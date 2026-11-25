Hero Pleasure Plus Key Specs
- Engine110.9 cc
- Mileage50 kmpl
- Power8.15 ps
- Speed75 kmph
- Max Torque8.7 Nm
- Kerb Weight106 kg
The Hero Pleasure Plus is a lightweight 110.9 cc automatic scooter built for short urban commutes, tight traffic manoeuvring, and riders who prefer an accessible seat height. The ex-showroom prices for the Hero Pleasure Plus scooter start at 69,766 and go up to 77,912 across three main trims.
Its compact wheelbase, low-slung saddle, and flat floorboard keep the centre of gravity low, while higher trims add a pillion backrest and chrome accents as seen above.
Specification Details Engine 110.9 cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke single-cylinder, fuel-injected (E20 compliant) Max Power & Torque 8.15 PS (8 bhp) @ 7,000 rpm / 8.70 Nm @ 5,500 rpm Transmission CVT automatic Claimed Mileage 52.1 kmpl (ARAI) / ~50 kmpl real-world Kerb Weight 104 kg (LX, VX) / 106 kg (XTEC ZX) Seat Height & Ground Clearance 765 mm seat height / 155 mm ground clearance Fuel Tank & Payload 4.8 litres / 130 kg max load capacity Brakes & Tyres 130 mm front and rear drum brakes with Integrated Braking System (IBS); 90/100-10 tubeless tyres
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Hero Pleasure Plus
|Rs. 69,766Onwards
|110.9 cc
|8.1 PS
|8.70 Nm
|Scooters
|106 kg
|1769 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero Xoom 110
|Rs. 74,321Onwards
|110.9 cc
|8.15 PS
|8.70 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|1881 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Pleasure PlusVSXoom 110
|Hero Destini 110
|Rs. 75,000Onwards
|110.9 cc
|8.15 PS
|8.7 Nm
|Scooters
|114 kg
|1859 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Pleasure PlusVSDestini 110
|Hero Xoom
|Rs. 72,284Onwards
|110.9 cc
|8.15 PS
|8.70 Nm
|Scooters
|109 kg
|1881 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Pleasure PlusVSXoom
|TVS Jupiter
|Rs. 74,125Onwards
|113.3 cc
|8.02 PS
|9.8 Nm
|Scooters
|105 kg
|1848 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Pleasure PlusVSJupiter
|TVS Zest 110
|Rs. 71,350Onwards
|109.7 cc
|7.81 PS
|8.8 Nm
|Scooters
|103 kg
|1770 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Pleasure PlusVSZest 110
|Hero Destini Prime
|Rs. 69,430Onwards
|124.6 cc
|9.09 PS
|10.38 Nm
|Scooters
|115 kg
|1809 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Metal
|Pleasure PlusVSDestini Prime
Hero Pleasure Plus is available in the 9 Colours in India.
View all Popular Scooters
AI generated summary
Users value the Pleasure Plus’s styling, fuel economy, easy city handling, accessible seat height, practical storage, and affordable ownership. Some note limited highway power, firm suspension on rough roads, basic drum brakes, a small fuel tank, and restricted luggage space.
|Max Power
|8.15 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|8.70 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|110.9 cc
|Max Speed
|75 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Hero Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price