Hero Splendor Plus starting price is Rs. 60,310 in India. Hero Splendor Plus is available in 5 variant and 9 colours. Powered by a 97 cc engine.

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
₹ 60,310 to 69,760

Ex showroom price in Delhi
Hero Splendor Plus Key Specs

Hero Splendor Plus
Engine 97 cc
Transmission Manual
About Hero Splendor Plus



Splendor Plus is Hero Motocorp's one of the best-selling products in the market.

Hero Splendor Plus Price List, Specifications and Features

Hero Splendor Plus Kick with Alloy Wheel BS6

97.2 cc | 8.02 PS | 110 kg |

₹ 60,310 * Get On-Road Price
Specifications Features
Fuel Capacity
9.8 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2000 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm
Kerb Weight
110 kg
Height
1052 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm
Width
720 mm
Max Power
8.02 PS @8000 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
DC - Digital CDI
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.9:1
Displacement
97.2 cc
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air-cooled, 4 - Stroke Single Cylinder OHC
No of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
50 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :-80/100-18
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
5-step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

Locate Hero Dealers in Delhi

Pashupati Motors - Adchini, Adchini

84, Adchini,sri Aaurbindo Mrgh,new Delhi,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110017
+91 - 9870268307
   

Himgiri Hero - Jyoti Nagar, Jyoti Nagar

B 28, Loni Rd,durgapuri Chowk,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110093
+91 - 9870258916
   

Shraman Hero, Azadpur

A-20, Gt Karnal Road,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110033
Sapphire Bikes, Lajpat Nagar

L-104/105, Ground Floor,delhi, Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 9311325243

