The Hero Pleasure Plus is a lightweight 110.9 cc automatic scooter built for short urban commutes, tight traffic manoeuvring, and riders who prefer an accessible seat height. The ex-showroom prices for the Hero Pleasure Plus scooter start at 69,766 and go up to 77,912 across three main trims.

Its compact wheelbase, low-slung saddle, and flat floorboard keep the centre of gravity low, while higher trims add a pillion backrest and chrome accents as seen above.

Key Specifications

Specification Details Engine 110.9 cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke single-cylinder, fuel-injected (E20 compliant) Max Power & Torque 8.15 PS (8 bhp) @ 7,000 rpm / 8.70 Nm @ 5,500 rpm Transmission CVT automatic Claimed Mileage 52.1 kmpl (ARAI) / ~50 kmpl real-world Kerb Weight 104 kg (LX, VX) / 106 kg (XTEC ZX) Seat Height & Ground Clearance 765 mm seat height / 155 mm ground clearance Fuel Tank & Payload 4.8 litres / 130 kg max load capacity Brakes & Tyres 130 mm front and rear drum brakes with Integrated Braking System (IBS); 90/100-10 tubeless tyres

Practical Strengths & Trade-Offs