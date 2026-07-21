Real-World Mileage and Running Efficiency

Claimed Fuel Economy: 70 kmpl (E20 material compliant)

70 kmpl (E20 material compliant) Real-World Range: 60 kmpl to 75 kmpl depending on maintenance and city stop-and-go traffic.

60 kmpl to 75 kmpl depending on maintenance and city stop-and-go traffic. i3S System Impact: Shuts off the engine automatically after a few seconds of idling at traffic signals and restarts instantly when pressing the clutch lever, saving up to 8-10% of fuel in high-density traffic.

Key Features and Daily Utility

Integrated Braking System (IBS): Ensures synchronised braking across both drum wheels for shorter stopping distances and improved control. Side Stand Engine Cut-off: Prevents the motorcycle from engaging gears while the kickstand is down to enhance rider safety. Low-Cost Maintenance: High spare-part availability across India makes routine servicing budget-friendly over long ownership periods. Tubeless Tyres: Reduces the risk of sudden deflation from minor punctures on daily commutes.

Market Competitors

If you are evaluating other options in the entry-level 100cc–110cc commuter segment, consider these main alternatives:

Hero Passion Plus: Slightly more stylish design built on similar running gear.

Slightly more stylish design built on similar running gear. Honda Shine 100: Strong rival offering smooth engine performance and competitive pricing.

Strong rival offering smooth engine performance and competitive pricing. Bajaj Platina 110: Known for long-travel suspension and comfortable commuting options.

Engine & Transmission Displacement 97.2 cc Engine type Air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, OHC Max power 8.02 PS (5.9 kW) @ 8,000 rpm Max torque 8.05 Nm @ 6,000 rpm Transmission 4-Speed Manual Fuel system Programmed Fuel Injection (FI) Chassis & Suspension Front suspension Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers Rear suspension 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers Brakes (Front & Rear) 130 mm Drum Brakes (Integrated Braking) Tyres 80/100-18 (Front & Rear, Tubeless) Dimensions & Capacity Fuel tank capacity 9.8 litres Kerb weight 112 kg Seat height 785 mm Ground clearance 165 mm Wheelbase 1236 mm

The Hero Splendor Plus remains India’s most trusted daily commuter motorcycle, known for its extreme fuel efficiency, low maintenance demands, and high resale value. Powered by an air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with programmed fuel injection (xSens) and Hero’s i3S (Idle Stop-Start) technology, it delivers dependable performance for urban traffic and daily commutes.

Hero Splendor Plus Price and Variants

Hero MotoCorp offers the Splendor Plus across four primary options, ranging from standard graphics to stealthy blacked-out editions.

Variant Name Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi) Key Highlights Splendor Plus STD ₹ 77,557 Core model, alloy wheels, electric start Splendor Plus Black and Accent ₹ 78,380 All-black theme, customizable body graphics Splendor Plus i3S ₹ 78,710 Automatic engine cut-off at idle for extra savings Splendor Plus Million Edition ₹ 80,331 Premium cosmetic styling and exclusive graphics

Note: On-road prices typically start around ₹89,957 in New Delhi depending on local RTO charges, mandatory insurance, and dealer extras.

Technical Specifications Overview

Built around a durable tubular double-cradle chassis, the bike balances lightweight handling with practical urban ergonomics.