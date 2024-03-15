Pleasure Plus falls under Commuter Bikes,Scooter category and has 6 variants. The price of Pleasure Plus LX (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 82,557. The fuel capacity of LX isPleasure Plus falls under Commuter Bikes,Scooter category and has 6 variants. The price of Pleasure Plus LX (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 82,557. The fuel capacity of LX is 4.8 L litres. It offers many features like Fuel Gauge, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 4.8 L
Length: 1769 mm
Max Power: 8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm
Engine Type: Air cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHC