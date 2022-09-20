Hero Splendor Plus now available in new Silver Nexus Blue colour scheme

Hero MotoCorp has added a new paint scheme to Splendor Plus called Silver Nexus Blue. The new colour scheme is a combination of silver body panels with blue graphics and the alloy wheels are finished in black colour. There are no other changes apart from the new paint scheme. The Nexus Blue colour is available only with the i3S variant so it is priced at ₹72,978 (ex-showroom). The Splendor Plus is currently their best-selling motorcycle and is a very popular option for city commutes.

Hero Splendor Plus: Specs

Hero has made no mechanical changes to the Splendor Plus so it continues to come with a 97.2 cc, 4-stroke engine that is air-cooled. It produces 7.91 hp of max power and a peak torque output of 8.05 Nm. The engine gets fuel injection and it comes mated to a 4-speed transmission. There is also an electric starter to crank the engine.

Splendor Plus goes against TVS Star City Plus, Honda Livo and Bajaj Platina.

Hero Splendor Plus: Brakes, frame and suspension

The tubular double cradle frame is suspended by telescopic hydraulic shock absorbers in the front and hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear that gets 5-step adjustability. Braking duties are done by a 130 mm drum in the front as well as at the rear. There is also an integrated braking system on offer. Hero MotoCorp is using 80/100 tyres in the front as well as at the rear. They are tubeless-type tyres which do give peace of mind to the rider in case of a puncture.

Hero Splendor Plus: Features

There is an analogue instrument cluster with a fuel gauge on offer. Hero MotoCorp also offers its i3s technology which is basically an engine idle start-stop system. So, the engine shuts off automatically after a few seconds if the motorcycle is in neutral and starts automatically when the rider pulls the clutch. This helps in saving fuel and increasing fuel economy.

Hero Splendor Plus: Rivals

