple
Force Silver
Black Grey Stripe
Black And Accent
Matt Gray
Sports red black

Hero Splendor Plus Alternatives

Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
Splendor PlusvsPassion Plus
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Splendor PlusvsSP 125
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
Splendor PlusvsSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098
Splendor PlusvsGlamour XTEC
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

81,063 - 84,751
Splendor PlusvsGlamour
Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel

Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel

82,810
Splendor PlusvsSplendor Plus Flex Fuel

Hero Splendor Plus User Reviews & Ratings

3.8Engine & Performance
2.3Features
2.8Safety
3.4Design
4.3Value For Money
3.4Comfort
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Hero Splendor Plus User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Hero Splendor Plus for its exceptional mileage, reliability, and low maintenance costs, though many note its outdated design and basic features as drawbacks.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconLow maintenance costs
  • check circle iconReliable and durable
  • check circle iconLightweight and easy to handle
  • check circle iconStrong resale value

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconOutdated design
  • warning iconLacks modern features
  • warning iconPoor braking performance
  • warning iconLimited power for highways
  • warning iconUncomfortable for long rides

User Reviews

Perfect for everyday commuting
Hero Splendor Plus is one of the most reliable and fuel-efficient bikes in India. It offers a smooth riding experience, excellent mileage, a comfortable design, and very low maintenance costs. Its durability, affordability, and strong service network make it an ideal choice for daily commuting.
By: Muzammil (Jun 23, 2026)
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Best for Highway
The highway mileage is excellent, delivering around 60–62 km/l on 1 liter of fuel. The transmission is very smooth, making the ride comfortable and enjoyable. The bike also looks great and has an attractive design. Overall, it is an excellent choice for both daily commuting and highway rides.
By: Inau (Jun 22, 2026)
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Customized Features
It offers an attractive look, impressive mileage, and a powerful, long-lasting engine for its segment, all with low maintenance.
By: Shibu Mathew (Apr 3, 2026)
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Good for family, but...
I like the long seat for riding with my child. But the suspension is very stiff. On bad roads, the back seat rider feels all the bumps. It's not comfortable for the pillion. Engine is good, mileage is good. But comfort could be better.
By: Vinod Mann (Nov 21, 2025)
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Reliable, but basic
My Splendor Plus is my daily driver. It's super reliable and the mileage is great. My only complaint is the features. The basic model has an analogue meter which looks very old. And the headlight is halogen, not very bright. Should have been LED.
By: Sunil Saroha (Nov 21, 2025)
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Hero Splendor Plus Related News

The Hero Splendor Plus is powered by a 97 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected engine, paired with a 4-speed gearbox
Hero Splendor Plus updated with OBD2B complaint engine. Now priced at 78,926
14 Apr 2025
The Honda Shine 100 comes with an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,767, while the Hero Splendor Plus starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>91,701, ex-showroom
Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Which commuter motorcycle is right for you
19 Mar 2025
New Hero Splendor Plus gets at least two new colours and a front disc brake. (Image: Instagram/__nobita_0009_)
2025 Hero Splendor Plus spied, gets disc brake and new colour. Launch imminent
11 Mar 2025
The 2024 Bajaj Freedom promises a running cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 per km
Here are five bikes that offer the best mileage, from Bajaj Freedom to Hero Splendor Plus
10 Dec 2024
The 2024 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 gets a host of upgrades including a new LED headlamp, H-shaped taillight, and more
New-generation Hero Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 launched, priced at 82,911
30 May 2024
View all
 Hero Splendor Plus Related News
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Hero Splendor Plus Brochure

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Hero Splendor Plus Specifications and Features

Max Power8.02 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque8.05 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage70 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightHalogen
Engine97.2 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed87 kmph
View all Splendor Plus specs and features

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