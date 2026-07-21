Hero Splendor Plus Key Specs
- Engine97.2 cc
- Mileage70 kmpl
- Power8.02 ps
- Speed87 kmph
- Max Torque8.05 Nm
- Kerb Weight112 kg
If you are evaluating other options in the entry-level 100cc–110cc commuter segment, consider these main alternatives:
|Engine & Transmission
|Displacement
|97.2 cc
|Engine type
|Air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, OHC
|Max power
|8.02 PS (5.9 kW) @ 8,000 rpm
|Max torque
|8.05 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
|Transmission
|4-Speed Manual
|Fuel system
|Programmed Fuel Injection (FI)
|Chassis & Suspension
|Front suspension
|Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
|Rear suspension
|5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
|Brakes (Front & Rear)
|130 mm Drum Brakes (Integrated Braking)
|Tyres
|80/100-18 (Front & Rear, Tubeless)
|Dimensions & Capacity
|Fuel tank capacity
|9.8 litres
|Kerb weight
|112 kg
|Seat height
|785 mm
|Ground clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|1236 mm
The Hero Splendor Plus remains India’s most trusted daily commuter motorcycle, known for its extreme fuel efficiency, low maintenance demands, and high resale value. Powered by an air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with programmed fuel injection (xSens) and Hero’s i3S (Idle Stop-Start) technology, it delivers dependable performance for urban traffic and daily commutes.
Hero MotoCorp offers the Splendor Plus across four primary options, ranging from standard graphics to stealthy blacked-out editions.
|Variant Name
|Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi)
|Key Highlights
|Splendor Plus STD
|₹77,557
|Core model, alloy wheels, electric start
|Splendor Plus Black and Accent
|₹78,380
|All-black theme, customizable body graphics
|Splendor Plus i3S
|₹78,710
|Automatic engine cut-off at idle for extra savings
|Splendor Plus Million Edition
|₹80,331
|Premium cosmetic styling and exclusive graphics
Note: On-road prices typically start around ₹89,957 in New Delhi depending on local RTO charges, mandatory insurance, and dealer extras.
Built around a durable tubular double-cradle chassis, the bike balances lightweight handling with practical urban ergonomics.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Hero Splendor Plus
|Rs. 77,557Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|2000 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero Passion Plus
|Rs. 80,328Onwards
|97.2 cc
|5.9 kW
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|116 kg
|1982 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Splendor PlusVSPassion Plus
|Honda SP 125
|Rs. 89,748Onwards
|123.94 cc
|10.87 PS
|10.9 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|117 kg
|2027 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Splendor PlusVSSP 125
|Hero Super Splendor XTEC
|Rs. 84,448Onwards
|124.7 cc
|10.84 PS
|10.6 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|121 kg
|2034 mm
|-
|-
|Alloy
|Splendor PlusVSSuper Splendor XTEC
|Hero Glamour XTEC
|Rs. 90,498Onwards
|124.7 cc
|10.84 PS
|10.6 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|123 kg
|2051 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Splendor PlusVSGlamour XTEC
|Hero Glamour
|Rs. 81,063Onwards
|125 cc
|10.53 PS
|10.4 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|122 kg
|2042 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Splendor PlusVSGlamour
|Bajaj Pulsar 125
|Rs. 85,677Onwards
|124.4 cc
|11.8 PS
|10.8 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|142 kg
|2042 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Splendor PlusVSPulsar 125
Hero Splendor Plus is available in the 7 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Hero Splendor Plus for its exceptional mileage, reliability, and low maintenance costs, though many note its outdated design and basic features as drawbacks.
|Max Power
|8.02 PS
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Max Torque
|8.05 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|97.2 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|87 kmph
Popular Hero Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Commuter Bikes